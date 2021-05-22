Photo Album
Pat’s untimely death was such a loss, but I believe Kent Seavey will do the right thing and hopefully keep the collection local (“What will happen to late local photographer Pat Hathaway’s collection of 80,000 photographs?” May 13-19). Wanda Guibert | San Juan Bautista
“According to court documents, this is not a money-making endeavor.” Any archivist could tell you that that’s true! And I’m sure Mr. Seavey knows it, too. This is indeed not a money-making opportunity, or shouldn’t be, for anyone. Properly caring for this collection (getting it cataloged, storing it safely, and digitizing all of the photos and making them openly available to the world), will be very expensive. The collection should go to a person or institution with the resources to care for it in a manner that reflects its historical and cultural significance. Amanda Briggs Whitmire | Monterey
I hope whoever gets it will follow in Pat’s footsteps and give the community access and ability to purchase photos. Johnny Aliotti | Monterey
Pat’s collection is priceless and I hope it remains available for historians and researchers while also respecting the rights of his heirs. The lesson here is everyone needs to have an estate plan. I am disappointed Pat did not take the time to make arrangements for the disposition of this local treasure. Phil Candreva | via social media
How in the hell does this happen in the most valuable real estate on earth?! Come on. This is just dumb (“Cypress Knolls in Marina could revive as a development in the next few years,” May 6-12). Melissa Johnson | via social media
Those buildings could not have been refurbished. They are full of hazardous materials. It’s extremely expensive to abate. You can’t just say they should have done this or that. Crissy Soares | Marina
As a parent, teacher, and resident of the Monte Vista neighborhood, I strongly believe that adding stadium lights to the Monterey High School field is a giant step in creating a more positive school and community culture (“A proposal to upgrade the Monterey High School football field lands MPUSD in court,” May 13-19). It not only shows support for student athletes but creates opportunities for the community to come together.
We have the ability to make the Monterey High field a state-of-the-art facility that students and families are proud of. I hope that individuals can see beyond their personal grievances to support the greater good. Deb Sandweiss | Monterey
MPUSD board members need to move on from the football stadium project and look at the bigger picture for a safer school environment for all students to keep all schools in the district updated in these very uncertain times. Will they be ready if another Covid-19 surge happens this fall or continue to waste the bond money on lawyers and a project that the draft EIR showed with scientific studies that there will be significant and unavoidable impacts on lights, noise and aesthetics? The final EIR will not change the results for those findings.
The lesson we all learned this past year is what is essential and what is non-essential. The football stadium is non-essential. What is essential is to make improvements to all schools to get students, teachers and staff back safely for classroom learning. Sharon Gota | Monterey
This article does not capture the amount of support by students and neighbors for the proposed changes. It does not reflect our experience; we strongly support the proposal. My wife and I moved to a house about one block from the high school over 30 years ago and have never found the noise or lights from nighttime activities to be a problem.
Our sons graduated from Monterey High School and participated in sports. They both went to college, have successful careers, and we feel that the athletic program was an important part of their development.
We hope the issues can be resolved in a positive manner for all, and that the resources being used for litigation can be applied to improving the athletic experiences of students. Dr. Kent Crawford and Alice Crawford | Monterey
I just don’t understand how this happened. Aren’t they supposed to lock the back doors of the police car when they’re transporting someone?! (“A wild police chase in Monterey – including a stolen police car – ends with an arrest,” posted May 12.) Kim Smith | Monterey
Thank you so much for writing about the bus (“MST is becoming more nifty and modern with a touchless payment option,” posted May 11). I have a loved one who rides the bus every day all day, because she can’t drive a car due to her mental health condition. I’ve been trying to find a simple way to put money on an account. Riding the bus is her freedom, it’s the only thing she has control of to be able to get up and go for a ride to the beach, to the gym, or just get out to the mall. I’m more than happy to hear that there is another option to pay for her transportation. Rosa Rivas | via email
Great collaboration! Thank you! (“Stone Creek resurges with help from a longtime produce vendor, and both plan for something bigger,” May 13-19.) Gail Robbins | via social media
So exciting for both [Russo’s and Stone Creek], wonderful news for the neighborhood.
Jamie Bundy | via social media
I enjoy most of Monterey County Weekly immensely. The comic strip, however, is so hateful and one-sided that it alone makes me rethink supporting or reading the entire [newspaper] (“This Modern World,” May 13-19). It would be great if you could bash all political parties equally. I can get on board with that. Linda Grier | Prunedale
