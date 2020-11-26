Covid Count
Sending thanks to Pam Marino and Parker Seibold for a well researched and well written story about how we are “In This Together” re Covid-19. Responsible journalism (“The big Covid question: How can Monterey County get out of the Purple Tier into the Yellow?” Nov. 19-25.) Wai Poc | Moss Landing
Everyone wear a mask, stop gathering in large groups, wash your hands, stop acting like a toddler. Joseph W. Borawski | via social media
Fire the county health administration that hasn’t put the required pressure on the agriculture industry leaders to get their numbers under control and provide necessary PPE in the early stages. CJ Howard | via social media
Love the cover! Brandl Tucker | via social media
Early to Bed
I am bewildered about what the curfew is meant to achieve (“A nightly 10pm curfew is coming as part of a stay-at-home order issued by state health officer,” posted Nov. 19). Does it infer there are hordes of people out after 10pm who are more likely to infect others than the masses out during the day? I must be missing something, I’m interested in hearing the logic behind this move. Wendy Hursey | Carmel Valley
Have the police actually give out tickets for not wearing a mask! Kelsea Richmond | via social media
The Long and Short of It
As someone looking to buy a home, I am aware that the VRBO and Airbnb rental market is a real problem (“Monterey County can’t seem to decide what to do about vacation rentals,” Nov. 19-25). But it’s also no bigger a problem than house flippers who pay to get first dibs on homes that young people should take on as projects to make their own and do a quick flip to sell due to the insane market and loan availability. Ryan Gentry | via social media
Before the pandemic, the Monterey Peninsula had the most ass-backward reasons for trying to ban short-term rentals. The county dragging its feet is no help. Sadly [County Supervisor] Mary Adams represents the most NIMBY constituents so her faux pearl-clutching is no surprise. Justin Violini | via social media
Governments excel at extracting revenue illegally. Keeping the rules vague is a great way to stuff the county’s coffers with unethical cash and property. Phil Candreva | via social media
Details, Details
What happened to Believe All Women and the Me Too movement ? If there is no proof to charge her with perjury, wouldn’t she be telling the truth? (“Prosecutors decline to file perjury charges against Biden accuser who they say lied about her credentials as an expert witness,” posted Nov. 19.) Chris Martinez | via social media
What a mess. Marueen Wruck | Salinas
Power of the Polls
Loved this article (“A first-time poll worker in an unprecedented election has a takeaway: We should trust the system,” Nov. 19-25). My wife was a first-time poll worker in North County and had a very similar experience. In these troubled times, it’s nice to have something to be proud of, our American way. Stefan Berlinski | Moss Landing
Shake Up
Mayor Maria Orozco was doing a great job recently in Gonzales. High-speed internet and reducing the morning traffic jam on 5th were big wins these past few years (“Two longtime South County mayors are ousted, meaning a change in leadership,” Nov. 19-25). Jeff Hobbs | via social media
Paying a Toll
Wow, think how far $20 million would go for all the businesses that are failing due to the pandemic (“California Transportation Commission staff recommend $20 million in funding for Highway 156/Castroville Boulevard project,” posted Nov. 17). All this talk about spending, it’s as if the movers and shakers don’t realize the dire shape businesses are in. Must be nice. Chris Caffrey | via social media
I’d rather funds be allocated to relieve those who have to sleep in their cars than more nice roads for commuters and tourists. Luana Conley | via social media
Hero of the Underdogs
Sorry to read this (“Longtime Monterey County attorney and musician Richard Rosen dies at 72,” posted Nov. 16). Richard was such a nice guy and defense lawyer for the common man. We always wanted him over for poker night but he’d rather be home with his family. At least he would join us at the Flash Mob Posse mountain biking at Fort Ord. I’m glad my last memory of Richard is of him joyfully playing his “harp” at the entrance to the wharf on a sunny afternoon a while back. Gordon Smith | Monterey
A great supporter of our local independent music scene. Nice guy too. Mike Holland | Salinas
Condolences to his family and friends. Kathey Norton | Sacramento
Hot Dog Delight
I almost crashed my damn car when I saw it getting on the freeway next to me. The WIENERMOBILE!!! (“The Wienermobile is a magnet for hot dog fanatics on the Central Coast, and a fundraising tool for nonprofits,” Nov. 19-25.) Joe Sebastian | via social media
It passed me on Blanco and I was waving like mad! Allison Smith Lopez | via social media
Hospice on Tour
This is wonderful (“On four wheels, the Visiting Nurses Association seeks to break the taboo about hospice care in South County,” Nov. 12-18). Zelda London Oghigian | via social media
