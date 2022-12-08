Lights On
Good, those neighbors are against everything (“Stadium lights at Carmel High get school board approval, despite neighbor opposition,” Dec. 1-7). Lisa DeCordova-Hill | via social media
Great news, fellow Padres! Lisa Deas | via social media
Kids first! Monterey High School has the same issue and it causes real problems for kids and families participating in sports. The needs of many should outweigh the needs of a few homeowners that chose to live near the high school. Leah Thompson | via social media
Seeking Answers
Thank you so so much for this reporting (“A botched investigation leaves questions unanswered,” Dec. 1-7). I knew Rosie Figueroa (not well) because I worked with her. I can’t say enough about what a stellar person she was. I have followed this investigation closely and your article gave more information than any other reporting.
When the statute of limitations was almost up I kept emailing the local TV news to do some investigative reporting. Then we heard what the charges against Jacques Clarke would be after all this time. Reading your article makes me sadder and angrier than ever. What a series of errors and at the center of it all a young child who has no mommy and no answers!! Cathlene Alvarez | Salinas
Home Land
Wow (“LAFCO conditionally approves Soledad annexation 6-1, against staff’s recommendation,” posted Dec. 6). Paula Sardina | via social media
We need ag land before housing. Brian Lucas | Cambria
Will of the People
Loved the article about Goodwill! (“Goodwill is not just about stuff, but about people,” posted Dec. 5.) I loved reading the stories of people that the organization has been able to serve through employment. It was sweet to read of their gratitude and appreciation for work.
What a beautiful, positive article! Thank you. Jessica Avila | Pebble Beach
Feeling Thrifty
I used to thrift as a teen out of necessity, and also to add some cool pieces to my wardrobe. Fast fashion wasn’t a thing in the ’70s. But my kids have made it so fun these past years and reintroduced it for me (“Thrifting is increasingly cool, creative and eco-friendly. But truly conscious consumerism takes ongoing work,” Nov. 24-30).
I rarely buy new/full-price. Thrifting is awesome. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Sheila Camacho | via social media
~ ~ ~
We commend the Weekly for focusing on the environmental and financial benefits of shopping at and supporting the benefit shops in our area (“Secondhand shopping doubles as philanthropic support at many local benefit shops,” Nov. 24-30).
The articles, well written and researched, were excellent. We also admire and support the good work of the many local benefit shops that contribute so much to the ongoing needs in our community.
However, we have received several texts and emails from our volunteers, customers and the organizations we support concerning the article and the failure to mention the long-standing contributions of our all-volunteer benefit shop: Monterey Peninsula Volunteer Services, MPVS.
Our organization, operating at 655 Broadway Ave. in Seaside for more than 30 years, has been donating to the local community for 60-plus years. MPVS has donated approximately $75,000 annually, through grants and gifts, to local organizations with special emphasis on education and programs serving children, women, seniors and people in need of shelter and food.
It is a great joy and privilege to be part of this valuable resource for residents of the Monterey Peninsula. Lee Hulquist | Marina
~ ~ ~
We are thrilled that the Weekly ran an issue on thrift stores and thrifting. We know and love thrifting – we run a benefit shop! – but were disappointed to be excluded from such an important piece.
Joining Hands Benefit Shop was opened in 2010 and since then, Interfaith Outreach Carmel has donated over $790,000 to achieve our mission, which is to financially support agencies that provide housing in Monterey County, such as the Housing Resource Center for Monterey County; Interim, Inc.; and Community Human Services, among many others.
We are passionate about what we do and work very hard to fundraise, via Joining Hands Benefit Shop, to support our mission. Sally Baho | Carmel
At Your Service
Your characterization of Bob Melton as an exemplary public servant is very true (“Turning literal dreams into reality by giving back,” posted Nov. 29).
I remember when we hired him. The Board of Supervisors were split (in closed session) on hiring such a “young doctor” for the position. I liked him from the time we interviewed him, and his qualifications were impeccable. Barbara Shipnuck, who later became one of his biggest cheerleaders, thought that he might be too “independent” and not “controllable” by the board.
Nonetheless, the board hired him on a unanimous vote. And the county and its citizens were the beneficiaries of his dedicated and selfless service for almost 20 years. Marc Del Piero | Pebble Beach
Del Piero served as a county supervisor from 1981-1982.
Food and Music
Dave Faries knows food and I will try the food at Deja Blue (“What is the difference between soul food and Southern cooking?” Dec. 1-7). Up until now I’ve only gone for the music. World-class drummer Leon Joyce is in charge and he brings in other great musicians most nights. Marilyn Ross | Carmel
