Speed Bumps
Feels like the wild Wild West here (“Until a new traffic calming program in Seaside is approved, residents’ concerns must wait,” June 30-July 6). I look out my window and see people driving up and down Sonoma with open containers of alcohol. The people who speed up and down our street have no fear of getting caught and don’t even stop after hitting animals. Erin Drake-Prior | Seaside
More enforcement should be implemented until they can address the traffic issues. And what about technology – Cameras? Drones? Speeding and street racing are a major problem all over the county. Carly Hallatt | via social media
It’s the same thing in Salinas; people must get killed to get speed bumps on residential streets. Kenn Kanniff | Salinas
We can’t fix this issue purely by enforcing it after the fact. We need better education and outreach on the dangers of this kind of reckless driving in residential neighborhoods, more reliable and accessible public transportation, and an involved community. Alexis Maceira | Greenfield
Truth Telling
Here we go again… another “Russian” hoax – one-sided testimony slanted to not find the truth but discredit Trump in an attempt to make him unelectable in ‘24 (“What the House select committee hearings about the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection tell us about American democracy,” posted July 3). I am not a Trump fan – he’s already unelectable, he’s a divider (like Biden).
It’s sad that any governmental agency, including Congress, is allowed to waste our tax dollars for their own political BS. There are too many other needs facing our country that could have used the money wasted on this hoax, but our incredibly dumb and corrupt electeds don’t care, know or even are sober enough to do the job we elected them to do.
Yes, there will be a huge Red Wave in November. The Republicans are no less corrupt than the Democrats, but at least they don’t hate America and want to disassemble the Constitution that has worked for over 200 years! Tom Griffin | Monterey
~ ~
Thank you so much for your very thoughtful and powerful editorial on the perils our country faces. As the Fourth of July approaches, I for one find little joy to celebrate in these dark hours of our democracy, and almost little to love about America except for this enclave of sanity called Monterey County with its incomparable beauty and good people like you. Thank you! Maria Morgan | Pacific Grove
Ballot Count
The campaign ad of Kimbley Craig marching around with her little dog was broadcasted on YouTube all over the area, all the way to Carmel Valley. Even so, she didn’t make it to the runoff against Glenn Church (“Gage edges out Craig by 18 votes in District 2 supervisor race; recount is possible,” posted June 24). Now Craig is saying a recount is too expensive and the law needs to be changed. As a citizen of Monterey County however, I’m grateful the recount is paid by the candidate who requests it, as this policy helps to avoid spurious claims from costing thousands of dollars to local taxpayers. So let’s keep the current recount policy on the books! Saoirse Folsom | Carmel Valley
Bodies, Choices
For all those screaming and yelling about this, they should understand one thing: the Constitution (“Letters,” June 30-July 6). Upon being sworn in, the justices take an oath “to support and defend the Constitution.” The Constitution says that those rights not enumerated in the Constitution shall be returned to the People. Abortion is not mentioned in the Constitution.
The Court rightfully decided that it should “be returned to the People.”
Returned to the People! That’s democracy! We, the people, get to vote for our legislators.
I can think of two countries where abortions are the norm: North Korea and China.
Anyone who wants to move to either of these countries, I will help them pack, and wish them luck in their new environs. Diana Lydical | Seaside
Stiff Drink
This will curtail employment of these folks (“A new state law requires bartender certification, in an effort to save lives on the road,” posted July 1). There is too much liability. A patron who causes damage will open the “checkers” to liability. Sad, we transfer responsibility from the perpetrator to a potentially innocent bystander. Jim Graber | Scottsdale, Arizona
Loud and Proud
I saw your piece on fireworks (“Fireworks can be a celebratory joy – but remember to use common sense and stay safe,” posted July 2). For the record, I hate this time of year because of the fireworks. I haven’t been able to spend a July Fourth at home in ten years because the fireworks terrify my beautiful dogs.
I am literally run out of town every July Fourth. And it’s not just one night, the two weeks before and the week afterwards are hell. People who use fireworks show no consideration for their neighbors and no consideration for the cats and dogs that so many of us love.
So much for July Fourth being a civic holiday! Michael Marsh | Salinas
Why don’t we refocus fireworks in Monterey County from Independence Day to New Year’s Eve. Get our fill outside of the fire season. Paul J. Ingram | Carmel Valley
Lunch Time
Jeff and Crystal are beautiful humans and their passion for their respective crafts is ever-present in Amapola (“Amapola drops dinner, becoming a unique Salinas lunch spot,” posted June 30). Their personalities shine in Amapola. Jeff’s ability to understand his patrons’ palates is second to none, combined with Crystal’s know-how to create genuine heartfelt food, is truly a lovely experience. Michael Delano | via web
