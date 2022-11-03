Labor Battle
YES! Unionization and voting are the only real power we the people have. So happy to see this happening here. I hope this movement continues locally (“A Seaside Starbucks is the first in Monterey County to join a growing nationwide unionization trend,” Oct. 27-Nov. 2). You have my support! Julian E. Torres | via social media
Incredible work!! Way to go! Jamie Mauroni | via social media
For the Children
The Weekly’s endorsement of Measure Q correctly outlines the case for this community-led initiative to expand and improve safe, affordable, quality childcare in Monterey County (“Endorsements: Yes on Measure Q,” Oct 13-19). The lack of affordable childcare in Monterey County is a crisis.
Momentum and community support is in our favor. Our volunteer-led campaign gathered over 20,000 voter signatures to qualify Measure Q for the November election. More than 300 community leaders from across the county have endorsed Measure Q. We succeeded in bringing together a diverse coalition of supporters that includes the business community to social justice and taxpayer advocates. Caring for children is one issue that cuts across the polarization in politics. Julie Drezner | Monterey
Monterey County has only 9,200 licensed child care slots for an estimated 36,000 children under the age of 5. Monterey County families need safe and reliable childcare to work and support their families, and employers need a stable workforce. Studies show there is a 13-percent return on investments made in child care and early learning, through higher graduation rates, readiness for kindergarten, lower incarceration rates and lower healthcare costs.
Measure Q proposes a $49 annual parcel tax. Many of us spend more than that at Starbucks each month. It will raise $5.5 million every year for the next 10 years to address the critical shortage of affordable, quality child care in Monterey County. These funds will be administered by First 5 Monterey County and overseen by an independent local advisory board. Willard Lewallen | Salinas
Health Cares
Please reward our Watsonville Hospital board’s successes over this past year by voting to keep our new board together in the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District (“With the Watsonville hospital sale complete, the work of public representation begins,” Sept. 8-14).
We kept open and brought our hospital under public ownership. Jasmine Nájera was instrumental in setting the tone for our success and doing the work that resulted in $66 million in donations. She has been the constant voice to ensure our new district and our hospital provide the services our communities need.
While I respect and appreciate anyone who would choose to run for any office, now is a time to keep our proven team together. Marcus Pimentel | Royal Oaks
Pimentel, along with Nájera, is an incumbent running for the Pajaro Valley Healthcare District board.
Race On
Glenn Church is the candidate who will make a difference (“Endorsements: Glenn Church for supervisor, District 2,” Oct. 13-19). I am confident in his leadership. He knows what his constituents need and he will work to get it.
North County has been overlooked for a very long time. The shortage of water and the need for fire prevention is critical. Our roadways are a disgrace. They are the roads to our neighboring communities, the thoroughfare to tourism. If our community suffers, our neighbors do, too.
Glenn has integrity and knowledge of how government works. This is why he has my vote. Christine Saling | Prunedale
Moving Up
I’ve lived in Del Rey Oaks for 67 years, and gone through four mayors that I can remember. They were all good. Scott Donaldson has all the traits for being a great mayor. When he moved here after retiring, he showed his interest in DRO by joining the DRO Citizens Action Group, then the Planning Commission, then City Council (“Endorsements: Alison Kerr for Del Rey Oaks mayor, Oct. 13-19).
He even got married at the Frog Pond! I can assure you he has DRO first and foremost. George Jaksha | Del Rey Oaks
Water Way
[Jan Shriner] states that “Cal Water and pumping around the city of Salinas has created a massive cone of depression” (“Candidate Q&A: Jan Shriner for Marina Coast Water District,” posted Oct. 2).
It should be noted that a cone of depression does exist on the eastern edge of the city of Salinas in both the 180-foot and 400-foot aquifers. However, the mapped cones of depression are not centered on California Water Service wells.
Current hydrogeologic studies have not concluded why the cones of depression appear in the areas they are found. It is not correct to state that California Water Service wells are the cause. Donna Meyers | via email
Meyers is general manager of the Salinas Valley Basin Groundwater Sustainability Agency.
On the Menu
I always get a chuckle out of news of Bill Lee opening his “last” restaurant (“Bill Lee to open what he says will be his last restaurant,” posted Oct. 27). They’re ALL his last restaurant. Until he opens another one. And I’ve enjoyed each of them.
Here’s to hoping there are more Bill Lee last restaurants to come! Karen Smith | Carmel Valley
Print Power
The Monterey County Weekly is a wonderful addition to our county (“Local journalism has real local impact,” posted Oct. 26). Thank you for your great reporting. Jean Richards | via social media
CORRECTION
A story (“A rift over management at Carmel theater nonprofit PacRep leads to an exodus of board member,” Oct. 27-Nov. 2) inaccurately stated the Phase 1 remodel, completed in 2011, cost $5 million. It cost $2 million. The error was repeated from a 2018 story.
