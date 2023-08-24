Fight for Fun
I heartily endorse Michaela Kuenster’s proposal for a record store/music venue on Forest Avenue (“A few complaints serve to block a proposed live music venue in downtown Pacific Grove,” Aug. 17-23). What should be the town’s “main street” has too many ghost stores. And her proposal would give younger people, as well as us long-time residents, another reason to enjoy our town. (The new seltzer place at the old Tinnery is full of life!)
Please, naysayers, stop the whining. Lila Thorsen | Pacific Grove
~ ~ ~
Pacific Grove has a small, vocal tribe of CAVE people – Citizens Against Virtually Everything. We need to just tune them out. This sounds like a great project. Stuart Newhouse | via social media
Speeding Up
Very well expressed essay regarding Car Week (“A bunch of really expensive cars will be sold in Monterey County during Car Week, but that sales tax is not collected locally,” posted Aug. 18).
The thing that annoys me most about Car Week is the obvious arrogant attitude of the privileged people in sporty cars that race around late at night, obviously faster than the speed limit, and in the day, cruising across crosswalks without hesitation.
I know police have said they would be ramping up on traffic watch (“Monterey police are upping traffic patrols during Car Week,” posted Aug. 11). I sympathize – we don’t have an unlimited budget to put out more police and speed traps, but whatever they’re doing, it’s not enough.
Unfortunately your article has also given me another reason to dislike Car Week, knowing our area doesn’t even benefit as much as if we were able to collect car sales tax! Regina Doyle | Pacific Grove
~ ~ ~
What is the carbon footprint of Car “Week,” 10 days this year? The Concours d’Elegance used to be a weekend event; it has also raised funds for many Monterey County nonprofits. Now it’s 10 days of difficulties and exposure to health risks for the people who live and work here.
The traffic, noise, arrogance and exhibitionism prevent sleep and locals’ ability to get to work, appointments and necessary errands safely.
How about returning to the one-weekend event that benefits the community’s nonprofits, allowing the car fans to gather while minimizing the carbon-spewing hubris? Our local electeds could take leadership. Or do we continue to fiddle while Rome burns? Dana Kent | Carmel
Between the Lines
Thank you for informing Monterey County residents about the redistricting plans in the City of Soledad (“Factions in Soledad City Council clash over district election maps,” Aug. 10-16). I admire and respect Anna Velazquez, the mayor. I am impressed by her integrity, intelligence and commitment to improve the lives of all residents of Soledad.
I support district elections in Soledad as a way to represent all residents in the city. However, as with a majority of the cities in Monterey County, the most democratic way to elect the mayor should be up to all the voters of Soledad.
It is curious that the previous mayor, Fred Ledesma, submitted a five-district voting map which would eliminate Anna Velazquez as mayor. Ledesma was elected at-large and served for 10 years until he was unseated by Velazquez. Is this just a case of sour grapes and councilmembers showing allegiance to Ledesma? Laura Solorio | Salinas
~ ~ ~
Prior to Mayor Anna Velazquez, Soledad had two mayors in 20 years who ran unchallenged. Voters spoke loud and clear in 2020 and 2022 about who they felt was the best choice to represent our city and move us forward. We can see that Soledad wants something different.
Now three individuals are trying to undermine our vote. We are tired of special interest politics. There is no question the ruling majority are intimidated by the change Velazquez represents. This council deliberately defied the advisory committee’s unanimous recommendation of the four-district model. Instead, they favor a [five-district] map that was drawn by the former mayor and that very intentionally pins the two dissenting voices against each other.
It is not new for this council to ram their personal agenda, but we sure are tired of it. Monica Andrade | Soledad
Note: Andrade is the wife of City Councilmember Fernando Cabrera, a supporter of Velazquez.
Pedal Power
I’d like to respectfully request that the Weekly stop spending so much time criticizing the award-winning North Fremont bike path and referring to it as the Bike Lane to Nowhere (“What will it take to change Monterey’s Bike Lane to Nowhere into a bike lane to somewhere?” posted Aug. 9). Why should the City of Monterey have waited until FORTAG is complete to build the whole path? The City should be applauded for protecting bike riders immediately and investing in the beautification and safety of the North Fremont business district. Eric Palmer | Monterey
Thank you for your article about the bike lane to nowhere. I come from progressive cities with the understanding of the importance of bike lanes to cut down on traffic and encourage people to use more bikes. Monterey has no clue. There should be a safe way to get to the Rec Trail, travel down Fremont, even to use Highway 68. This is not a new concept and should be a priority. Mark Gilbert | Monterey
Game On
Thank you so much for the story on the Monterey city code and baseball (‘Game called on account of city code? How playing ball in the streets became ‘illegal’” posted Aug. 15). Besides being an interesting read, it has larger meaning in these days of overhyped and often error-prone news coverage. Some stories need further context so readers can get the complete story.
You and your colleagues do such great work – you don’t hear this enough, but thank you! Walter Hughes | via email
