I was happy to see the Weekly’s endorsement of Glenn Church for county supervisor (“Our endorsements for local races in the June 7 primary election,” May 12-18). It surprised me, however, that you stated Glenn has no political experience. As a kid he was door knocking for political campaigns. I would see him at local political events in college and later. Glenn was involved in drafting the first oak tree protection ordinance in the 1980s. He was involved in the Frostban issue in the 1980s and testified before a congressional subcommittee on that issue. Glenn served on the Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency recently. In knowing Glenn for over 40 years, I cannot remember a time when he was not involved in politics. Steven Andre | Salinas
As the former chief of the Salinas Police Department, I cannot emphasize enough the leadership, strength and integrity that Kimbley Craig brings to the table for county supervisor. Her unwavering commitment to public safety is needed in our community. I know she will continue to build and strengthen community relations, and focus on the much needed support and funding of the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office. Hands down – she is the most qualified candidate for North County supervisor, and I strongly urge residents of North Salinas and North County to vote for her. Adele Frese | Salinas
The next supervisor should live in our community, someone who knows our needs. We need a supervisor who can hit the ground running on day 1 and knows how to advocate and collaborate to get things done. That person is Regina Gage and we hope you’ll join us in voting for her.
As the elected vice president on the board of directors at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, she provides governance oversight to this $650 million healthcare system serving some of the most vulnerable people in our community. Regina will bring her high energy and dynamic leadership to the role of Monterey County supervisor for District 2 to get our fair share of county resources and services. There’s a lot to be done in our district since we’ve been neglected for years. Gordon and Terri Larson | Prunedale
I appreciate and respect your endorsements (“Jimmy Panetta for Congressional District 19,” May 12-18). But I find that not even mentioning the names of the three challenging candidates – myself, Douglas Deitch (Democrat); Dalila Epperson (Republican); and Jeff Gorman (Republican) – for such an important position to be grossly, but hopefully not intentionally, deficient and not in the best interests of our democracy and basic fairness. Douglas Deitch | Aptos
My vote will go to Jon Wizard [for Assembly] because he has lived and worked throughout this new district with a track record as a conscientious problem solver with good ideas about vital issues like homelessness and science based climate saving legislation (“Dawn Addis for Assembly, District 30”). He is an interesting combination of a fresh face coupled with follow-through. Robert Myers | Monterey
I find the letter writer disingenuous in hoping the Transportation Agency for Monterey County can figure out a way to move forward with the [Fort Ord Regional Trail and Greenway (or FORTAG)] project if Measure B passes (“Letters,” May 19-25; “No on Measure B,” May 12-18). The Yes on B folks don’t like people walking or riding bikes on their streets. They won’t have to worry though, because a yes vote would kill the entire trail project since connectivity between Marina, CSUMB, Seaside, Del Rey Oaks, Monterey, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach, etc. is key to the grant and the point of the project.
The FORTAG team has been working collaboratively with the public for over eight years. Now all that work comes down to about 800 voters in one city. Vote no on B. Mike Gunby | Pacific Grove
One of the most visionary projects I worked on during my 15-year tenure as executive director of TAMC is FORTAG. Del Rey Oaks is divided by a busy highway with lots of fast-moving cars. FORTAG will link the two sides of the small city. The trail will allow residents on the north side to safely walk to Work Park, Del Rey Park and City Hall; it will allow families on the south side to safely reach the Frog Pond and Del Rey Woods School without fear of getting run over.
Currently, those who use a walker, wheelchair or even a stroller cannot visit the Frog Pond. By adding an accessible walkway, the new trail will provide a safe way for people of all abilities to reach local green spaces. All of this is in jeopardy if Measure B passes. The best way to “Save the Frog Pond” is to vote no on B. Debbie Hale | Capitola
Dr. Rubin is my oncologist and probably one of the most incredible people I have ever had the honor to meet (“Oncologist Nancy Rubin’s small book helps children stay connected to a parent who dies from cancer,” May 19-25). As a marriage and family therapist, I think this book will be a wonderful help to young children coping with unthinkable loss. Molly Franklin-Vogelpohl | via social media
What a talented and compassionate healer and author. Pamela Furman Chrislock | Pacific Grove
What a great project! (“A Monterey woman transforms her garage into a teacher supply store where everything is free,” May 12-18.) Nora Jones | Monterey
Great way to support teachers and students! Barbara Deutsch Dickason | Carmel
The waffles [at L’Aubette Belgian Bakery] are amazing! (“Many of Monterey County’s hidden kitchens are culinary knockouts,” May 12-18.) Ginny Roggeman | via social media
Love Shearwater Tavern! Elizabeth Vitarisi Suro | via social media
