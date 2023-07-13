History Speaks
The artifacts, books and other things should not be in hiding (“Monterey is the caretaker of some of California’s most important history. Can the city make that history more accessible to the public?” June 29-July 5). They should be displayed for the public to enjoy periodically. Monterey seems to hire people who will be part of the secret club that keeps everything close to the vest. How will young residents appreciate their unique culture and history with such a stingy attitude toward those many exhibitions that never take place?
Loosen your tight fist, Monterey, and share the wealth. Eloise Shim | Salinas
~ ~ ~
Preserving and interpreting our history must be a priority to a historic city like Monterey. We committed to owning historic buildings like Ed Ricketts’ Lab and collecting community artifacts and works of art from important local artists like Francis McComas, Evelyn McCormick, Jo Mora and Armin Hansen. We can’t let them fall into disrepair and they should be shared. Eric Palmer Sr. | Monterey
I appreciated this article. Please contact the Monterey Museums and Cultural Arts Commission, the mayor and city manager to tell them it is essential to protect the city’s museums and materials for generations to come. Encourage them to set up a stewardship fund to keep Colton Hall open and up to date. The fund would allow anyone to make tax-deductible donations. I will be glad to chip in. Mike Gibbs | Pacific Grove
Supply Side
Sadly another local business gone (“Seaside’s Mack Stove Co. is moving online and selling its longtime Broadway building,” June 29-July 5). Let me guess – it will be another coffee bar, Togo’s or who knows what. N.C. Lopez | via social media
Mack Stove was part of the fabric of Seaside (“A Seaside appliance store closes its doors, marking the end of an era,” posted July 1). Dan was a treasure of knowledge on parts, how things work, and how life works. I used to stop by just to chat. It helped me feel at home in my community.
I am glad they can stay in business online. For me the magic was the relationship, and I am not sure that will still be available via a website. I will miss seeing a great man and friend. Berj Amir | Seaside
~ ~ ~
These guys were always so awesome. Whenever I had a problem, they would help me, even knowing the part I needed was just $12. Christian Mendelsohn | Seaside
Level Up
Thank you so much for the link to the beautiful swearing-in ceremony of Robert Rivas (Robert Rivas is now speaker of the California Assembly. It’s a celebration for the Central Coast,” posted June 30).
I am so proud to be a native Californian (San Jose) and to see the beautiful, diverse California Legislature electing Rivas to the office of speaker of the Assembly. The all-women’s mariachi band was awesome, as was the Black choir. To see so many women and people of color made me cry with joy. Thank you for sharing the ceremony with Monterey County Weekly’s audience. Marie McDonough | Castroville
Bar Scene
I want to thank Weldon Webb for keeping the After Dark gay bar open for as long as he did (“Weldon Webb remembers a time when a gay bar was the center of the local LGBTQ+ scene. How times have changed,” June 30-July 5). I have so many great memories of that place. It was very inclusive and just so easy to meet people, face to face, for fun, dancing and conversation.
I do have to disagree with his opinion that Monterey doesn’t need a full-time gay bar. This 67-year-old gay man, now widowed, would love to be able to walk into a warm, inviting, LGBTQ+ bar in Monterey. I don’t think it’s just my generation that would appreciate it. The very full LGBTQ+ evenings at Pearl Hour are always well attended. Thank you Pearl Hour! But it’s clear that there is a need/desire for a full-time gay bar on the Peninsula. Steven Evans | Monterey
~ ~ ~
I keep wondering when someone is going to open one again. Ray Bethke | via social media
I miss, miss, miss this place and LOVED going there with my bestie Willie and dancing the night away!!! My husband wishes my bestie was still alive and the After Dark was still open so I could go dancing again. Best cocktails and music ever! Marta Martinez Fife | via social media
Thank You For Your Service
I think the VFW and other similar veterans organizations need to modernize to attract younger veterans (“Seaside’s veterans organizations are hoping to expand membership with those who served in recent years,” June 29-July 5). Nestor Nicolas | via social media
Fired Up
This is a good start. People just have to know we are serious about enforcing these important laws (“A few injuries and fires occurred on Fourth of July evening,” posted July 5). Why doesn’t Monterey County set aside a field, away from the towns, where people can go to shoot off their fireworks with firemen standing by? John Thomas | Salinas
Safety FIRST
Thank you for the “Clean Eats” article by Rey Mashayekhi (“A ride-along with county health inspectors who ensure restaurants meet food safety standards,” June 22-28). At a time when so many people criticize government, especially public health, it’s good to be reminded of the thousands of people who keep us safe and well, day after day. Kyler Asato and Corinne Ow are wonderful examples of this and deserve our thanks for working in such positive ways. Marli Melton | Carmel Valley
Correction
An attribution for an image was incorrect (“Visuals: Calligraphic Art,” July 6-12). The artist for a piece of calligraphy included in the Musings on Pages exhibit is Suzanne Sayles, not Sea Scribes President Bart Burrows.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.