Hold Your Fire
Another example of a situation where a firearm escalated an already tense situation. Ban them, damn it! (“Armed standoff in Seaside ends with peaceful surrender,” posted May 26.) Jennifer Stone | Monterey
My great granddaughter will be starting third grade when school opens after summer vacation. When she was 3, she told her mother she did not want to go to preschool anymore because the bad men were coming to shoot children. God knows what goes on in her head under her present “I’m OK” demeanor (“The American tragedy of gun violence has long since become dangerously normalized,” posted May 24).
Thanks for writing forcefully about this. Marilyn Brown | Pacific Grove
To all candidates for Monterey County sheriff, let’s talk about the Second Amendment: “A well regulated militia being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
Kids are daily deprived of their Liberty to attend school safely, their Lives at the hands of depraved gunmen, and their Pursuit of Happiness is hamstrung by a reign of fear.
I want an effective sheriff. The job description is right there in the Constitution: well regulate a militia of gun owners for the security of the free state. Are you the one for the job?
I need a clear plan. How will you create a well regulated militia of the gun-owning adults in this county? Putting more guns on campus by arming supervisors and teachers simply grows an already unregulated militia. The current one holds kids hostage and casts terror into the hearts of their parents. Four lockdowns so far this year at my neighborhood school. Nineteen children gunned down by a legal militia member in Texas last week. This is not maintaining the security of the free state, this is lawlessness.
Can you make me a promise? Promise me that children can learn and teachers can teach under your leadership. Promise me you will do your job so they can do theirs.
I. Am. Tired. Show me the courage and I will vote for you. Molly Weaver | Salinas
My desperate plea to good gun-owners and manufacturers: I appeal to your expertise, sense of honor, to come up with solutions, multiple solutions, immediate and longer-term solutions, to prevent evil gun-carriers with high-speed, high-capacity magazines, military weapons from turning schools, churches, grocery stores into war zones, outgunning security/police officers. The sanctity of life of our children, fellow human beings depends on your compassion and action. Alice K. Tao | Carmel
Up with Downtown
Seaside’s downtown looks great and there are some excellent businesses to visit. Great job to everyone involved in the revitalization project (“While Seaside’s downtown is not yet thriving, it appears help is on the way,” May 26-June 1). Eric Palmer Sr. | Monterey
Lower Seaside is awesome! Mark Gutierrez | via social media
It is a welcome upgrade for those of us who have been around a while. There’s still a lot of work to be done, which I think is the spirit of this article. Brian McCarthy | Marina
Brick-and-mortar shopping is struggling overall, unless you are a big box store with the financial backing to withstand post-Covid. Joe Ash | Prunedale
Not So Grand
Well written and informative article, thank you (“Another year of grand jury reports reveals problems, but no enforcement,” May 26-June 1). The one government agency I want investigated has been investigated many times, with recommendations to apply and follow the law, which have been consistently ignored. Without the ability to follow through with enforcement, it seems to be a waste of time and money.
The agency I am speaking of has become a self-governing, self-serving, self-protective, secretive agency that affects many families in Monterey County without consequences when they break the law. It would not do any good to investigate them one more time. irginia Ray | via social media
Vote Count
I first heard Dawn Addis speak at a candidate forum, and I was immediately impressed that she knew the issues of our Central Coast. She listens, her heart is in our entire Assembly district, and she won’t go to Sacramento and forget about us (“Our endorsements for local races in the June 7 primary election: Dawn Addis for Assembly District 30,” May 12-18). Please join me in voting for Dawn Addis, someone with integrity, compassion, experience and someone who will never do any negative campaigning (“Squid Fry,” May 26-June 1). Clyde Roberson | Monterey
Roberson is mayor of Monterey.
On Trial
The judge has to make a tough decision (“An attempt to get a second trial raises questions about the integrity of a murder conviction,” May 18-25). He can either declare a mistrial, and the whole process starts anew, or go ahead with sentencing. Once a defendant is sentenced, the defense can appeal the case and seek a new trial. Then it is up to the appellate court.
I think the defendant is guilty. I think the Monterey County sheriff’s deputies and the DA did their jobs. There was no way either agency could anticipate and thus prevent the events that took place in or associated with the courtroom. I don’t like guilty defendants getting new trials any more than anyone else. Unfortunately, our system of justice is imperfect. Sometimes it is just very messy. Roger Chatterton | via social media
On Stage
No overlapping sets is what ALL festivals should do! (“The longtime organizer and a longtime fan discuss how the Cali Roots festival has cultivated its signature vibe,” May 26-June 1.) Esther Malkin | Monterey
