Forest for the Trees
This letter is in response to two articles in the Sept. 22-28 edition pertaining to removal of trees: one critical tree in a habitat for the imperiled monarch butterfly (“Monarchs are returning to Pacific Grove amid ongoing disagreement about their winter home”) and 42 in the Camel Valley wildland-urban interface to make way for an 19,480-square-foot megalomansion (“When it comes to getting a home built in Monterey County, it’s good to be king – or, a knight”).
The apparently unrecorded rate at which trees are being removed throughout the Peninsula is staggering, with fire concerns fueling a silent war against “dangerous” trees. Yet, does not the removal of trees impact the ecosystem in ways we can and cannot yet fathom, hastening global warming and desertification?
The Pacific Grove City Council and the Monterey County Planning Commission had opportunities to protect trees and the ecosystem or to degrade it. When will we adopt a broader view and recognize that protecting nature is protecting ourselves? Stacey Carr | Carmel
How are we to think about a Planning Commission that approves a project with such a massive negative environmental impact as the additional home in Carmel Valley for billionaire Michael Kandoori of Hong Kong? This article made me sick.
The United Nations is calling for dramatic reductions in carbon use, but just like paying taxes on their income, the mega-rich are opting out. Oxfam International’s 2021 study on the impact of the mega-rich on carbon usage describes the billionaire lifestyle as squandering the global carbon budget. Which means that no matter what you or I do, it won’t be enough to matter. Livvie Segall | Monterey
Skating On
Sara Rubin’s editorial (“Rage has become the default position in Pacific Grove’s public discourse,” Sept. 29-Oct. 5) bases the claim on two residents’ remarks – one commented angrily at a City Council meeting and another commented angrily at the farmers market. So the speech of two residents determines the default position of the entire town’s public discourse?
The editorial asserts, “Propose a skatepark, for example, and you may provoke vitriol,” notwithstanding that all six candidates for P.G. City Council at the Sept. 20 candidates’ forum expressed support for the proposed skatepark, albeit opposition to placing it in George Washington Park.
The editorial lauds P.G. for apologizing for past mistreatment of Chinese settlers. I suggest that the Monterey County Weekly apologize to Pacific Grove for the editorial. Jane Haines | Pacific Grove
It is unfair to smear everyone who opposes the P.G. skatepark because one man was rude. In
a recent city forum, many citizens gave their opposition in calm, polite fashion.
Just because some skateboarders stole almost all of our protest signs, we do not think all skateboarders are thieves. Most of us still support the idea of a skatepark in P.G. – preferably behind the high school which has a level gravel area and only a couple of neighbors on one side of it.
Neighboring cities did not put skateparks in neighborhoods. Aptos and Monterey skateparks have no houses in earshot. Seaside’s is next to an urban park and Marina’s is in a schoolyard.
Cutting down native trees and replacing them with a concrete skatepark is not green. It is not progressive. It is highly retrogressive and an environmental catastrophe. Anne Downs, Pacific Grove
Best of the Rest
So well deserved! (“Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll, Best Local Beer/Brewery and Best Bar for Gen Xers: Alvarado Street Brewery.”) Sameer Bakhda | via social media
Congratulations! You had my vote. Love the food and your delightful staff (“Best New Business of 2022 and Best New Restaurant: Stokes Adobe”). Nancy Bromfield Scheid | via social media
Zab Zab is life (“Best Thai Restaurant: Zab Zab Thai Cuisine”). Brad Copeland | via social media
I take the most serious exception to the choice of Chase Bank as Best Bank. J.P. Morgan Chase’s investment in palm-oil plantations has devastated the rainforests of Indonesia and Malaysia, the third largest area of rainforest on the planet. While Chase’s local employees may be unaware of this, those who support this bank can’t afford to be ignorant of it if they care about the future of the Earth. Robert Kuhry | Monterey
Art All Around
I like your thoughts on public art (“Public art inspires. We should be investing in more of it,” posted Oct. 2). I also think we should not be afraid of color when it comes to buildings and benches, etc. Urban reality can be so dull, too much asphalt, and almost dingy. Color is so much richer and exuberant and invites people’s attention!
Putting murals on the sides of buildings and having colorful sculptures is a great idea. I love the Weekly’s Squid mural and what Sand City has done, and I hope Seaside will embrace a more colorful future as it revitalizes its downtown and surrounding business district. Susan Schiavone | Seaside
Corrections
A story about Marina City Council elections stated that David Burnett is not running for re-election in District 1 (“Elections in Marina will shake up the City Council, with two new members guaranteed,” Sept. 29-Oct. 5). It should have clearly stated that he cannot seek re-election because redistricting placed him in a different district. In addition, the story stated that both District 4 candidates live in the Sea Haven development; they live in The Dunes.
A story (“Public art is located all over Monterey County, viewable – for free – for all,” Sept. 29-Oct. 5) misidentified the artist who created the Dennis the Menace Statue in Monterey. It is Wah Chang, not cartoonist Hank Ketchum.
