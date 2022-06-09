Built Out
Good. Now let’s add three more floors per building to double the amount of available units and actually make a tiny dent on the Central Coast real estate prices (“An affordable, multi-family development project at The Dunes is in motion,” June 2-8).
Rodrigo Nieto Gómez | via social media
Justice Delayed
I remember when this happened, seeing the billboards in San Luis Obispo. It’s about time she got justice! (“Monterey County Superior Court will host the trial in a 25-year-old murder case,” June 2-8.) Tiffany Sheele | via social media
~ ~
Death penalty for both son and father! This could have been me. I went to Cal Poly. I remember always running across the railroad tracks after the library in the dark to get back to my studio. Laura Stollorz Schroeder | via social media
Stay-Cation
This sucks, bad form (“A three-day itinerary that captures some of Monterey County’s best outdoor adventures,” June 2-8). I thought the Weekly was above Monterey County Convention & Visitors Bureau BS. Ana Davey | Big Sur
~ ~
Our hidden treasures exposed to the hordes. Many formerly secret spots are now off limits to all due to overuse. Luana Conley | Carmel Valley
~ ~
Periodically as friends and family visit I get asked what to see, and where to go. This is a great resource, some of them hidden gems you are sure to enjoy. David Leal | Pacific Grove
Jury’s Out
The article on the civil grand jury and its “toothless” enforcement capabilities seems to miss the point (“Another year of grand jury reports reveals problems, but no enforcement,” May 26-June 1). As the writer noted, 19 volunteers commit to one-year terms with the mandate to investigate local governmental entities. These volunteer jurists are given tremendous powers to procure information. As any journalist knows, that kind of responsiveness is not always easy to secure. But civil grand jurors can compel disclosure – with subpoena power to back them up – along with a public response from agency heads.
That’s the power they hold – to open a window into the operations of local government, require responses, and leave a solid record of documentation. Local newsmedia often report the findings, and citizens can take action accordingly. A system in which the jury would have the power of enforcement would be a nightmare, with one-year volunteers mandating changes to complex organizations. Can you imagine the chaos that would arise from that scenario?
Their work is about transparency and inspiring citizen and governmental action based on the data they unearth. Granted, that’s often hard, slow work and results aren’t guaranteed. Sometimes reports gather dust, but other times they catalyze change. Suzanne Thompson | Carmel Valley
Neighborly Love
I read with great interest your article (“Neighbors in Marina form an unlikely connection with Afghan refugees,” June 2-8) I am very intrigued by Bob Brunson and what he is doing to help families in need. Not all Christians put their faith into action.
Thank you for being aware of and reporting this quiet, loving action in our community. Jody Emerson | Monterey
~ ~
I just had to congratulate you on a wonderful interview as well as an awesome offering of your house to immigrants for the weekend (“Generosity points a way out of the cycle of crisis fatigue,” posted June 3). I would love to get involved with this sort of community action. I thank you for the inspiration and hands-on attitude to get involved. Nina Taylor | via email
Lou the Legend
[Lou Calcagno] has an incredible memory and can tell you about every detail of folks and families and all their adventures in North County (“Former longtime county supervisor Lou Calcagno hasn’t stopped working yet – he’s still got a dairy farm to run,” Senior Guide 2022-23). I told him if he ever put pen to paper he would be the next Steinbeck.
I was invited to their 50th anniversary (a long time ago) and everyone in the original wedding party was there. You and I are lucky to know Lou and Carol; they are some of the very best folks I’ve ever known and I hope somehow the next generation can step into those very big shoes. Glad you wrote this – very refreshing. Eric Tynan | Castroville
~ ~
Thanks for the piece on Moon Glow Dairy (“Celebrated author Jonathan Franzen suggested Moon Glow Dairy, on the Elkhorn Slough, makes more money selling manure than milk. Is that true?” posted May 31). I’m a birder and go to Elkhorn Slough a fair amount. Elkhorn is one of the best spots to bird – or just be, for that matter!
Never heard of this story, but Franzen is a “famous” birder, for sure. I’ll remember all this when I go next time! I was looking for a great-horned owl then, and found one. Ted Pierce | Berkeley
College Bound
Congrats to the students! (“Great Week: Five Greenfield High School seniors have received Apple Scholars scholarships,” June 2-8). Jazmin López | Greenfield
Corrections
A story about a county lease for the Lewis Road Communication Hub in Watsonville (“The Weekly Tally,” May 26-June 1) incorrectly stated the terms of the lease. The $56,931 the county will pay to property owner Steve Snodgrass covers the whole 10-year lease through 2031, and is not the per-year rent, as originally reported. Yearly increases mean the rent in 2031 will be $7,467.
~ ~
A story (“A three-day itinerary that captures some of Monterey County’s best outdoor adventures,” June 2-8) incorrectly stated that admission to all county parks is now free. That policy applies to day-use parks only (Toro, Jacks Peak, Royal Oaks, San Lorenzo and, at certain times, Manzanita).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.