The practical implications of how district elections would play out in our small city is what troubles me most (“A local Latino rights organization threatens lawsuit unless Monterey changes election process,” Oct. 14-20). From what I’ve seen, there are no barriers to entry to City Council from folks not “up on the hill”; rather, the problem is that no one elsewhere wishes to run. If no (qualified) folks in other Monterey neighborhoods want the position, who would that leave us with?
Monterey is well served with the current at-large system because all neighborhoods have the ears of all council members. Let’s spend our time and resources on worthwhile projects. Scott Hanson | Monterey
It’s time for a change. Our voices have to be heard! Salvador Sandoval | via social media
Vax Wars
I resent, more than I can adequately express, the following sentence: “But new lawsuits have been filed in other states that focus solely on denials of religious exemptions, a new tactic.” (“The Montage vaccine mandate leaves some doctors and staff out; a lawsuit is in the works,” Oct. 14-20.)
A new tactic? The religious beliefs of faith based individuals and groups are not a “tactic,” and it’s offensive and insulting that the writer would make that statement. I’m not expecting it but an apology would be in order. Dawn Poston | Carmel Valley
I’m finding it difficult to feel any sympathy for the health care workers, or police officers, who refuse to get vaccinated. I’ve honestly tried to see this from their point of view, but in the end I can find no justification for their refusal to do their part in helping to quash this pandemic.
And I’m sorry, but I’m getting a bit tired of folks playing the religious freedom card. Along with freedom comes responsibility, and we all have a responsibility to each other to do what is needed to get through this global health crisis.
Please, if you have questions about the safety of the vaccines, then seek answers, and then get vaccinated, and if you know someone who has not been vaccinated, please spend a few minutes trying to find out why they have reservations, and then help them find the answers that will hopefully lead to them joining the rest of us by getting vaccinated and helping put an end to this global nightmare. Derek Dean | via web
War on Drugs
TruNarc will significantly improve the health and safety of local communities in many ways (“A street drug analyzer is now ready for doctors and cops to use at CHOMP,” Oct. 7-13). The drug crisis in California isn’t getting any better, especially with a higher number of young adults and teens overdosing from experimenting with new emerging drugs. So I’m pleased to learn that TruNarc will help doctors figure out at a faster rate which medical treatments are needed to save their patients’ lives, and help police keep track of drug trends.
I hope to see more California counties using TruNarc in the near future. Angelina Alvarez | San Jose
Take the Train
Can’t wait! (“A long-stalled commuter rail extension project from Gilroy to Salinas is making critical progress, and finally has an estimated arrival time,” Oct. 7-13). Andrea Garnica | via social media
Now the house prices in Salinas and the Monterey Bay get further inflated due to the commuters now being able to easily live further away. This doesn’t benefit many who are already living here, just those who will be moving in and taking over our more affordable housing. While some may see this as progress, the reality is it sucks for any of us who don’t already own a home in this area. Eric Gates | Marina
The Salinas-to-Gilroy extension of Caltrain will not work without stops in Castroville and Pajaro. The plan is to have two trains overnight in Salinas, and therefore there would be two morning trains and two evening trains. Enough riders wanting a later morning train or an earlier late-afternoon return could make the service more than just for commuters.
I’d love to go to Giants games by taking Caltrain from Pajaro rather than driving, as I have in the past, over to Mountain View to leave my car there and take the train to 4th and Townsend in San Francisco. Lawrence Denis Freitas | Aptos
Farms of the Future
Very interesting article, thank you (“Silicon Valley’s investor-driven vision to remake the agriculture industry does not look like farming as we know it,” Oct. 14-20). Virgina Jameson | via social media
Investor-driven equates to return on investment. The U.S. produces more food with less people than any other country. Don’t let Silicon Valley muck it up. Keep farmers in the driver’s seat, not investors. Scott Cunningham | Carmel Valley
Open, Shut
Glad it’s reopened (“A Presidio gate closure rattled local businesses – until the military reversed course,” Oct. 14-20). Bennet Compagno is a fantastic human being and his Compagno’s Deli has consistently served the best sandwiches (and cakes) over the 20-plus years that I’ve been going there. Arthur Rainey | via social media
Clarification
A Squid Fry column about developer Dan Silverie’s request to the Pacific Grove Planning Commission to approve residential units as condominiums rather than apartments called the units “rental apartments,” although there is no specification as to whether the units would be owner occupied or rented out (“Counting the Chickens,” Oct. 7-13). The issue is whether they are designated as apartments or condos, not whether they are rentals; the developer is arguing that they were always intended as condos.
