Power Play
The energy crisis is a lot more simple than anyone wants to admit (“The state makes a play to save the Diablo Canyon nuclear power plant amid volatile energy reality,” July 7-13). We need two things: expanded renewables, and expanded new generation nuclear facilities. We need to reduce and eliminate the necessity of fossil fuel power plants, and that is how it gets done. There is only one problem. It is expensive.
The utilities don’t want to pay for new power plants, and the state doesn’t want to put up the funds for private utilities to profit from that work. The only reasonable solution, aside from getting private utilities to come to the table, is to take the state energy grid public. Which honestly would probably be a good plan given PG&E’s abysmal maintenance record. Joseph W. Borawski | via social media
We All Scream…
Thank you for the article about the great ice cream debate in Carmel (“The true story behind the time that the city of Carmel “banned” ice cream cones,” June 30-July 6). While 1986 feels like a long time ago, reading this brought back the image of my dad, Mike Montana, in his white tennis shorts and the underwear that said “ICE CREAM” shining through as he left the house. I was 14, and mortified. He has been gone almost 10 years but my family loved this walk down memory lane, and are now digging through old photo books to find the pictures. Tiffany Montana DiTullio | Salinas
I worked at Swenson’s ice cream parlor on Ocean Avenue in 1976, and waited on Clint one day! He came for an ice cream cone. Nancy Fishkoff Holland | via social media
As one who works in a hotel in Carmel-by-the-Sea, many guests ask where they can get ice cream after dinner. If I had the money to invest I would open an old-fashioned soda fountain open until 10pm, with big comfy booths and coffee tables. Anne Marie Olson | via social media
Land Back
Important and comprehensive article on Indigenous people recovering land in Big Sur (“The Esselen Tribe, formerly landless, was once declared extinct. Now they’re a Big Sur property owner at the forefront of a movement,” July 7-13). There are several acres of Indigenous significance that are part of the NOAA property at the end of Lighthouse Avenue in Pacific Grove that the federal government recently sold off. The Ohlone Costanoan Esselen Nation (OCEN) feels this land is an Indigenous people cemetery. These acres should be protected from any kind of development and kept in their wild state. Steve Hauk | Pacific Grove
Now we all need to work on their bid for the Pico Blanco scout camp. With the Esselen as host and Boy Scouts of America leasing the camp back, it’s a win-win. With my Eagle Scout son, I went to several camps both in state and out. You won’t find a youth organization more respectful toward Native American culture than the Boy Scouts. The camp would also be available for tribal gatherings. Get it done. Paul J. Ingram | Carmel Valley
Beautiful story. I look forward to more on this subject. Mads Bjerre | Carmel
Choosing Choice
Liberals have attacked recent SCOTUS decisions as being attacks on democracy, but the opposite is true (“Letters,” July 7-13). Democracy is defined as “government in which the people hold the ruling power, either directly or through elected representatives.”
When the Court overturned Roe they simply stated the obvious, which is that there is nothing in the Constitution regarding a right to abortion. But they did not rule that abortion is wrong or illegal. They referred the issue to the people in the 50 states which is exactly what democracy is about. And when the Court ruled the EPA had not been given the authority by Congress to reengineer America’s sources of electricity they were again reaffirming that the United States is a democracy.
The real attacks on our democracy come from unelected bureaucrats who assume authority they were never given and from judges who act like legislators. illiam Schramm | Salinas
~ ~ ~
I guess we’ll just ignore the fact that the right for a woman to control her own body is one that every single civilized and modern nation guarantees to its citizens.
Except one. This one. Carson Franklin | via social media
~ ~ ~
The overturning of Roe vs. Wade is seemingly about women’s rights… and it certainly is, but it is also about men.
Oppression of any kind is one-way mistreatment.
Both groups suffer from oppression because our human qualities of compassion, love, empathy, caring, joy, connection and fulfillment cannot exist in any oppression. Men suffer from women’s oppression because it forces both into inhuman conditions. Is life without love, compassion, caring, connection, joy, or truth really a life that anyone really wants to live?
Standing up for all people’s rights allows men to live fulfilling lives. Lee Garland | Carmel
Through the Ranks
Congratulations! I’ll see you on our next visit (“For the second time, Carmel Valley favorite the Wagon Wheel has sold to a long-time employee,” July 7-13). Rory Montenegro | via social media
One of my favorite restaurants. Kim Andrade | Monterey
You keep that gem open! Adam G. Lester | via social media
Correction
A story about the Esselen Tribe’s land in Big Sur, a property formerly called Adler Ranch and Rancho Aguila, inaccurately reported that it is currently being called Sargenta-Ruc (“The Esselen Tribe, formerly landless, was once declared extinct. Now they’re a Big Sur property owner at the forefront of a movement,” July 7-13). Sargenta-Ruc is indeed the Rumsen name for the area, but a new name has not yet been selec
