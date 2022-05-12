Our Bodies, Our Choice
I wanted to express my appreciation of your editorial with your amazing way of laying out the facts, including sharing your own abortion (“While it’s been a long time coming, the news that the U.S. Supreme Court has drafted its decision to reverse Roe v. Wade is life-changing,” posted May 3). Thank you for your bravery in sharing. You are so right that abortions are bound to be a necessary choice for women in so many circumstances. All I can say is that I am so glad to live in a state where that choice continues to exist. I truly appreciate your writing and thought process! Kathy Knight | Monterey
Thanks for writing so frankly. What does yes mean when you can’t say no? Zoya Scholis | Seaside
The reversal of Roe v. Wade is astonishing. But even more puzzling is how we came to this moment with no real debate over when life begins. For those of Christian persuasion it seems like the Bible pointed out that life begins with the first breath. I have personally witnessed this with the birth of my own son. Babies often seem quite dead until they take their first breath. It’s not just a physical thing, you can sense the lack of an animating force or spirit in the same way you can when a person passes on. Is human life just biological? Before we call abortion murder, shouldn’t we be sure when life begins? Melodie Chrislock | Carmel
Green Dreams
CSU Monterey Bay will build 2.5 million square feet of new buildings and maintain net zero? (“CSUMB strikes a bold goal to be carbon neutral and divert 90 percent of waste while simultaneously growing bigger,” May 5-11.) Concrete and steel require large amounts of energy to produce and deliver. Most of the waterproofing and many finishes require petroleum. Copper used in plumbing and wiring requires mining and shipping. Furnishings require wood or polymers. Glazing requires energy to produce. The goals are lofty for sure. Scott Cunningham | Carmel Valley
“CSUMB Dreams Green” is indeed a story about a dream. The reality is that CSUMB has a lot of work to do beyond the master plan to gain community trust and fairly claim a sustainability appellation. Contrary to the assertion that the university has a “long history of commitment to sustainability,” administrators supported the Eastside Parkway and the environmentally destructive Fort Ord Reuse Authority, and were largely silent on the Monterey Downs development.
Step one for CSUMB: Fix the master plan [draft environmental impact report] and adopt mitigation strategies that actually achieve carbon-zero. Janet Brennan | Carmel Valley
This story paints a commendable and bold vision of a zero-carbon, sustainable future. There’s just one problem. If CSUMB’s proposed new master plan is setting the course, the university’s sustainability ship is aimlessly adrift.
According to the DEIR, CSUMB is planning to double greenhouse gas emissions from use of natural gas (methane), while specifying no actions to reduce waste going to landfill. CSUMB is also planning to continue using dirty fossil electricity, instead of switching to 3CE’s 100-percent renewable portfolio. These actions are incompatible with a zero-carbon future.
LandWatch proposes several strategies CSUMB can easily adopt, which are already best practices at University of California. CSUMB has no excuse for preparing a master plan that fails to meet its own targets. Michael DeLapa | Carmel Valley
DeLapa is executive director of LandWatch Monterey County.
Winding Path
Thank you for your article stating the disinformation and irregularities in the Yes on B campaign and initiative (“Drama surrounds Del Rey Oaks’ Measure B; the fate of FORTAG hangs in the balance,” May 5-11).
No on B wants to allow safe trails and a Highway 218 undercrossing so residents can safely cross. No on B wants to have ADA-compliant access to the Frog Pond, and to allow kids to get to school on their bikes more safely.
This is personal to me because when my grandchildren come to visit, I have to put them in the car to go a few blocks. All of this could change and Del Rey Oaks could get $10.3 million of improvements if we vote no. Anne Auburn | Del Rey Oaks
My family has lived in Del Rey Oaks since 1954. I’m a supporter of FORTAG and will vote no on Measure B because it’s a bad idea all around. My support began because I see it as an opportunity for my small city with very little role in regional matters to be able to contribute to the betterment of the entire Peninsula.
Having lived with the fear of elderly parents trying (and finally giving up!) to cross Highway 218, I know firsthand how dangerous it is; an under-crossing is the only safe option. Mike Fitzsimmons | Del Rey Oaks
Some Del Rey Oaks residents are concerned how the FORTAG trail will affect their city and plan to stop it by voting yes on B. I am voting no on B. It should be noted that there will be $10.3 million in state money to provide some wonderful improvements for our city. That money will disappear if B passes. Arlen Grossman | Del Rey Oaks
Gotta Go
Thanks to Squid for resurrecting the idea of leaving porta-potties in Big Sur after the marathon (“Squid Fry,” April 28-May 4). Hiking up the Tan Bark Trail, we found fish in Partington Creek. Then I found someone’s defecation, six feet from the stream. Then I found a used “disposable” diaper.
What I did not find were any public restrooms within miles of this popular hiking trail. Do tourists s**t in the woods? They don’t have a choice. Bruce Merchant | Big Sur
Correction
A story (“Appellate Court resurrects defamation suit against sheriff candidate Joe Moses,” April 21-27) inaccurately paraphrased a statement made by Joe Moses as applying to each named plaintiff in the defamation case against him. Moses did not specify which plaintiffs he believed broke the law and he did not name Christian Schneider, as the original article reported.
