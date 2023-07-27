Animal Aware
I’ve been working on rodeo issues for 40-plus years, so you can well imagine my disappointment that the Weekly would devote an entire issue promoting/condoning this abuse (“The Greatest Show On Dirt – and Off,” July 20-26). I think the Weekly owes its readers (and the animals) a follow-up story from the animals’ point of view.
According to the Vancouver Humane Society, more than 100 horses have died in the Calgary Stampede’s chaotic chuckwagon races since the mid-1980s, a non-sanctioned event also seen at Salinas. Salinas also features children’s “mutton busting,” outlawed in Alameda County in 2022 after years of protest. Monterey County should follow suit.
Rodeo is condemned by nearly every animal welfare organization in North America due to its inherent cruelty. Rodeo is not a true “sport” at all. Rather, it’s a bogus, macho exercise in domination. It needs to end. And the media needs to stop promoting this blatant cruelty. Eric Mills | Oakland
Note: Mills is the coordinator of Action for Animals.
~ ~ ~
Animals should not be injured or killed for entertainment and that is what rodeo is (“Rodeo animals are working animals. Opinions differ as to whether that makes it ethical,” July 20-26). It bears no resemblance to ranching. I grew up on a cattle ranch in North Dakota and spent eight years as a ranch veterinarian there. My ranch clients did not ride bulls, speed rope calves or make their expensive horses buck. Rodeo is not American “tradition.”
Animals and humans share the same pain and fear centers in the brain. The fear center is the amygdala. The pain centers are the prefrontal cortex and the hypothalamus. Animals feel pain and fear the same as humans! Peggy W. Larson | Williston, Vermont
~ ~ ~
The cruel “tradition” of rodeo has no place in today’s society. If people treated their dog this way they would go to jail. What makes these creatures so much “less” in our eyes that we permit this? Karen Rubio | Los Gatos
Note: Rubio is a co-founder of Plant-Based Advocates.
War Time
Thank you for the informative article on Salinas teachers working with children of Poland and Ukraine (“Two Salinas teachers are once again teaching at a summer camp on the Polish-Ukrainian border,” posted June 18).
In World War II, my father fought to end fascism in Europe. It is sad to think how many Americans don’t care about the high stakes of Putin’s War. Michael Lojkovic | Monterey
Fashion Statement
Thank you for the story on the cowboy hat (“While the cowboy hat symbolizes romantic notions of freedom and rugged individualism to many, it can mean something very different to others,” posted July 19). My heart warmed and my eyes teared up when I read that out of respect, Sheriff Tina Nieto doesn’t wear it around certain communities.
I love where our mindset is heading, one person at a time. Removing symbols of oppression is an important step in moving forward. We are not erasing history; we are acknowledging the feelings of fellow human beings. And I hope that someday all people will see the sheriff’s cowboy hat as a sign of hope and help. Nikki Chupka | via email
In the Weeds
The legacy growers of Monterey County (Big Sur) told the county they would fail in Salinas (“Monterey County’s cannabis industry is struggling to survive – and claims overtaxing and burdensome regulations are to blame,” July 13-19). Aside from the economics, it’s the wrong climate. Too bad they ignored us and didn’t opt to go with the true cannabis appellation, Big Sur, instead of making us all illegal. John DeFloria | Carmel Highlands
Note: DeFloria is a founder of the dispensary Big Sur Canna+Botanicals.
One the best written articles about the state of the Monterey County cannabis industry to date! Many different perspectives from people in various points of the supply chain and more. Well done. Michelle Hackett | Salinas
Note: Hackett is president of cannabis grower Riverview Farms.
Fire Time
It’s not just our lives and homes that are threatened by wildfires (“What can Monterey County expect with this coming fire season? A wet winter could mean more fuel is available to burn,” July 20-26). Deer, bears, birds, snakes, and other animals suffer, too: Thick smoke disorients them, irritates their eyes and makes it hard to breathe. Some may try to outrun the flames, if there’s time. Others may try to shelter in burrows or under rocks. Those with babies may not escape.
We can help protect animals and their homes by eliminating our role in igniting wildfires. Report unattended fires, extinguish campfires and fire pits, keep vehicles off dry grass, and don’t throw cigarettes from your car or truck.
Thousands of wildfires are ignited every year by human activity. The precautions that we can take cannot be clearer. Craig Shapiro | Norfolk, Virginia
Note: Shapiro is a writer for the PETA Foundation.
Sing Out
So nice to hear about the “Singing Sheriff.” Congratulations Pat! You are amazing (“The twists and turns of Pat DuVal’s life led him to become the Rodeo’s beloved ‘Singing Sheriff,’” July 20-26). Monika Campbell | via social media
Congrats for a well deserved honor! John Crisan | via social media
Correction
A story about the Monterey County Sheriff’s Office accurately reported that the Board of Supervisors voted 5-0 on July 18 to authorize an 8.2-percent pay raise for deputies (“Monterey County will consider creating civilian oversight for the sheriff,” July 20-26). The story inaccurately stated that vote also included $1.5 million to cover the raise; the board instructed the sheriff instead to use funds from an existing allocation.
