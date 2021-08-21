Sputtering On
Thank you for a very thoughtful and spot-on article (“Cars occupy a unique place in American culture. But at some point we have to face reality: Cars are bad for us,” posted Aug. 15). As an electric car owner, I agree with you 100 percent and am delighted that you wrote what many are unwilling to talk about. Especially when it involves our beloved Car Week. Jan Loomis | Pacific Grove
You miss the picture and I am surprised that an educated person like yourself would not see the point of what this event represents to the local economy and all the car buffs that appreciate the past beauty of these incredible feats of engineering and development in this industry. I hope they never go away, for then we have really lost to the ignorant young people like yourself. Steve Biesinger | via email
Go down any highway and see all the single heads in cars, including you I would bet! This is one of the biggest problems facing us. No dependable alternate transportation, not enough efforts to carpool or bike to work.
We are a long way off from solving our problems. Electric cars will still have single occupants driving to their destinations!
These early gas guzzlers are only here once per year running very short spurts – definitely not the root cause of our problems. Ray Rasul | Pebble Beach
Bill Monning urges the Weekly to study the carbon footprint of Car Week (“Letters,” Aug. 12-18). I like Car Week and I’ll admit there are environmental impacts caused by all of the visitors and their vehicles – but let’s keep this in perspective. The sainted Monterey Bay Aquarium draws over 2 million visitors a year to our Peninsula. What is the carbon footprint of an average of 38,000 weekly visitors to our community?
We don’t hear or smell their visitors the same way Car Week attendees “out” themselves, but the carbon footprint caused by the Aquarium’s visitors cannot be denied. Of course if we closed the Aquarium, the economic impact would be considerable. Many businesses would fail and many thousands would lose their jobs. But what the heck, what’s a few thousand jobs when you have an environment to save? Go ahead and study the carbon footprint of Car Week if you want, but just to show that you’re honest journalists who don’t care whose ox you gore, go ahead and commission a study on the carbon footprint of those Aquarium visitors. Mark Carbonaro | Monterey
The short version: self-entitled men (mostly), who never got over their Hot Wheels, swagger through town at excessive speed and decibel levels in attempting to impress others of their kind (“A beginner’s guide to understanding Car Week,” Aug. 12-18). Roger Kern | via social media
Home Swap
Shea Homes has broken every promise made for decades (“A Marina housing developer shifts workforce housing to market rate, and instead agrees to pay $1.8 million to the city,” Aug. 12-18). This one is squarely the fault of the City Council. Some of them were elected to stop the bobble-head behavior of previous council members. I hope voters are paying attention. Luana Conley | via social media
Really sad. Seems they always do that: Agree to affordable housing, then bow out and pay a fine. Diane Rose | via social media
Art for All
[City Manager] Aaron Blair is a visionary and Sand City is all about possibilities! (“With pandemic restrictions lifting, Sand City’s new art park comes to life,” Aug. 5-11.) Leah Thompson | via social media
Remembering a Leader
A wonderful tribute to a kind and compassionate community leader. His loss is felt across the county (“Longtime affordable housing champion and community leader Alfred Diaz-Infante dies at 60,” posted Aug. 10). Kendra Howell | via social media
RIP dear giver! Deepest condolences to his family. Dorothy Showket | via social media
So very sad to hear of this – what a great guy on all fronts. A true loss for the community. Deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to family, friends and loved ones. Tom Melville | via social media
Deep Cut
Super sad – she took that money from kids in need to buy purses (“Prosecutors collect restitution funds for local school districts from former nonprofit executive,” posted Aug. 13). Christina Crumpton | Big Sur
What neither the article nor the prosecution could address was how to provide restitution for the families that unwittingly had her as their “aide” for a special needs child. It took a single day with her to regress my son in some of his progress. As the parent to a special needs child, there is nothing worse than trusting a school to find the right people to help your child then being let down so spectacularly. There is no restitution enough to reverse the effects inappropriate and inadequate personnel have on special needs students and families. Jennifer Schmidt | via social media
Perfect Slice
A brilliant guy and a great local business (“PigWizard’s Jonathan Roberts is getting into legal charcuterie, finally, and he has some big thoughts about it,” Aug. 12-18). Michael Kohler | Seaside
Wonderful!! Exciting. Jay Donato | Salinas
At Your Service
I’ve always felt that California’s greatest resource was its people, and Gary Bale’s years of devoted service to our community epitomizes that sentiment (“After 52 years on the board of the regional waste district, Gary Bales retires from government service,”July 29-Aug 4). Thank you Mr. Bales, and here’s wishing you a happy, and well deserved, retirement. Derek Dean | via web
