Oh dear, did the city manager get his feathers-ruffled? (“Investigation sustains harassment complaints against P.G. councilmember,” Oct. 20-26.) This is just another way he wastes taxpayer money for his own petty grievances and bullying. I am well aware that the “Weakly” also favors him, but a large portion of Pacific Grove does not. Councilmember Luke Coletti was the top vote-getter with nearly 22 percent of the vote in 2020: “Voters know I can and will represent their interests, which sometimes means challenging the status quo at City Hall.” This is exactly why we residents elected him, and he has been absolutely doing that job.
Since we don’t get to vote for city manager, the time is now to elect councilmembers who will look at the city manager’s petty proclivities and act accordingly. Pacific Grove can’t survive much more mismanagement! Inge Lorentzen Daumer | Pacific Grove
Luke Coletti is speaking for many members of our city, and I appreciate that. Jenn Jeska | Pacific Grove
Andrew Sandoval is one of those people who gets things done. He is running for Salinas City Council to do just that (“Endorsements: Christie Cromeenes for City Council,” Oct. 13-19).
Andrew is a member of the Santa Rita Union School District Board of Trustees. Andrew grew up in Salinas and knows District 5 and the issues well. There have been promises to fix streets and sidewalks for years with minimal results; Andrew keeps his promises.
Andrew believes in having community meetings; when was the last time we had a District 5 meeting? Andrew will change that and listen to us, the residents.
The incumbent? She is all talk, no action, and most of that talk seems to be on behalf of her employer. Andrew already does more for District 5. Eric Petersen | Salinas
We have all struggled for the last four-plus years in the contentious political arena of our country. There has been one bright light for me in this dark place and that light is Glenn Church, candidate for Monterey County supervisor (“Endorsements: Glenn Church for supervisor, District 2,” Oct. 13-19). He has brought me a sense of relief and calm and, most importantly, hope. In North County, he is our best opportunity for a supervisor who cares deeply about this community and will make a difference.
I sit on the North Monterey County Land Use Advisory Committee (LUAC) because I greatly care about the future of North Monterey County and its path going forward. I urge [voters] to join me in the enthusiasm of making him our next supervisor. Lesley Noble | Royal Oaks
The Weekly correctly identifies the magnitude of the Zone 4 race of the Salinas Valley Memorial
Healthcare System (“Four candidates are vying for one seat on the SVMH board of directors.” Oct. 20-26). It takes a person expert in finance and business management to oversee a budget exceeding $650 million. I have the experience and expertise for the job.
In the past four years, I have worked with fellow directors, doctors, and nursing staff and administration to expand the Taylor Farms Clinic in Gonzales and establish a mobile clinic; to continue services and retain staff during the Covid pandemic; achieve national status and awards for service and safety. But there is work still to be done to continue investment in people, services and technology; upgrade of facilities; and expand access to high-quality and affordable healthcare throughout the district. Richard Turner | Salinas
Turner is the incumbent seeking re-election in SVMHS Zone 4.
Thanks for the good article on expanding outdoor dining on Fisherman’s Wharf (“Monterey wants to extend outdoor dining on Fisherman’s Wharf, but may not get permission,” Oct. 20-26). I hope they can find a way to make that work. In the meantime, I think we should not patronize Abalonetti’s. Tom Payne | Long Beach
Have optics really become as important as substance? (“Squid Fry,” Oct. 20-26.) It’s sad to see the Weekly questioning the ethics and objectivity of the Monterey Peninsula Water Management District when they are fighting on our behalf for more affordable water. The district is mandated by the voters to pursue a buyout of Cal Am. The district represents the public as does Public Water Now. There is certainly no conflict of interest there. Bad optics depends on one’s point of view. Maybe the water down there is clouding Squid’s perspective? Zan Henson | Carmel Valley
Henson is an attorney who represents Public Water Now.
Just wanted to compliment you and your staff on the (as usual) excellent and extremely helpful pre-election coverage and endorsements (“Our endorsements for candidates and ballot measures in the Nov. 8, 2022 election,” Oct. 13-19). In my view, this is one of the most valuable regular contributions of the Monterey County Weekly, something so important that truly benefits us locals.
And yes, I am a monthly subscriber; I understand and appreciate that great independent journalism does not come for free. I always read every issue cover to cover. Keep up the great work! Elaine Mackoff | Pacific Grove
Unlike the letter writer from Pacific Grove (“Letters,” Oct. 20-26), I’ve already voted, all Democrats, not just to save democracy from election-denying Republicans, but to save the planet! Global warming is real, and yes, if everyone got an electric heater, solar and EVs there’d be a huge dent in CO2 emissions. That’s just a fact, as is the fact that renewable energy is cheaper than fossil fuel. And yes, I have an EV and solar, and plan on getting rid of my gas heater for an electric one and getting that tax credit in doing so. L.D. Freitas | Aptos
