Armed and Dangerous
Only in the USA are mass shootings a thing that happen at elementary schools and we can’t tighten the national gun laws (“Grief and fear about school shootings means local educators are on alert, and preparing for the worst,” June 16-23). van Lynch | Monterey
Put an officer at the schools like we do in Truckee, California. Keep the schools locked. Laura Stollorz Schroeder | via social media
Great article. Except the end (“A lot goes into revoking a concealed weapons license,” June 16-22).
There are many, including myself, that have great ideas about how to stop gun violence in this nation. The only problem is, very few are willing to have that discussion. Too many citizens of this country believe that prices paid by others, their children, and loved ones are a necessary evil, and that the cost is acceptable. The fact is, they will likely never use their firearms to save the day, stop the bad guy, or shoot an invader. In fact, the only time they may use it will be to take their own lives. This is the most common cause of firearm related deaths.
Until people stop believing that they have more freedom than people in other countries because they are armed, or that they are the last line of defense against a tyrannical government, I’m afraid the problem will continue. This is a cause they are willing to let others die for. Carson Franklin | via social media
Hahahahaha. Having to prove you are of “good moral character” to the government. What does that even mean? And is the person judging you of “good moral character“?! Chris Caffrey | via social media
Thank you for Heather Cox Richardson’s lucid summary of the evolution of the Second Amendment from the initial recognition of the need for “a well regulated militia” to the current absurd acceptance of assault weapons in private hands. The history of the transformation of the NRA was especially interesting (“The Republican concept of what the Second Amendment means is a relatively new, political construct. And the American people have had enough,” June 16-22). Mads Bjerre | Carmel
Fitness Goals
The Sports Center has never made money since the day they’ve opened – the general fund has always subsidized it (“The city of Monterey is looking for needed cash for Sports Center maintenance,” June 16-22). The problem isn’t so much subsidizing it, it’s the maintenance to keep it up that has now amounted to millions that the city can’t find the funds for. Costs for everything are on the rise; what once cost $40k to fix may now cost $150k. That’s the issue. CJ Howard | via social media
I was a faithful member of the Sports Center for years until Covid. I’ll return when they require that users are vaccinated and not before. I don’t feel safe working out with others indoors unless all are vaccinated. Seems like common sense. Celia Bosworth | via social media
Maybe it’s time for the Monterey Sports Center to allow non-residents of the city to pay the same amount as residents? I live near Salinas and work in Pacific Grove. Thought about joining so I could work out on my way home after work, but not really wanting to pay that “extra” fee. I do understand that the center was built for Monterey residents and is city-owned, but if their membership has dropped, this could be a way to entice more people to join. Carla Rose James | Salinas
Stalled Progress
Thanks for that story about delayed revitalization (“As promising as revitalization is, change remains tough sledding locally,” posted June 17). I think it’s actually worse than you said, because there will still be several years before any benefit from the [North Monterey] hotel itself will flow to the city. And that’s only if there’s no further litigation.
We have the same thing in spades here with Fort Ord redevelopment. Anybody, seemingly anywhere, can hold up hundreds of millions of development by threatening a lawsuit on some flimsy basis. I don’t actually expect to see much come of the changes we’re proposing for Seaside in my remaining lifetime. We propose to build for the ages. Allan Groves | Seaside
Summer Time
I applaud your “Ultimate Staycation” guide (June 2-8) that encouraged locals to be tourists in their own town.
You captured Monterey County’s scenic beauty and diverse offerings that visitors enjoy, but the ultimate beneficiary of our county’s tourism industry is our residents. Not only do residents have an abundant amount of sought-after activities to experience, but they also benefit from the $3.2 billion (pre-Covid) in visitor spending by travelers. These visitors generate hundreds of millions of tax dollars. They also support 27,000-plus jobs.
Part of safe, responsible and respectful travel behavior. Part of being responsible is spreading travelers out by highlighting lesser known (but no less inspiring) experiences – which your article does spectacularly.
So to our residents – get out responsibly, enjoy and reflect on how lucky we are to call Monterey County home. Rob O’Keefe | Monterey
O’Keefe is president/CEO of the Monterey County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Survey Says
Squid, I feel sad that you are so angry at the world (“Squid Fry: Deep Well,” June 16-22). Maybe try searching for a paradigm shift and finding positivity and solutions vs. just bitching. Maybe find happiness in your garden or lair? Chuck Pugh | Marina
Squid, never change. Hilary Le Fort | via social media
Ah yes, “valued [Cal Am] customer.” What a joke. Anne Jones | via social media
