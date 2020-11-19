Facing Race
I was devastated to hear of Pushpa Iyer’s resignation from her Chief Diversity Officer position (“Chief Diversity Officer of MIIS resigns after making a racist comment about black students,” posted Nov. 12). Pushpa has been in this field for 13-plus years, paving the way for people everywhere to begin having difficult conversations around race, privilege, diversity, equity and inclusion. Her incredibly challenging and taxing work has created a way to foster anti-racism on our campus. She has been working tirelessly in this field for our benefit as an institution since before she was even appointed this role.
I am distraught to see the one person resign from a position who was actually creating lasting change and supporting students. Coleen Bremner | via web
Being a recent MIIS alum of color, it was devastating to hear of Dr. Iyer’s resignation. I’ve never met anyone who so tirelessly works for the goals of anti-racism, especially on a white campus where the administration so poorly supported her efforts. This is a huge loss to the school and future MIIS students. I witnessed countless ways that the administration did not live up to the values MIIS claims in trying to create a more just world. Dr. Iyer was one of the few people at the institute who actively advanced anti-racism work, supporting many students of color when we dealt with constant microaggressions and inequity from people on campus.
Because of her, I graduated from MIIS stronger, more resilient to face an unjust world, and more equipped to make a difference in it. So now to learn that she is no longer Chief Diversity Officer, I really worry for the current and future students at MIIS. Gina Pham | via web
Dr. Iyer is part of an unfortunate trend that has slowly been deteriorating the quality of education across America. Race-based and other “social justice” mandated courses that are injected into any curriculum are neither needed or academically based. There is nothing more anti-liberal than the “racial sensitivity” teachings that force people to value phenotype over merit.
As an alum, I’m displeased with a school known for its diversity creating a completely unnecessary position such as Dr. Iyer’s. Seth Gray | via web
I once witnessed a blunder from someone in a very senior administrative position. As soon as I corrected her, she explained and apologized and it was forgiven. No one asked for her resignation. No one wrote letters to the editors of newspapers. Everyone gave the chance to apologize rather than to wake up one day to a ruinous and unfair title such as the one in this article.
The country is experiencing such division and everyone is on edge these days. Might we not take some time to forgive and try to heal the wounds rather than continue cleaving at what little remains of the work everyone committed to anti-racism has done? Kate Smith | via web
Butterfly Wings
Thank you to the Weekly for presenting a very nice article on the life of J the Butterfly Man (“Creator of the fanciful and famous P.G. Butterfly House, J Jackson, passes away,” posted Nov. 7). We have lost a very special person in our community who delighted in seeing people smile and bringing people joy. Starting with a special wish to brighten his lovely wife Sonja’s life with bold colors that she could see, with her vision impairment, his artistic vision grew and grew, with his bright and vivid patterned butterflies. We will miss his smiles and the happiness he brought to our lives and always think of him when seeing fluttering butterflies. Lara Pierson | Seaside
What a wonderful life. Elaine Giampietro | via social media
Paid Up
Everybody else can pay their taxes but the largest hotel in town can’t pay theirs? (“In a battle with Monterey, Portola Hotel loses its claim to be excused on a late tax payment,” Nov. 12-18.) Sue-happy hotel partners. They sue the city every chance they can but yet have the money to do a renovation. CJ Howard | via social media
Policing By Example
As the parent of a child with severe developmental delays, my fear is an overzealous cop assuming my son is dangerous rather than disabled. Any education on these matters is overdue and sorely needed here and across the nation (“Local cities explore what the future of policing could look like through integrating social services,” Nov. 5-11). Phil Candreva | via social media
Such an awesome program to help and support people who need it most. Great job, Monterey PD and MDOT. Joseph Kumzak | via social media
Walking the Walk
Mr. Martinez was the first in hiring me as a private investigator “new kid on the block” and allowing me to network and establish myself in the area (“Eugene Martinez, one of county’s first Latino prosecutors, dies,” posted Nov. 6). He was a true mentor and supporter of La Raza, with a history of standing up for migrant workers in the Cesar Chavez movement. He was a lover of good old ranchera music and a good guitar player too. RIP. Alberto Carrillo | via social media
On Vinyl
This guy is the real deal! Get yourself set up to save all those old memories before they fade forever! (“A Seaside man rescues and preserves old audio and video before it’s lost to technology,” Nov. 5-11.) Great job, Arno. Joey Anthony Santiago | via social media
Corrections
A column about Seaside’s budget projections (“Good Week,” Nov. 12-18) misstated projected sales tax revenue for this year. It is $14 million total, not just for cannabis-related revenue.
Due to an editing error, a story (“Frustrated parents call for reopening playgrounds amid a patchwork policy of what’s open and what’s not,” Nov. 12-18) incorrectly stated Monterey’s Dennis the Menace Park is set to reopen in December. Four Monterey playgrounds are reopening, but Dennis the Menace is not.
