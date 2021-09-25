Hitting the Trail
Thank you for the fair and comprehensive coverage. Your story presented FORTAG’s vision, benefits, community concerns and the impact that the passage or failure of the DRO segment can have on our entire region (“A years-long vision to create 20-plus miles of bicycling and walking trails is becoming reality. Unless a handful of opponents block it,” Sept. 16-22). Theresa Wright | Marina
Wright is community outreach coordinator for the Transportation Agency for Monterey County.
I’m looking forward to better bike and ped infrastructure across our area! Greg Hamer | via social media
Are you kidding me? Highest purpose to combat climate change? Ask yourself why it’s so important to have a continuous marathon-length recreation trail in a region known for tourism and hosting large marathon events. Then think about why people wouldn’t want that coming through their neighborhoods.
We already have roads and trails we can walk/bike if we want to avoid Highway 218. We do it every day. The environmental movement has been hijacked by opportunists. It’s disgusting.
This project isn’t about locals, it’s about attracting tourists. Wake up and don’t fall for the greenwashing. The Weekly is selling out, it’s sad. This project illustrates all that is wrong with the Peninsula, how white people pat themselves on their backs for doing something that mainly benefits them and their friends living in their little privileged bubbles. Disappointing how they are taking all of you for a ride. Susan Titan | Del Rey Oaks
Thank you for the informative article. You’ve got to hand it to the trail’s visionaries for their stick-to-it-ness in these most trying of times. I for one wholly endorse it and I can’t wait to hear the sounds of people of all ages outside, having fun and enjoying what Del Rey Oaks has to offer.
One of the things I miss most about my childhood is the sound of children having good, dynamic outdoor fun. And now that we are a more diverse and welcoming city, I’m especially excited to see new faces and eclectic bike clothes. Susan Ragsdale-Cronin | Del Rey Oaks
This will be a harbor for homeless to hang out. Nancy Williams | Monterey
I’m for a trail, but not a tunnel, nor a residential path, nor inroads into the Frog Pond Regional Park. I like DRO just the way it is. I just wish the City Council thought more about its residents’ concerns. Beth Peerless | via social media
Build it without the Del Rey Oaks portion. Out and back is still a great ride. No one will use it to actually commute so it’s not about climate change, it’s about being able to explore more of Fort Ord, which is great. Juli Trout | via social media
I would use it to commute to school at CSUMB. Holly James | via social media
A legacy trail that would create even more quality of life for residents and visitors. All in alignment for health of people and planet. Elizabeth Murray | Monterey
Battery Power
Wow, that was a good report. Well done (“The world’s largest battery facility has gone dormant in Moss Landing, with no timetable on return,” Sept. 16-22). Tim Payne | Carmel
How frustrating! Keep working on fixing the issues with those batteries folks. Green energy isn’t sustainable in the long term without a way to store it! Stef Helbock Pummell | Monterey
Mask On
Thank you to supervisors Adams, Askew and Alejo for supporting a data-driven mask ordinance (“Three members of the Board of Supervisors approve a mask mandate if Covid risk is high,” posted Sept. 14). Sadly, six children in Monterey County have been hospitalized with Covid-19 since school began.
Most at risk are marginalized communities, who have the least access to child care if rising cases lead to further quarantines. Thank you for supporting a mask ordinance to help keep schools and businesses open and protect our kids while they wait for their chance to get vaccinated. Robin Pelc | Pacific Grove
Mega Bust
Great job, thanks for getting that poison off the streets and locking up some lowlife dope dealers (“Multi-agency, multi-state investigation leads to massive drug bust by Salinas PD,” posted Sept. 16). Keep up the good work. Jim Culligan | Salinas
Waste of tax dollars. I wonder, for the cost of busting these eight people, how many we could have housed and fed. Frederick Jack Nelson | via social media
Whose Heritage
Enjoyed your article (“Happy Hispanic Heritage Month: It’s important to celebrate our cultural roots as an element of who we are,” posted Sept. 15). Very important to remind folks that the California Constitution was originally written in Spanish and English. The debates on the Constitution were also in Spanish and English. Ken Wright | Big Sur
Parks and Lakes
Really liked your article about Carr Lake (“A quintessential multi-benefit project takes shape at Carr Lake,” posted Sept. 14). It is a shame what happened over the years to Carr Lake, Lake Espinoza, and all the other lakes Monterey County had at one time. Good to hear something good for the community is finally happening there. Rudy Fischer | Pacific Grove
Flip Side
I’ve been a loyal follower of your weekly newspaper since, I believe, the beginning. You could always count on fair, fact based, unbiased reporting. Now, the reporting is very biased, totally opinionated and very leftist oriented. I was a major reader of all California newspapers, but no more. I stayed with your paper until now. It hurts when the reporting is so one-sided… what else can be said. Bye. William Livingston | via email
Welcome to the discussion.
