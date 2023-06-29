Rainbow Flag
This story is beautifully written, and also much needed (“Four trans individuals talk about their experience in Monterey County, and beyond,” June 22-28). I work in an environment where a lot of effort is being made toward inclusivity and understanding, but I am often not sure I really do understand, as I was born in a different era.
I found myself especially impacted by reading about the immediate and unqualified support Tahani [Lopez] got from her mother. It was very moving, and gave me a sense of hope in these times of people seemingly quick to take offense and yell at instead of listen to. Berj Amir | Seaside
I want to thank you for your profiles of local trans folks. I began my transition in 2016, and moved to Monterey in 2021, so haven’t had a lot of interaction with the local trans community. I appreciate your article, and am hoping it receives a positive response from all our neighbors. Les A. | Seaside
Great job. Inspiring article, and so well written! Donna Sloane | Wrightwood, Calif.
Healthy Workplace
The Weekly’s story regarding an employee lawsuit filed against Montage Health and Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula paints only a partial picture of this unfortunate situation, and misrepresents our integrity toward our patients, staff and community (“A fired Montage employee wins nearly $10 million in a lawsuit for unlawful retaliation,” June 22-28).
The story included misleading claims made by the plaintiff. They had been previously investigated by an independent auditor and were revealed to be without merit and required no regulatory action.
We are morally and legally bound to investigate any issue brought forth from internal or external sources regarding patient safety or the exercising of our fiduciary responsibilities. They were in this instance, long before the plaintiff’s case was brought to trial.
On a variety of solid legal grounds, we will vigorously appeal the decision of the jury. Our values and practices put high-quality patient care and staff well-being at the forefront of everything we do, every day. We care deeply, and work tirelessly, to have all entities of Montage Health be healthy and vibrant places for all our staff to work and care for our patients and community. Kevin Causey | via email
Note: Causey is vice president at Montage.
By the Numbers
Great article. It shows that California local governments are too expensive (“Monterey County’s 12 cities are carving up their spending plans as they prepare for a new budget year that starts July 1,” June 15-21). All 12 local cities each pay their city manager, police chief and fire chief more than the governor of California ($201,000), more than a U.S. senator or member of Congress ($174,000). Of the 36 positions listed, only seven positions are paid less than $200,000. Compare this to our big federal institutions: Naval Postgraduate School president ($130,000) and highest-paid Army-run Defense Language Institute salary ($120,000).
Note that Pacific Grove has to pay 15 percent of its budget to CalPERS. At the rate of increases in top city positions, soon the entire budgets will just pay for benefits. And you thought Social Security was in trouble. Sam Farr | Carmel
Note: Farr is a retired member of Congress.
Good points on Marina (“It’s budget season, and the numbers in Monterey County’s 12 cities tell a story,” posted June 18). Resolution 2012-46 requires the city manager to submit a proposed balanced budget. In order to adopt a budget that is not balanced, four of the five City Council members must vote in favor of it. Frank O’Connell | Marina
In the Water
Both the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District and Public Water Now advocate on behalf of the public interest (“What happens when local government gets too cozy with business?” July 15-21). Why is the Weekly criticizing MPWMD because one of its contractors is married to the head of Public Water Now?
The Weekly would be wise to avoid misinformed insinuations and recognize that gaining local control of our water is especially important as we confront the many challenges of climate change. Both MPWMD and Public Water Now deserve your support for their outstanding work. Marli Melton | Carmel Valley
Why is the Weekly creating the appearance of wrongdoing where there is none? The problem is not the Water Management District – they are fighting for the ratepayer. Cal Am has been too cozy with LAFCO, real estate, hospitality and the local Chambers of Commerce. Walt Notley | Monterey
MPWMD chose the best advertising firm that applied; the connection to Public Water Now was incidental. MPWMD has an excellent ethics and transparency record, winning several awards in this regard.
The MPWMD board voted that desal was not necessary. Their supply-and-demand study clearly showed expansion of Pure Water Monterey, which is now underway, meets the Peninsula’s needs for decades at a much lower cost. Their advertisements align with the water district’s advocacy for lower water costs for ratepayers and Measure J’s legal mandate to purchase the system – no more and no less. Susan Schiavone | Seaside
Wine Time
Sad, sad day (“Winemaking giant Gallo buys long-time family-owned Hahn Family Wines,” posted June 21). Lindsay Lambuth | Monterey
Correction
The job title of Amy Anderson, the wife of Tee Anderson (“Four trans individuals talk about their experience in Monterey County, and beyond,” June 22-28) was incorrect. She is a psychiatric social worker, not a psychiatrist.
