Squeezed Out
As a local business owner and architect, I know firsthand how difficult the Monterey Peninsula’s water supply issues have been for other business owners (and residents too) ready and wanting to build or expand (“The future of the Peninsula’s water supply comes before two state boards next week,” Nov. 10-16). My colleagues and I all have stories of projects that barely got started and had to stop due to lack of water allotments, even just to fill spaces in existing buildings. You never hear about them because they never make it into the public sphere.
We need the Cal Am proposed desalination project. Let’s stop playing politics with the future of small business and pass the project that we know will help our community thrive. Douglas Roberts | Monterey
~ ~ ~
Desal requires energy and is expensive. It should be put on the shelf until it is needed. The improvements with water catchment/cleanup of existing water appears to be adequate until the foreseeable future. That can be expanded too, in the future. Walter Wagner | via email
Next Gen Mayor
He is so amazing and he cares for this community so much! He wants to make it better for all, not just the few (“Tyller Williamson holds the lead in tight race for mayor of Monterey against City Council colleague Dan Albert,” posted Nov. 8). Leah Beets | Monterey
Can’t wait for some new ideas and some new blood around here! Mike Baroni | via social media
A great night. Jordan Caballero | via social media
Jump High
What a joy it was to learn what Francisco Narewski has successfully overcome after graduation from King City High School, and the wonderful and life-changing contributions he is making as a peer mentor for the Veterans Treatment Court while completing his college degree (“A new generation of veterans turn to volunteering at an earlier age as they continue to serve,” Nov. 10-16). Hartnell College is also fortunate to have him as a basketball coach, as is Partners for Peace in Salinas.
He’s my new hero! (And yes, he was a great high jumper.) Vournee Nolte | King City
Private Party
Oh my, Squid takes such pleasure in P.G. bashing and trying to make Pagrovians embrace Squid’s vision of what kind of town we should be, and then wonders why P.G. candidates don’t want to share celebrations with Squid, let alone even tell Squid about them? (“Squid Fry: Party People,” Nov. 10-16). The height of hubris, this Pagrovian would say! No free cake for you… Inge Lorentzen Daumer | Pacific Grove
Losing A Leader
I read your beautiful tribute to Ruth Andresen and cried (“Ruth Andresen, an environmental activist who helped change the course of Monterey Bay, dies at 101,” posted Nov. 7). She was a mentor to me. She was also one of my dearest friends.
I came to know her shortly after I was tasked with writing a history of the city of Salinas. She came to the first community meeting at Steinbeck Library in the fall of 2015, introduced herself, and offered her help in making introductions to people who I might interview and archival collections I might investigate.
Over the five plus-years I did research [for the 2022 book Salinas: A History of Race and Resilience in an Agricultural City], we spent countless hours together.
Although she loved Salinas and its people, she never viewed its history through a nostalgic haze. Clear-sighted and clear-headed always, she had a keen ability to see truth and reality, to push boundaries but always in the most civil, respectful manner. She was insightful, perceptive and razor-sharp even at 101.
Ruth was a force of nature, someone who made things happen throughout her long, beautiful, richly activist life. I will think of her every single day for the rest of mine. Carol Lynn McKibben | Carmel
Giving is Great
Amazing Grace is your current Monterey County Gives! issue of local nonprofits, especially during the week of so much political sewage (Monterey County Gives!, published on Nov. 10, and at mcgives.com). So many helping; so many in need. Thank you for featuring the people volunteering to help people – a core greatness of our county. Win Bryson | via email
At a time of the greatest economic inequity since the Great Depression, with shocking inflation accompanied by sky-high corporate profits, as workers organize to improve pay and conditions, the Weekly kicks off Monterey County Gives! with breathless admiration for Andrew Carnegie, the richest man in the world and one of the most brutal robber barons in American history (“When it comes to philanthropy, the legacy of Andrew Carnegie is a model for today,” posted Nov. 10).
When a factory explosion killed his steel mill workers, his concern was for the production schedule. When Carnegie sent in his goon squad, the Pinkertons, to terrorize the workers demanding safety and better pay, they had more agents than the standing army of the United States. Carnegie used those wages he didn’t pay to donate money for libraries to polish his reputation. It’s been 130 years, and workers should best remember what the bosses never learned: The donor class who creates desperate need through worker exploitation won’t fix this with their charitable donations. Pay the workers, and we’ll do for ourselves, thanks, no thanks. Luana Conley | Carmel Valley
VOTER PARTICIPATION
Dear staff: Thank you [for your recent election coverage]. So few papers are willing to write endorsements. No fair analysis. No journalistic fairness. You do. You were fair to Joe Moses and Tina Nieto, to both Monterey [mayoral]candidates.
I always vote, have for decades. You are outstanding Nancy Iversen | Salinas
