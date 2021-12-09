Truth or Lie
It is shocking that the Weekly needed to ally itself with mainstream media by insisting Dr. Mercola is full of misinformation (“Inside Chelsea Green, the publishing house peddling Covid-19 misinformation and other conspiracies,” Dec. 2-8). There are over 4,000 five-star reviews on amazon.com by readers of The Truth about Covid-19!! Most thought Mercola’s factual documentation impressive. Many found his advice on improving our immune systems worthwhile.
I find it particularly upsetting that safe treatments that have been proven to keep patients out of the hospital and the morgue have been suppressed and demonized. Repression of dissent should not be the American way. Peggy Olsen | Pacific Grove
It is beyond unbelievable that you felt the moronic desire to put an amazing doctor on the front of your rag. Apparently, you tend to follow each other around making sheep noises instead of doing real journalistic work. It is disgusting to me that you feel the need to attack someone who is doing so much to help so many. Your paper is good for nothing but fire starter and for cleaning out my cat’s litter box. Candace Cate | Carmel
Dr. Joseph Mercola is a helpful source of information. He is far more honest than Dr. Anthony Fauci or the CDC. The shots are deceptively called vaccines. Another example of word falsification is exaggerating the actual Covid risk way out of proportion by calling this a “pandemic.” Jerry Fallenberg | Marina
I enjoyed your article (“In the case of Covid-19, misinformation is a matter of life and death,” posted Dec. 5). Given the left-leaning history of the Weekly it’s difficult for me to accept your premises without significant research. Sorry, but I don’t sense bipartisanship in your writing. Jay Roland | Monterey
Thank you for pointing out in your short and illuminating story this chronic problem. It is difficult to find a cure for this deadly disease when talking heads (like Tucker, Hannity), FOX and KSCO Radio hosts daily regurgitate what they listened to a few hours ago.
My humble suggestion: We need teachers to remind their students that it is alright to hear an opinion but we should use our critical thinking, like checking several facts before accepting something.
We need journalists like you to keep us sane in this misinformation and disinformation environment. Duong Bui | Monterey
Trailing Behind
Del Rey Oaks will get to decide what kind of city it wants to be when residents vote in June (“It’s official: Del Rey Oaks voters will decide the fate of FORTAG at the ballot box,” Dec. 2-8). This ballot initiative ties the city’s hands regarding future land-use decisions that would increase safety, access and recreational opportunities for everyone in our city and for the region as a whole.
It would also be extremely expensive and inefficient. For those looking for an alternative FORTAG solution, this initiative proposes false options that have already been reviewed, denied, and would cost twice as much. Using public land to eventually safely navigate into Fort Ord or to the Rec Trail is a public good for all.
Let’s not be an unwelcoming city. We want to bring people together to benefit their health and the health of our environment. Kim Shirley | Del Rey Oaks
Note: Shirley is a member of Del Rey Oaks City Council.
If ever there was a time for the residents of Del Rey Oaks to collectively imagine their future, it would be now. The bike path’s goal is to connect us to the greater Peninsula and Salinas Valley. It is [part of] a 30-mile regional network of paved recreational trail and greenway to connect our local communities to open space.
You might be scratching your head and asking yourself, “What’s wrong with that?” What’s wrong for the creators of this ballot measure is the public using a public street in front of their house. Most of the residents on Angelus Way have rationalized spending $9,000-$3,500 to stop access to the public street that runs in front of their houses.
Please join me in visualizing this trail, and the connectivity and safety that it will provide for all people. Susan Ragsdale-Cronin | Del Rey Oaks
Thank you for keeping your eyes on the FORTAG trail. I would like to clarify that there is no “controversy about which councilmembers should recuse themselves from voting on the matter… ” A Sept. 7 letter to the city from the Fair Political Practices Commission said councilmembers John Gaglioti and Kim Shirley, who had honestly reported that their homes are within 500 feet of the proposed trail, should recuse themselves. Councilmember Scott Donaldson erroneously declared he was outside of 500 feet, when actually two official maps have shown he is within 500 feet.
It’s extremely disappointing that Donaldson and Gaglioti have chosen to [vote] and flaunt and violate this rule. Their behavior is a disgrace to our democracy. Patrice Vecchione | Del Rey Oaks
This [ballot measure] is pretty lame. Amanda Preece | via social media
Real Solutions
I wanted to thank you for your coverage of the End Period Poverty advocacy campaign (“These Middlebury Institute students are committed to ending ‘period poverty,’” posted Nov. 30). It’s such an important issue for our county’s most vulnerable, and such a relatively inexpensive fix to support their health and well-being.
Keep up the good work! Kent S. Glenzer | Monterey
On Stage
My wife and I attended the Sunday performance of Cabaret (“Nearly two years after it was expected, the show that Covid killed goes on at Paper Wing Theatre,” Dec. 2-8). It was wonderful! We heartily recommend you attend and support our local theater arts. Fred Malmlund | Prunedale
