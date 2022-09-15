Build Up
Pam Marino has outdone herself (“The state is mandating that Monterey County plan for 20,300 more homes – or face consequences. Can local governments pull it off?” Sept. 8-14). Her synthesis of complex housing policy issues, which traverse the dynamics of local government, development economics, and political culture was well researched and insightful.
Weekly readers should have no trouble understanding the gravity of the situation facing Monterey County, and the state as a whole. They will also understand the critical role that local governments play in establishing the right incentives and policies that match housing types with the needs of local working families and individuals.
Smart, innovative housing policies will reduce carbon emissions and preserve our natural resources. Smart housing policies will also make it possible to build inclusive communities that acknowledge the interdependence and interconnection across income, wealth and racial strata. And, of course, maintaining and growing our economy depends on affordable housing for workers. Gabriel Sanders | Monterey
Sanders is deputy director of LandWatch Monterey County.
Good article. The best move to ensure construction of workforce housing is to get both public water districts, Monterey Peninsula and Marina, to require that new water must go to affordable housing before it goes to other users. The biggest excuse cities give is they don’t have water. If new water isn’t set aside by law, the market will make it unaffordable housing.
All those interested in building affordable housing must lobby our water districts to prioritize the first new water dedicated to construction of such housing. Sam Farr | Carmel
Office Politics
Why would people who are competent and busy want to run for office? Disclosure requirements are invasive and the electoral process is toxic (“Healthy competition is good for democracy; there are 102 uncontested elections in Monterey County this November,” posted Sept. 7).
The best and brightest don’t go into politics (with a few exceptions). A primary skill of politicians is raising money for the next election. They lie, cajole, compliment and sell their soul for campaign funding. Corruption is baked into the need for cash. Scott Cunningham | Carmel Valley
~ ~ ~
I feel the reason that this trend is growing is because of the collapse of local media. Take a look a newspapers 50 years ago, and you will find multiple articles when local city councils or committees meet. Anyone who was a voter would get the newspaper, so people had a common news source with a generally unbiased viewpoint.
All that is gone now. Regular people don’t know what their elected officials do. The Weekly does an excellent job but is limited simply because it doesn’t possess the huge staff old-time newspapers once did.
Somehow this existential threat has to change, because this is how a democracy dies – through apathy and ignorance.
The lack of public involvement also opens the door to greater special interest involvement. For example, those who attend the Board of Supervisors committee meetings are primarily stakeholders. Stakeholders has become a big phrase in government, but what it really means is special interests. Special interests are not necessarily bad, but the core of our system is people, and the people need to be re-engaged. Glenn Church | Royal Oaks
Church is running for county supervisor.
Internal Affairs
There is a history of ignoring or covering up sexual harassment allegations within the Sheriff’s Office (“Civil rights investigations reveal a culture of silence at the Sheriff’s Office,” Sept. 8-14). Disgraced and outgoing Sheriff Steve Bernal abused his authority and led by example. During John Thornburg’s time in internal affairs there were many complaints filed by employees which were not investigated.
The Board of Supervisors and the Civil Rights Office are equally at fault for enabling this type of behavior and never holding the Sheriff’s Office accountable. To date, nothing has changed. Instead, Thornburg was promoted twice during Bernal’s term. Salinas LULAC President Chris Barrera has called for Thornburg’s immediate resignation! Jose Mendoza | via social media
Mendoza is a former Monterey County sheriff’s deputy.
In Practice
The fault is with the California Medical Board, which allowed this doctor to continue to practice when it shouldn’t have (“A Salinas doctor comes under scrutiny yet again, in a lawsuit alleging negligence,” Aug. 18-24). These oversight boards are supposed to protect the public, but are failing miserably. My husband went to this doctor not knowing of the Medicare fraud and DUI. Fortunately we found out about the transgressions, because I subscribe to QuackWatch, and my husband did not get any treatment. Lynn Wilde | Salinas
Dr. Apaydin has been my doctor for over two years. I was diagnosed with cancer and opted to stay in Salinas with him after radiation treatment and two years of hormone therapy recommended by my oncologist.
I can say this journey has seen nothing but caring staff, and Dr. Apaydin’s professional and compassionate bedside manner helped me. Brain Contreras Sr. | Salinas
In Style
We need more stories like this! He is an inspiration to our communities! (In a barbershop in downtown Seaside, George Pincham III looks to merge the old school with the new,” Sept. 1-7.) Tonya Tidwell | Salinas
Amazing barbershop, you have to see it in person to appreciate it. It’s not just a haircut, it’s truly an experience. Cesi Aguilar | via social media
Awesome! We went to beauty school together – glad to see he is successful. Sheila Downing | Marina
