LAY Down Your Arms
Thank you for sharing your pain and horror at this example of America’s gun fetish and its horrific results (“Local Spin: None of this is OK,” June 3-9). Unless more Americans speak out on this vital issue and demand gun control, the loudest and most strident voices will continue to be from those who are frightened, mentally ill or simply evil. We need rational gun control immediately. We need more people of courage and strong moral character to demand gun control now. We can not let those damaged and broken gun fetishists drive this conversation. Not so long ago, even the NRA supported gun control. Fred Dodsworth | Seaside
Regarding gun violence a lot of people like to say, “This is not who we are.” But this is who we are. We have a culture of gun fascination and gun violence. Anybody who regards guns as more than a necessary evil to protect oneself or the country is part of this problem. Strict gun laws are a necessary step to say as a society we are serious about stopping the violence. But this won’t change the culture immediately. Gun violence will go on. It will take at least a couple of generations for the cultural change to happen. Unfortunately, as long as people keep voting for gun advocates (mostly Republicans), there will be no change.
The average American, for as much hand-wringing as we may do when mass shootings happen, regard gun violence deaths like traffic deaths – just something that happens in the course of the day. We like to blame politicians for our problems, but the average citizen is at fault. When the average citizen demands change it will happen, and not before. Frank Bruno | Sacramento
It upsets me that you would get hate mail discussing gun issues. The pain and agony that victims and families of unstable gun owners go through is avoidable. Gun laws must be a priority! Banning AK-47s and implementing mandatory background checks and waiting periods for gun buyers just makes sense. As a mental health professional, I feel that Covid-19 has created more mental health problems across all ages and ethnicities.
I just wanted you to know I appreciate your opinions and honesty. Gun violence has become an epidemic in this country and the fact that Republicans and the NRA are in bed together is one of the biggest atrocities. Saralinda R. Subbiondo | via email
Whether it is guns or temperature change or whatever, an honest reporting of facts does not deserve threats. Disagreement is fine but physical threats are not.
Having followed other articles in your publication, and in particular your cartoons, I do wish you had a partisan perspective of the world, not totally anti-conservative. Jay Roland | via email
Under the Influence
Wow, what a disappointment (“County Supervisor Luis Alejo stopped by CHP and cited for driving under the influence,” posted June 2). Loves to lecture people, but does what he wants. Monica Gonzales | Soledad
Very disappointing to say the least. Remember you lead by example! Chris Sierra | via social media
Very disappointing AND very dangerous to others in his path. Margaret Carey Lang | Salinas
The 1 Percent
Poor little rich people, they’ve got such problems (“A deep dive into the reality of the super-rich, and how wealth molds how we live,” June 3-9).
Maybe if they get too bored, they’ll finally resort to helping lift everyone from the misery of poverty. One easy way is to raise the minimum wage to $20 an hour (and put a floor on Social Security of that minimum wage). John Thomas | Salinas
Human history is the story of the struggle of the rich and powerful to retain and increase their wealth and power. Bruce Merchant | Carmel
Fly Away
Count me in – weekend trip! (“Jet service announces connections from Monterey to Burbank and Orange County,” posted June 4.) Sylvia Villalpando | via social media
Nursing a Passion
Awesome, bravo! Jovita is the nurse’s nurse! Proud to say she taught me at Hartnell (“A temporary job turns into a permanent passion for nurse educator Jovita Dominguez,” June 3-9). Jennifer Jean-Pierre | via social media
Congratulations to Jovita for being appointed to the state Nursing Board! Alan Haffa | Monterey
Jovita, I am so proud of you! Amazing! Ihovana Aguirre | via social media
No Peace
Would like to thank you earnestly for publishing the hard truth about the situation in Palestine (“Israel says campaign of mass arrests is about ‘law and order,’ but it is quashing Palestinian dissent,” June 3-9). All too many media organizations are comfortable to follow the party line of the American bourgeois state in spewing apologetics for the apartheid regime of Israel. Refreshing to see honest reporting on the brutal oppression of Palestinians by the Zionist state. The real fact is and remains this: The Palestinian struggle will continue, and will be justified in whatever means it chooses to use, until Palestine (and that means all of Palestine) is united under a state in which its native inhabitants have a voice. CJ Hunt | Seaside
Winners and losers
Just another waste of taxpayer money (“You have to vax to win: State’s $116.5 million vaccination lottery begins June 4,” posted June 2). Stupidity is bliss with this governor who answers to whom I would like to know. Donna Kato | Gilroy
This big money giveaway is bribery and a shot to hold on to the governor’s office. Theresa Delong | via social media
