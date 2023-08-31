Up and Away
The term “business friendly” is always a euphemism for states and cities that will let a company pollute the local environment without any detrimental consequences to that company’s financial bottom line, among other things (“Joby Aviation reportedly snubs Marina for its new factory, will choose Ohio or North Carolina,” posted Aug. 25). It’s also a euphemism for that company not wanting to pay their fair share of taxes and not wanting to pay good living wages and benefits to their employees. I would support bringing in any company that is environmentally and socially responsible, but without those ethics, let them go to locales that encourage Third World conditions. Teri W. | Prunedale
Business is business, but a pity. RJ McMillen | via social media
Fast Track
I walk the Rec Trail regularly between Lovers Point and the end of the Window on the Bay (“How fast is too fast on a bike path?” posted Aug. 23). Most bicyclists let you know they’re coming, don’t go too fast, and are courteous and fine. But some seem to think it’s their raceway and pedestrians don’t belong. Even scarier are the ones on e-bikes. They all go too fast. A Rec Trail that is for both bicyclists and pedestrians is by definition a place to move slowly. Marilyn Maxner | via email
The Netherlands has been doing it right for a long time. Bikes have a bike-only lane that cars and walkers can’t easily mistake for theirs.
Speed sensors are just kicking the can. The multi-use path is unsafe whenever there’s an oblivious dog walker or a group focused on themselves.
Ducking the need for a bike-only path connecting Monterey, Pacific Grove, Pebble Beach and Carmel, knowingly risks the lives of cyclists. Gary Struthers | via email
Pay attention and be courteous – unfortunately we don’t see that from many cyclists. I’m talking specifically regarding the Rec Trail in Pacific Grove from Lovers Point to Hopkins Marine Station.
Walkers are supposed to walk on the dirt trail with bicycle riders on the paved section, but what about the surreys, the baby carriages, the older people with walkers or wheelchairs.
Even before the e-bikes, many cyclists would yell rude remarks at the occasional tourist or other non-suspecting person who got in their way as they raced past.
This is supposed to be a Rec Trail for all to enjoy. Does it take an older person getting killed to get these racing bikers off the trail and onto the street? if they want to go as fast as cars, they belong in the street. These aren’t cyclists just trying to get from Point A to Point B. They think they are in a race.
Now that e-bikes are in the mix it’s only gotten worse. It would be nice if [the 12mph speed limit in Pacific Grove] was actually enforced with big fines. It would help our city coffers, and keep us all safe. Susan Clark | via email
As a frequent tourist, I use the Rec Trail to walk to the wharf from Cannery Row and back all the time. I have been concerned by how some bike users seem to think the path is their own speedway. I’m surprised that not more accidents have happened due to bike speeders. Terry Kosaka | Los Angeles
Excellent piece on the Rec Trail. I did some research on multi-use rec trails. It seems they don’t work at a basic level. The Dutch, the world’s most avid cyclists, have this figured out. Cyclists want to travel fast without dogs, kids or wandering pedestrians in their way. They don’t want speed limits or to have to use a bell or say, “On your left” when passing. Pedestrians want to be able to walk next to each other, not single file to open up the path. They don’t want to be yelled at to get out of the way of a cyclist.
Sadly, city planners and engineers don’t understand this and try to compromise with “multi-use.” Until and unless we get separate paths for each group, the problems will persist. With e-bikes that can speed up to 30mph, the problems will worsen.
Monterey can widen and separate the trails – they just need to be willing to do the hard work. Peter Gerbino | via email
Rotten or Not?
Luke Coletti is being maligned for doing his job as a Pacific Grove City Council member (“The ouster of Pacific Grove’s city manager empowers the bullies,” Aug. 10-16). Coletti is a direct, persistent councilmember who does his research and holds people accountable. He asks explicit questions, perhaps uncomfortable questions. These qualities do not make him a bully; rather, they make him an able councilmember.
Do we not want councilmembers who demand city staff do their job and are not afraid to ask the hard, detailed questions? Coletti is looking out for P.G. residents.
The departure of the city manager under murky circumstances does not mean he was fired; the agreement specifically states he resigned. Because he received a separation package that exceeded the contractual stipulation, it is possible there were circumstances to which we are not privy. The public doesn’t know what performance criteria he did not meet, nor about any liability the package removes, such as potential disagreements about performance evaluations. Cathy Wooten | Pacific Grove
Big Stars
Super cool cast and really nice crew! I hope Season 3 is a hit (“A hit Korean reality TV show takes over the Asian Market in Marina for nine days,” Aug. 17-23). Nick McIlroy | via social media
Correction
A story about author Jane Smiley (“Out of 31 books by award-winning author Jane Smiley, 22 were conceived and written in Carmel Valley,” Aug. 24-30) inaccurately reported her husband’s name. It is Jack Canning, not Steve Canning. In addition, the story described author Alice Munro as still actively writing; she is still living, but announced her retirement from writing in 2013.
