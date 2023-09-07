Playing Chicken
Same thing happened in Morgan Hill – a bunch of Karens move to an agricultural town and now they want to ban the mushroom farms, chicken ranches and livestock ranches due to animal cruelty, etc (“A planned chicken farm in Corral de Tierra is facing fierce community opposition,” Aug. 31-Sept. 6). I hope Ben and Tarin [Christensen] win this one for all of us. Karens telling us what we can and can not do with our property has to end. They all moved into the area, got it re-zoned for their mega-mansions and now want to tell adjacent property owners you can’t do that because we say so, and we have money to outspend you on our attorney. G. Mitchel Kirk | Morgan Hill
G. Mitchel Kirk makes a viable point: Land use issues should not be decided by a small group of neighbors who want to limit farming or ranching on property zoned for agricultural use. Having lived in Alameda County and Santa Clara Valley, I can see from sad experience what happens when developers/residents run rampant over the rights of agricultural landowners. I lived in a neighborhood in San Martin where residents opposed a pre-existing dairy farm. That farm was eventually closed, now a paved development. All we have to do is look at the housing sprawl that has consumed good, fertile agricultural land.
Should Abalone Creek Ranch be allowed to develop? Yes! Does a ranch have to be limited by neighbors to the point that it is not feasible to maintain a profitable ranch operation? I hope not.
Look at the Highway 580 corridor to see the results of ranches that could not remain profitable enough to stay in business. That corridor was ranchland until the 1960s, with the exception of Santa Rita prison. Mary Bowman | Salinas
Across the Aisle
I was very moved by reading about the initial success bringing together people of vastly different worldviews to meet at a convention at Gettysburg to try to decontaminate the divide infecting this country today (“Braver Angels brings people together from across the political divide to get us to do a seemingly simple thing: talk to each other,” Aug. 31-Sept. 6). It’s a heroic climb out. And it reminds me of the brief interlude on Christmas Day 1914 when some British and German troops came out of their trenches on the Western Front and to meet to sing carols together. Generals on both sides disapproved and established new norms to prevent such fraternizing behavior. If Braver Angels becomes too successful, expect Trump to command his folks not to participate.
I’m especially glad to read about the author’s own family and how she initiated a family discussion. This is where I think author Deanna Ross’ work is most needed. Of all the losses we have suffered from Trump and Trumpism, the most important is the tragic breakup of many families. Gary Karnes | Pacific Grove
~ ~ ~
Whatever the author of this article has been smoking, I’d like to know where I can buy some. To believe that Republicans can be reasoned with is extremely naive.
They are not our parents’ Republican Party. They have been taken over by the extreme far right.
If you want to live in a country in which women have no bodily autonomy, police shoot minorities with impunity and your country’s closest allies are brutal dictators, by all means vote Republican. Marilyn Ross | Carmel
Home Grown
I’m all for new development, more housing and improving neighborhoods (“In Salinas’ long-range plans, developers and property owners win on appeal against school districts,” Aug. 24-30). However, my concern is that we don’t seem to have enough services available for the existing areas of Salinas as it is.
We need better maintenance, more police officers, and better animal services. There are too many people roaming the streets at night terrorizing residents, breaking into vehicles and homes. Too many street racers speeding through neighborhoods disturbing the peace and making it dangerous for children. And too much animal abuse that goes unreported.
Salinas needs to fix what they have before adding more to it. Norma Ray | Salinas
Bakery Rising
I’m bummed to not have them just a few blocks from me anymore, but I’m excited to see them grow. They are amazing (“Ad Astra Bread Co. opens its doors on Alvarado Street,” posted Aug. 30). Frederick Jack Nelson | Seaside
This is soo needed on Alvarado Street. Debbie Jones | via social media
Great bread and pretzels! Best of luck. Laurel Horwitz Smelser | via social media
Doubling Up
Congratulations – such great food! I can’t wait for the new place with more seating (“The successful restaurateur behind Emma’s Bakery & Cafe begins a new venture,” Aug. 24-30). Shari Silva-Compton | via social media
Wishing you all the best! I love your bakery items and am looking forward to dining at your new restaurant. Phyllis Perry Lanini | Hollister
The food will be excellent! Can’t wait to visit. Susan Heitz | Monterey
Congratulations! Many wishes for success! Marta Martinez Fife | via social media
Ride On
Take the Monterey County Parks survey about a proposed updated e-bike policy (“Toolbox,” Aug. 31-Sept. 6). My two cents: Please stay true to County Parks’ mission statement: “The Monterey County Parks Department maintains stewardship over a system of county parks. These outdoor recreation resources are managed to preserve, promote, and interpret the natural, historical, and cultural values of Monterey County.”
Please leave e-bikes off of non-paved areas in the parks. Gail Bower | Carmel
