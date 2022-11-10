Sharks in the Water
Glad you’re safe, Jim (“Surfer safe but shaken after a shark crashes into his board from below. In an odd twist, he’s connected to a local shark bite survivor,” posted Nov. 1). Rosemary Rubio-Paz | via social media
Grateful the surfer is alive and well. Andrea Adams | via social media
Theater Theatrics
As a lover of theater and ardent supporter of PacRep, I take an exacting exception to your imprecise piece. Primarily what Dave Faries wrote (“Sometimes a dramatic story begins with an anonymous tip,” posted Oct. 29) is an attempted defense for an earlier Weekly article written by Agata Popęda (“A rift over management at Carmel theater nonprofit PacRep leads to an exodus of board members,” Oct. 27-Nov. 2) – that a “majority of the PacRep board of directors (14 out of 20) resigned, six of them in rapid succession.”
The whole truth is that eight of the board members leaving had nothing to do with the six who precipitously chose to resign altogether. And of the six members who did resign, only half are now, way after the fact, openly complaining (which is, by the way, an egregious violation of their positions as prior members). In the end, three openly disgruntled ex-members is quite different from the purposefully misleading “14 out of 20.”
There is nothing inherently or overtly dramatic in the story of a few malcontent members exiting PacRep’s board of directors; in fact, the implicated events are unquestionably quotidian, banal, prosaic, anticlimactic, not worth the ink.
A more comprehensive professionalism and integrity in the Weekly reporting might have instead pointed out the heroic efforts taken by the extant and new members of PacRep’s board to finally bring their vision to fruition; or conversely, pointed out the shortcomings of those who resigned; or raised community awareness about supporting a cultural gem during its tough times. But instead, you chose the cheap shots as an attempt to draw more eyeballs. Paul Barber | Venice, Calif.
Top Cop
Much appreciation for telling it like it is (“Who is an elected sheriff really accountable to?” posted Nov. 1). Deborah Anne Medow | via email
~ ~ ~
Thank you for the article about the Sheriff’s Department scandals, their status in the state constitution and the upcoming elections. It seems like every other day I see another story about an elected sheriff who has gone far right and joined the constitutional sheriffs. Reports out of Maricopa County, Arizona, say that the county sheriff there is not too worried about voter intimidation so doesn’t plan to take immediate counter action. The Santa Clara County sheriff, Lori Smith, resigned last week at the conclusion of her corruption trial.
I hope leaders around California can spur a movement to amend the provision of the state constitution establishing elected county sheriffs. Ron Waddy | Salinas
Musical Chairs
I don’t think we were upset that [current mayoral candidate Maria Corralejo] applied for the vacant City Council seat – what we were upset about was the way they did it (“In Soledad elections, two political camps emerge, both eyeing similar goals,” Nov. 3-9).
We expected City Council to have some sort of discussion. There were plenty of other qualified candidates who were overlooked because this council had already endorsed the candidate they ultimately picked before the interview process began. There was more dialogue about taco trucks in town than about who the next councilperson should be. The process felt rushed, typical going-through-the-motions as to appear transparent. That was the insulting part. Monica Andrade | Soledad
Treatment Plan
A danger of epilepsy is that the person might suddenly fall down and be hurt badly (“Some people with epilepsy might feel alone. An awareness campaign is aiming to change that,” posted Nov. 3). One of my sisters developed epilepsy as a young teenager, and with daily meds she was able to do well and lived to be in her 70s. I’m glad that you published your article, as it can help a lot of people understand. Thanks! Andrea Charles Wilson | via email
Menu Prices
I think you can see the problem here; $13 for five onion rings? (“Maligne wants to fit in, but it can’t stop being one of the finest restaurants in the county,” posted Nov. 1.) Also, they don’t accept walk-ins. We like to make a decision on lunch or dinner about an hour before we go out, unless it is a special occasion, which Maligne doesn’t think they want to be. They act like a Carmel/Pebble Beach restaurant, which doesn’t fly in Seaside. How about a really good restaurant where two people can eat for $100? Suzette Cavanaugh | Seaside
Coffee Works
Yes! I loved visiting their staff and I hope they get this! (“A Seaside Starbucks is the first in Monterey County to join a growing nationwide unionization trend,” Oct. 27-Nov. 2.) Nikki Moore | via social media
~ ~ ~
Standing with these baristas! How can we support them? Kera Abraham Panni | via social media
Man of Mystery
A good story about a born teller of good stories (“Mystery novelist Jack Erickson’s winding career as a writer makes for an excellent story arc,” Nov. 3-9). Jack Erickson’s journey to deep fulfillment in his impassioning work can motivate plenty of people who would like to try what he’s doing.
The seemingly disparate threads of a life weave wondrously into a creative mantle that proclaims his love for all things Italian – food, travel, language, learning, fun, friendships – no matter whodunit! Thomas Finnegan | Monterey
Correction
A wastewater spill in Greenfield in 2018 spilled 3 million gallons on land next to the Salinas River, not into the river (“Greenfield expansion means the city will need a bigger wastewater treatment plant,” Oct. 20-26).
