Beautiful (“Best Of Monterey County Readers’ Poll 2021,” Oct. 21-27). Jerry Valdez | via social media
Thank you to the Weekly and our community for recognizing the passion Carmel Realty puts into serving our clients (“Best Real Estate Office: Carmel Realty”). So proud and grateful to be a part of this. Judie Profeta | via social media
Thank you to all our customers who have supported us for over 25 years (“Best Bakery: Parker-Lusseau).
We wouldn’t be here without you. We made you jump through hoops during the pandemic (changing hours, closing our Munras Avenue location to the public, etc.) but you persisted, faithfully patronizing our little bakery. Now 2021 is en route to becoming our most successful year by far! This vote of confidence puts the cherry on the cake. Yann Lusseau | via social media
Woohoo! We are proud of staff and students for all the hard work! (“Best Local Ag Educator: Rancho Cielo.”) This recognition is for all our programs and especially for our ag vocational training; auto/diesel repair; and technology and engineering. Rancho Cielo | via social media
Hotel California
We need something inside that building that is dead and has been for years (“The American Tin Cannery developer scales back plans in hopes of winning approval,” Oct. 21-27). Waste of space is an understatement! With the local community and Monterey Bay Aquarium, we need more food and shopping facilities that are up to date. James Ryan | Monterey
Tear it down – make it open space. Phil Irey | Monterey
Agreed. Build a park. Build a usable, noncommerical space. Annie Nielsen | via social media
We don’t have enough water or roads to handle the amount of people on the Peninsula… so let’s build more hotels. Joey Silveira | Prunedale
We have lived at our residence just up the street from the American Tin Cannery since 1984 so we are very familiar with the location, and are writing to express our support for this hotel/commercial project. The amendments requested by all concerned parties have been resolved.
The benefits to Pacific Grove are very significant and will generate increases in property and sales taxes and other revenues. In addition, the aesthetics of the property will enhance the area for years to come. Ed and Lois Shedlowski | Pacific Grove
Top Cops
Thank you for the interesting article on police chiefs (“An elected sheriff is theoretically more accountable to the people. But is this the most effective way to go?” posted Oct. 19). I was very disappointed in Sheriff Steve Bernal’s campaign and felt it was extremely underhanded. I also do not feel he has been an effective chief.
You raise interesting issues about how best to have a police chief appointed. As an avid voter, I am not sure I have the information necessary to make a good decision on police chiefs. The position requires very specific skills that the voting public is not well informed about. It was my sense that the Bernal election became a popularity contest as opposed to merit-based. I think I would be comfortable leaving the decision to elected officials to make. Then he/she would be clear on the reporting relationship. Daniel T. Emerson | Carmel
Don’t like the direction your elected law enforcement official is taking? Vote for someone else. Same as the District Attorney. Having the sheriff willing to be out of lockstep with the Board of Supervisors on some issues is not always a bad idea. If the people of Monterey County disagree, there is a chance to change leaders every four years.
The office of the sheriff is designated nonpartisan but it seems that more often than not it’s filled by Republicans. I think that’s really where the Weekly has a problem.
I don’t trust the quality of decision-making by our local police chiefs. They are completely beholden to their city managers, mayors and city councils. Their decisions often seem to be based upon politics, not effective law enforcement strategies. It would be unfortunate if our Sheriff’s Office suffered the same fate. Mark Carbonaro | Monterey
Friends Rule
I just wanted to let you know how much I enjoyed your article (“A volunteer effort led to an unlikely friendship between a world-famous academic and a Carmel realtor,” Oct. 21-27). What a heartfelt story showing the kindness and companionship that is most needed now in our community and world.
I appreciate you sharing about Ms. Eisler and Mr. Beesley’s pairing and burgeoning friendship. I also think I’ll pick up a copy of her book. Thank you for your continued contributions to our community through your writing. Seth F. Gibson | Monterey
Touching. I love her intellect and optimism!
Jake Fathy | via social media
Art First
It makes me sad that in an article about how awesome this female is, there are two mentions of her husband encouraging her to paint (“A nurse-turned-artist celebrates strong, beautiful women in her new exhibit, Goddesses and Warriors,” Oct. 21-27). Is that really necessary considering how hard she worked to have two great careers?? Lynn Bentaleb | via social media
If a Tree Falls…
Hooray for the public’s civic engagement! (“Pacific Grove elm tree wins reprieve from the axe – for now,” posted Oct. 23.) Tina Walsh | via social media
Big Screen
Great movie (“Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel Dune gets a new $165 million adaptation, premiering in theaters Oct. 22,” Oct. 21-27) . See it in Marina in XD. Barry Kilzer | Carmel Valley
