Reckoning with Racism
I write as the parent of a student at Salinas High School (“An emotional outpouring of grief over ongoing racism, plus calls for accountability, come to SUHSD board meeting,” posted Aug. 25). What hurts me about this situation is the dehumanization it exemplifies. A doll is a representation of a human that provides opportunities to practice care and nurturing.
The fact that the doll passed through so many hands, was documented and “liked” pains me, because the treatment of that doll did not trigger questions about what was going on. What does this suggest about the future parenting that will be expected of this generation, especially since many are of the opinion that issues around race should be left to parents to teach their children?
There is obviously something missing in the education of these students. It is essential to support efforts to understand and dialogue about racial dynamics and societal structures that make us unknowingly complicit in the hurt and pain. We cannot expect parents to be able to suss this out and teach it to their children, especially since race has always been hard to talk about in this country. Patricia Whang | Salinas
Glad they are not letting this slide (“Three students suspended at Salinas High School amid investigation into racist incident,” posted Aug. 26). Paula Fielding | Carmel Valley
That was harsh! Wow. Jose Hernandez | via social media
They should be expelled. ZERO tolerance. Debbie Justice | Santa Cruz
Why these kids don’t understand the internet is forever by now is beyond me. This, coupled with racism, is disgusting. Brettie Page | via social media
Thank you for the continuing reporting on the continuing problem in local schools (“Salinas students confront racism boldly, and demand accountability,” Aug. 26-Sept. 1; “PGUSD officials pledge healing and incorporation of diversity lessons in wake of racist displays,” posted Aug. 28).
Of course in our larger society, we have not resolved racism in many, many ways, so while I’m not surprised at the problem, the fact that you, among others, at least acknowledge it through your reporting has got to be a first step in addressing the issues. Pam Rolph | via email
Election Season
I’m no fan of Newsom, but with about 50 candidates on the mess of a ballot this means someone could win by about 2.1 percent of the vote if the recall passes (“Governor recall election: What you need to know,” posted Aug. 25). Our California recall procedure really needs some improvement. Adam Wachtel | Marina
I’m a concerned voter who has read too many articles saying voters should either: 1) vote no on the recall, OR 2) vote yes and pick who you want to take Gov. Newsom’s place.
Many Democrats I have talked to have already turned in their ballots with a no vote, leaving question 2 blank, not realizing that they can/should also choose a backup candidate. I don’t think many voters understand how this recall election works – it feels like voter suppression through ignorance. M. Hamilton | Carmel
History Revisited
“Part of history?” Hitler was part of history too (“Questions of ownership and display swirl around a Jo Mora statue of Father Serra in Carmel,” Aug. 19-25). So? Smash or melt them all, and do the same with the Portola statue outside the Monterey Conference Center. Put up a statue of Cesar Chavez or something. CJ Hunt | Seaside
Just because “this statue ties our community together and we see it in that light” doesn’t make it right. We can’t just look at the sunny side of the street.
I love history, that’s what ties us together. If the statue is in a safe, but public, place with full disclosure history, then we all still learn from it, right? Shari Dinkel | Carmel Valley
On Wheels
Your article on the Fremont Street bike lanes makes one good point: Bike trails, paths, and bike lanes are needed for a more eco-friendly future. But the Fremont bike lanes were designed by idiots (“An impassioned defense of the North Fremont bike path,” posted Aug. 26).
No such lanes exist in my home country of the Netherlands, let alone in U.S. cities. They should have been built on the right side of the street with easy access to shops and side streets. No wonder you never see a bike there behind the fence. Roelof Wijbrandus | Seaside
I had no idea of the bigger picture re: bike lanes connecting to one another and I really appreciate learning about it. You’ve changed my mind and I thank you. d’Aulan Gentry | Pacific Grove
The fence is so unnecessary. It feels like bike path prison and cuts off the two sides of the street. Anna Wilson | Monterey
Lights, Action
I am embarrassed and ashamed of my Monterey neighbors who are suing the school district (“Lawsuit against MPUSD aims to overturn football field lights project,” posted Aug. 27). Living two blocks away from Monterey High School, I share the excitement and good cheer when there is an outdoor game on the field.
Are memories of the joys of watching your peers play so far gone that you want to [deprive] this generation of those inexpensive pleasures? A few hours and so few nights are not going to disrupt your life but will bring much to our current youth. Shame on you. Karen Calley | Monterey
See it and be it
What an inspiring article and career. The chief will be a role model for so many kids (“A competitive spirit and persistence pays off for Seaside Fire Chief Mary Gutierrez,” Aug. 19-25). Eric Palmer | via social media
