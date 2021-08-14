In Park
Good! Our infrastructure cannot handle this 10-day influx of 85,000 visitors, not to mention we are still in a pandemic! (“Car Week brings evolution and revolution to county planning for special events,” Aug. 5-11.) This formerly fun event that started out as a two-day Concours d’Elegance has been oversold into a 10-day orgy of side events, including auctions of non-classic autos. The Peninsula does not need to become an overrated used car lot. Kala Fossum | Monterey
It is a nightmare for residents of the Monterey Peninsula. Teri Hardy | via social media
Good (“Controversial Carmel Valley Car Week event is off after organizers withdraw,” posted Aug. 5). This event was planned with a paltry attempt at consulting local residents and businesses and would have been extremely disruptive to Carmel Valley Village. There are already enough disruptive events during Car Week. The Valley really didn’t need another one. James Schultze | Monterey
The UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change just shared unequivocal scientific evidence of increasing heat and destabilizing weather patterns over the next 30 years. Fires ravage California and much of the world with direct linkage to drought and climate change. The UN report concludes that the most catastrophic impacts of climate change can still be mitigated by the immediate reduction of fossil fuel use.
Meanwhile, our local media celebrates the return of Car Week and the attendant advertising revenues. Yet, local media has never stepped up to monitor the increased CO2 emissions of car week including the jet and semi tractor trailer fuels used to transport million-dollar vehicles, the fuel used to power antique vehicles without emission controls, and the fuel burned by the expected 85,000 visitors.
I guess what’s good for our local economy will never warrant a critical analysis of its carbon impact until sea level rise and excessive heat and fires eliminate the very beauty and habitability of this destination. I challenge the Weekly to include some data on the carbon footprint of Car Week along with its other excellent coverage. Bill Monning | Carmel
Vax Rules
Bravo. It is so refreshing to hear the truth about the wishy-washy leadership guidance we have received from those who should know better but don’t seem to care, throughout the pandemic. I wonder how they can live with themselves (“Why won’t the Sheriff’s Office enforce the county’s Covid-19 vaccination policy?” posted Aug. 3).
Thanks so much for your consistent reporting. A true reflection of the Weekly in general. Carol Moreali | Seaside
I appreciate your piece on Sheriff Steve Bernal and his failure to support the push for vaccinating public employees. I think he is setting a horrible example for others and should be viewed as partly culpable for future infections both in his department and in the community with which they interact. I think folks should be looking for a new sheriff who takes his responsibility to the public more seriously. Andy Hsia-Coron | Aromas
Thanks for coming out so strongly in your dismay at some of our local leaders not leading. Celeste Williams | Carmel
And they said Trump was a dictator – it’s mandatory to take an emergency drug! What a joke (“Monterey County Supervisors unanimously approve vaccine requirement, mask mandate for county employees,” posted June 30). Matt Livingston | via social media
Whose Water?
Essential goods and services, like potable water, are best provided by private industry and best distributed by the government (“Should we be allowing a publicly-traded company with a profit motive to own a resource as vital to the public as water?” posted Aug. 6). In other words, let the profit motive determine what and how much water to produce and let the government ensure that it’s fairly and affordably distributed. It’s an economic model called social-capitalism.
A desalinization plant wholly owned and operated by government would be subject to political pressures and weaponizing water supply for political gains. But a privately owned plant would respond to the laws of supply and demand to ensure sufficient water is produced, while strong government regulation would ensure equitable and affordable distribution of the water to the constituents. S Duane Stratton | Monterey
North County has a water problem. Do you see any public agencies stepping in and getting creative about how to deal with that? Uh, no.
Private companies are making a big effort to get us our water. I am constantly amazed at people’s sentiments regarding the big bad Cal Am. I am grateful to have water come from the tap that is drinkable and definitely clean and supplied at a reasonable cost. I pay water bills in other states and my bills are higher; the mistruths spoken about our local company absolutely astonish me.
I don’t want to see our Peninsula overbuilt, which is often the speak that comes from the Cal Am haters, but I want to see those of us who live here continue to enjoy a great quality of life provided by, in part, Cal Am. Karen Calley | Monterey
Claim Game
I got a lot of help from John Laird’s office when my claim “ got stuck.” I can’t thank him and his staff enough (“California’s unemployment system fell apart during the pandemic. State Sen. John Laird is pushing back,” Aug. 5-11). Gabriele Swanson | Monterey
Outside the Lines
Fifty-eight applicants for 15 spots and they still manage to give two to party cronies. That’s as bold as the Chicago Machine (“Monterey County’s Redistricting Commission gets political before it starts,” Aug. 5-11). Matt Brysch | Salinas
A Most Unusual Pet
A pig’s life, Big Sur style! (“An adopted pig lives the Instagram dream in Big Sur,” Aug. 5-11). Wendy Cole Steel | via social media
