Up in the Air
This is a wonderful development (“Joby Aviation demonstrates its all-electric flying aircraft manufactured in Marina,” posted June 28). Soon we should be seeing these aircraft in our skies. I’m looking forward to situating one of the first landing pads here in Monterey County. Walter Wagner | via web
Amazing!! Garrett Benjamin | via social media
Think of all those tax dollars wasted in research grants. All it did was make a few people richer. Glen M. Taylor | via social media
“Get on this sub,” they said. It’ll be fun, they said. We’ll see the Titanic – it’ll be awesome… Anno Buich | via social media
The stock went up 40 percent today! Go Joby! Nestor Nicolas | via social media
Fire in the Sky
If you want to know why there continues to be an illegal fireworks problem with more and more Seaside residents furious or leaving town, all you have to do is listen to city officials (“Seaside police hope to quell illegal fireworks boom with more enforcement this July Fourth,” June 29-July 5). When a municipal government either does not want to or doesn’t believe they can address a problem, they will say exactly what has been quoted here. They spend a half-hour telling you that they have tried while going over what has failed – in other words, making excuses.
Eventually the city begins to turn its contempt on people who complain, rather than on those who continue to engage in illegal behavior. This is exactly what has happened in Seaside. The city continues to fail to enforce existing law to the extent that this purposeful assault on community peace and order goes on, night after night, while those in Monterey, Carmel, Pebble Beach and Pacific Grove get a healthy and peaceful night’s sleep. Curt Chaffee | Seaside
~ ~ ~
Amen! These fireworks laws need to be strictly enforced. Besides saving lives, pets are terrorized by these constant explosions (“Early fireworks are already filling Monterey County’s animal shelter – here are tips to keep your pet safe and at home,” posted June 30). If the police we have can’t keep the peace, we need to find new ones that can. John Thomas | Salinas
Mistaken Identity
Hope she’s successful (“A Salinas woman’s name ended up in court records by mistake. Now she’s suing,” June 24-28). Good for her standing up for herself… and for the truth. Having one’s name dragged through the mud in a public way is a horribly traumatic, lastingly painful experience.
Hopefully those who made the mess will not shy away from being accountable and making proper amends. Acknowledging the other person’s hurt and expressing sincere regret is in order. Karen Araujo | via social media
~ ~ ~
Nothing worse than a government agency that will not admit an error. We need more leaders with less fragile and more humble egos. Phil Candreva | via social media
Open Arms
I’m glad this is happening (“Pacific Grove task force picks a consultant to guide the city toward more equity,” June 29-July 5). Outsiders can see things we don’t want to see in ourselves. Mary Jane Perryman | Pacific Grove
Peace Warrior
I wish I had known Gordon Smith better now having read his bio (“Gordon Smith, a veteran and peace activist, dies at 73,” posted June 19). I first met Gordon when I joined Veterans for Peace, the chapter he founded in 1990. I marched with him and Joan Baez against the First Gulf War. That was an odd thing for me to do. I’m a military and foreign affairs analyst and if there’s been one “good” war the United States has fought in my lifetime, that was the one. I was mad at the Army, still licking my own wounds, I guess. I got over it.
I kept bumping into Gordon at various events. It’s true he was out there modifying trails on Fort Ord where, no pun intended, I ran into him several times while cross-country jogging.
I’d say Gordon Smith deserves a memorial service or at least a good poker game in his honor. It would be a good event to bring together and reconnect the many folks whose lives he touched. Cameron Binkley | Seaside
Speak On It
Much to my dismay I am noticing a steady increase in offensive and unproductive rhetoric in the Letters to the Editor sections of our local media (“Letters,” various dates). It appears that the national tenor of unbecoming etiquette has seeped into our local population. My advice is that these First Amendment-ers and entitled actors think hard before speaking with regard to the perpetuating damage that can be caused to our local community. Typically male, though surprisingly often female, voices feel their whining will result in action. I recommend asking yourself, what am I doing to solve the many challenges we face regionally?
Trust me, these challenges will be compounded in the not-so-distant future. Monterey County has consistently hit above its weight with regard to literature, philosophy, music, environmentalism, athletics, and even federal legislation. Join the movement or feel free to see the door. No offense. Alice Flanders | Pacific Grove
Eating Clean
Your article on local restaurant inspectors was informative (“A ride-along with county health inspectors who ensure restaurants meet food safety standards,” June 22-28). Unfortunately, unlike many other California counties, Monterey County still doesn’t allow web browser lookups of restaurant health reports.
The Health Department website does claim a smartphone app is available for viewing reports, but when I tried to download the Apple version, the store claimed: “This app is currently not available in your country or region.” Joe Snyder | Monterey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.