Big Plans
What an inspirational story! (“Rancho Cielo construction students set to compete in an international sustainability competition,” June 15-21.) We need more news stories like this one, which is uplifting. Thank you. ancy Callahan | Carmel
Highway 156, Revisited
Of course. That interchange has been in need of an upgrade for many years (“A major project at Highway 156 in Castroville risks losing funding due to delays,” June 8-14). Promises followed by promises broken. It’s the refrain of a really bad song that we know too well. Phil Candreva | via social media
Home Build
I’m a staunch Democrat and longtime supporter of Gavin Newsom. I also support affordable housing and understand that homes in general are in short supply in California. But now that two of our largest insurance companies, State Farm and Allstate, have decided not to accept any new policies for California homeowners, I wonder how the 33,274 new housing units mandated to be built in Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties (“The clock is ticking for cities and the county to meet a housing plan deadline,” June 8-14 and June 15-21) will be insured.
Lacking insurance, how will most of them qualify for mortgages? Without a mortgage, who would risk plunking down cash on them? Add to this the dire lack of water, and I fear that these building plans will not end well. Holly Haynes | Monterey
Optical Illusion
It is so very sad that something as universally joyful as a rainbow has now been linked to hate, anger and fear (“Sign of the times – even a feel-good sticker at the library sparks outrage,” posted June 14). As a society, we must find a balance between inclusion and exclusion. I applaud your response to the library participant. Steve Loos | Hollister
I’m buying a ton of these stickers and T-shirts tomorrow. The Monterey Public Library is wonderful and [Library Director] Brian Edwards reminds me of some of the best librarians who encouraged me to read during my youth. Aengus Jeffers | Monterey
What an inspiring read. It’s great to know that we have such inclusive, creative and thoughtful leadership at the city of Monterey. The Monterey Library and Museums have been given a jolt of positive energy and momentum. I look forward to checking out the new Buffalo Soldiers exhibit at the Presidio of Monterey Museum (“City historian Jordan Leininger spent three years tracing the story of Buffalo Soldiers in Monterey,” June 15-21). There is so much opportunity to highlight stories and people that have not historically been given a spotlight for their contributions to our community.
You can tell that Brian Edwards enjoys his work and has been the perfect addition to the library and executive team. Keep up the great work. Eric Palmer Sr. | Monterey
~ ~ ~
Thanks for your article. How great to have a library director so upbeat and talented that he approaches a reading program with imagination and wonder instead of fear and judgment. We are indeed fortunate! Roberta Myers | Monterey
Race Relations
I am worried about the extreme heat and wildfires raging across the country. I feel for people who lose their lives and livelihoods to extreme weather, and it’s only a matter of time until it directly hits me and my community (“Letters,” June 8-14 and June 15-21). Seeing headlines covering these climate disasters made me realize that most news stories show no connection between them and the main cause: fossil fuels. This is dangerous, because many people will continue to refuse to see that longer, hotter, deadlier summers are caused and perpetuated by the fossil fuel industry.
The science is clear – the longer we allow fossil fuel companies to dig and burn, the worse the impacts of the climate crisis will be.
Climate impacts disproportionately affect people and communities who are already marginalized. People who did the least to cause the climate crisis suffer the worst from its impacts, while oil companies continue to hit record profits (“Squid Fry: Oil Money,” June 1-7).
Media have an important role to play and a moral obligation to tell the whole truth. It’s time to make one thing about extreme weather very clear: it’s not a “crisis” that just happens to us – it’s a crime, and the fossil fuel industry is to blame. David Farwell | Carmel
Leadership Role
Congratulations Carmen!! (“Gonzales appoints Carmen Gil as the new city manager,” posted June 9.) She is perfect for our community and I can’t wait to see what her collaboration with the City Council and other entities will bring to Gonzales! Cheli Flores | via social media
Sweet Kindness
I recently walked into Nece’s (“The sweet story behind Monterey County’s only gluten-free bakery,” April 27-May 3). The guy behind the counter smiled and said, “How are you today?”
“Since you asked,” I said, “I’m dying and I feel awful.”
His face dropped. But I had to tell him. I needed to tell someone. I had completed 10 straight days of proton radiation therapy. I awoke with achy muscles and pain throughout my body. I have to go for a run every morning, but not this one. I’ll still go to the office, I convinced myself. I showered, dressed, got into the car. Along the way I decided to try a cinnamon bun at Nece’s – might perk me up.
When I finished telling Scott about my situation, I ordered a cinnamon bun. Scott put it in a box and slid it across the counter. “This one’s on me,” he said softly.
Once in the car, I cried. Someone I never knew was so kind. My pain was so intense that I had to return home. My discomfort eased with each bite of that fragrant cinnamon bun. I slept the rest of the day. Dan Presser | Monterey
