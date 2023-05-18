Freedom of Speech
Wow. Where does Sara Rubin think she lives? North Korea? What a shame that she works for the media but doesn’t know basic First Amendment rights (“Self-appointed ‘First Amendment auditors’ put local governments on edge,” May 11-17). She is an example why citizens can’t trust the media. Know our rights!!! Ben Kendall | Farmington, New Mexico
Oh dear, you are out of your depth when it comes to the Constitution. You have made yourself look a fool. Karen Baker | via email
Stick to the facts and stop making up lies. We already have enough bad journalists out to do the bidding of their bosses, if you want true integrity in your articles, keep your narrative to yourself.
Do better! You’re fighting an unwinnable fight! John Slade | via email
Wow! You clearly are 100% bias, unreasonable, anti first amendment and quite frankly borderline ignorant. Is staggering to read your lies!
You fail to mention that the same security cameras that are filming our public servants and the taxpayers does not seem to bother them, however there are available to the public thru a public information request and can be published anywhere. Sad excuse of reporter you are Ms. Sara. Good thing is that 30 to 40 years more I believe you the Media will be fading away and extinguishing from society, your lies have short legs and cannot outrun the truth. Luckily, we auditors will be pushing the truth about you on every platform until it goes viral. We are going to make sure even your mother and neighbor know the liar manipulative unreliable and fake news you are. Diego Bauzil | via email
Well for a educated person, your pretty dumb on THE CONSTITUTION! The FIRST AMENDMENT gives us the right of the people to film from public property! So who owns City Hall? In case you don’t know, the people do! Maybe you should read THE CONSTITUTION and learn your right granted to us, in THE CONSTITUTION! David Cravens | via email
I think Sara summed up what most of the public thinks about these “auditors.” It’s pretty obvious that they are simply there to make a YouTube video. They make money off not only ad revenues but the people who decide to hand over their hard-earned cash to people who simply abuse the First Amendment for clicks and views. It’s entertainment and not about fighting for our rights.
What’s even sadder is this publication and the writer will now be attacked and harassed by these loyal followers for simply having a different opinion than theirs. It’s ironic that they believe in the freedom of speech so strongly but only if it’s agreeing with them.
At the end of the day auditors and their subscribers think it’s entertaining and fun to abuse, stalk and make people feel uncomfortable for simply doing their job. It’s a shame that we have fallen so much as a society that this is an acceptable form of entertainment. Harlie Courts | via web
I’m glad a real journalist is exposing a fake one. Good job! Malo Reyes | via web
Excellent article! She nails what frauditors are all about. Bullying, harassment, etc., all to provoke a confrontation. They don’t care about rights. They care about clicks and views so they can make YouTube ad money and e-beg for donations and paid subscribers.
I appreciate your addressing this topic, as frauditing has exploded in the last year or so, and it’s getting worse.
Thank you, again, Sara. There are WAY more of us who are on your side than his. We have your back! Keep up the good work! Karen Schuldt | Binghamton, New York
On the Row
I want to share the story behind Cannery Row Plaza (“Hurdles remain in developing Cannery Row’s last vacant property – but now we know who owns it,” May 11-17). It isn’t just about making money or following some generic business plan. No, it is something much more personal and meaningful to me. Growing up, my dad was always working, and we seldom spent quality time together. The only time we did was on Cannery Row where we created memories that have lasted a lifetime.
Cannery Row is a masterpiece of interpersonal connections and relational development, but it is missing something. This 28-year failed project has left a gaping hole in the middle of this masterpiece. That’s why I pour my heart and soul into creating Cannery Row Plaza – to complete this beautiful painting of relationships and memories to make it even better than before. Bob Faulis | Monterey
Note: Faulis is a principal of Ruby Falls Fund, LLC.
Lights Up
Thank you for this spirited story about the theater coming back to life! (“Lighthouse Cinema in Pacific Grove is back, and the owners are optimistic about movie theaters,” posted May 12.) Yes to homemade cookies and scones and wine and hopefully Fellini films and Lina Wetmuller and Steve Martin and Tarsem Singh’s The Fall and yes to it all! Barbara Mossberg | via email
Farewell to a Legend
That was a really sweet, well written story about a brave, strong man who, from your story, obviously cared about people in the world (“With Joe Kapp’s death, Salinas loses a famous native son,” posted May 10). And he made an impact through his actions.
I am a Cal alum. I heard his name a bit, but I did not know any details about him. I did not know he came from this area. I appreciate learning about the people and history of my now hometown. Thank you. Berj Amir | Seaside
Pixie Dust
It was a great concert (“The Pixies rock out at Monterey’s Golden State Theatre,” posted May 8). Heard it sold out the day tickets went on sale. Gretchen Vogelgesang Lester | San Juan Bautista
