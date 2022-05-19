Playing Politics
Thank you for the opinion and information the editorial board has offered the voters again (“Our endorsements for local races in the June 7 primary election,” May 12-18). I think you got it wrong on the new Assembly District 30 seat. Your reasons for not endorsing Jon Wizard are very puzzling. You rightfully describe how he is working to tackle the housing challenges in Seaside, a city three times larger than Morro Bay (where Dawn Addis serves), including helping create a housing nonprofit. You also describe how he is working to improve the bureaucratic mess at the Housing Authority of Monterey County. Progress does take time, and the election is now. With this track record, I am struggling to understand why you would think he would not succeed at the next level.
Essentially, I’m reading that you feel he needs to learn how to play in the sandbox better. I wholeheartedly disagree with that suggestion. John E. Silva | via email
Once again, the Weekly shows how out of touch their reporting is. Claiming that District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni is out of step with voters is false. Your comment should have read something like: “She’s out of step with a small minority of voters who are seeking to give second chances.”
Having a DA who is tough on crime is refreshing, considering what other DAs in this state are doing. Propositions 47 and 57 are counterproductive to public safety. Don’t believe me, read up on the far-reaching negative effects of these two ballot initiatives on our society. I wish the Weekly had. Kevin Kreyenhagen | Carmel Valley
Annette has spent her adult life focused on improving the quality of education of students in public schools (“Annette Yee Steck for Monterey County Office of Education, Area 1”). Having served for 27 years on the board of Carmel Unified School District, Annette knows the territory and understands the problems – and how to solve them. She has worked tirelessly improving academic quality, focusing relentlessly on those who have traditionally been underserved. By profession a school district financial adviser, Annette helps districts build new facilities and purchase new technology. I urge you to join me in voting for her – the guarantee of a solid education for all our youth is at stake. Karin Strasser Kauffman | Carmel Valley
It is a pleasure to write in support of my brother, Jake Odello, for Monterey County Office of Education, Area 1. He has a multitude of qualities that make him a good fit, but what really sets him apart is his selfless attitude. His passion for the student voice and top-notch educational quality are second to none.
I want everyone to know the Jake Odello you see in public – caring, honest, attentive – is the same Jake Odello in private. What you see is what you get. My brother is not a politician, he is a servant to the community. Please join me and vote for Jake. Josie Odello | Carmel Valley
Water All Around
Thank you for your timely editorial (“If we need desal for the region’s future water supply, how could it possibly get approved?” May 12-18).
It is so very sad that for decades, all the warring groups have managed to keep the Peninsula from obtaining a reliable, drought-proof water supply. Being on the front end of what may well be a continuing drought makes this failure to work through problems/differing opinions even worse. Water conservation is extremely important, but you must first have the water to conserve!
Whatever one’s position is on more housing, water for tourism, or pumping for agriculture, we need to introduce more water into the system to protect the aquifers from saltwater intrusion as the drought continues. Bob Behl | Monterey
Off Trail
Let’s set the record straight in light of the Weekly’s biased coverage of Measure B in multiple recent articles (“Endorsements: No on B,” May 12-18; “Drama surrounds Del Rey Oaks’ Measure B; the fate of FORTAG hangs in the balance,” May 5-11). As proponents, we are hoping that if Measure B passes it will not actually derail the entire FORTAG project as has been suggested. We just don’t want it running through our residential streets or the Frog Pond Wetland Preserve.
If it passes, we are hoping TAMC will figure out how to move forward with the project in spite of it, and still get the funding.
The final decision is up to the voters of Del Rey Oaks and nobody else. Concerned citizens of Del Rey Oaks, please vote Yes on B and leave the destiny of any future rec trails through our town in the hands of Del Rey Oaks voters and not outside interests. Tom Rivelli | Del Rey Oaks
An Activist Gone
Condolences on the loss of a true friend (“Juan Martinez, a lifelong activist and archivist dedicated to the Salinas Valley’s farmworker history, dies at 69,” posted May 11). Gilbert Anthony Cadilli | Santa Cruz
Rest in peace Juan. Thank you for your service to the people Becky Gilpas | via social media
Kick Off
Very entertaining game, professional operations and impressive stadium improvements (“Near sellout crowd sees Monterey Bay F.C. win thrilling home opener,” posted May 9). Thanks for bringing this activity to our community. Eric Palmer Sr. | Monterey
It was a solid game. Monterey Bay F.C. had some quality chances in the first half too. Including a free kick put off the crossbar. They had Vegas on their heels for most of the game. Joseph W. Borawski | via social media
Correction
A story about desalination (“If we need desal for the region’s future water supply, how could it possibly get approved?” May 12-18) inaccurately stated the Coastal Commission denied a permit for Cal Am’s proposed desalination project in 2019; Commission staff recommended denial, and Cal Am withdrew its application before commissioners voted on it.
