Melting Pot
Great article (“Three local U.S. citizens talk about the pathway to citizenship, and how their journeys differed,” Dec. 3-6). Yes, the process is bureaucratic and time-bound, but even with all of the things that may be wrong with the U.S., people from other countries still flock here from places that are worse. According to Pew Research Center and the U.S. Census, this country has almost 45 million foreign-born residents, and over 23 million of them qualified as voters in the recent election. I hope that soon the DACA kids – who are citizens in every way except for the paperwork – will soon be among them. Rudy Fischer | Pacific Grove
Thanks for the informative article related to America’s need for legal immigrants. It’s what has made our nation into a successful nation (“We are a nation of immigrants, and the more we embrace that the better off we’ll be,” posted Dec. 6).
I also appreciate you sharing the creed that legal immigrants have to recite. That is indeed a powerful thing, as are the writings on the Statue of Liberty that portrays America as a beacon of light and hope to those who come here. (It still can be for those who seek it.)
On the other hand, the positive things you’ve shared do not take away the fact that something does need to be done to stop illegals from entering our country. Other countries go out of their way to prevent illegals from entering, and some have their walls. What we really need is an immigration policy that works to draw in immigrants as well as having an aspect that works for seasonal migrant workers. John Steers | via email
Grain by Grain
I don’t understand how this was able to happen for sooo long under our noses. It stinks! (“Sand mining at the Cemex plant in Marina ends ahead of deadline,” Dec. 3-9.) Robert Kershner | via social media
They produced an excellent product. We used graded and dried Lapis sands in the custom home field for years. Also, if you had a home aquarium you probably had these sands at the bottom. I guess there are river sand operations that can produce the same type of product. I have bad memories as a skinny teenager of unloading a pallet of those 100-pound sacks with no give at all. Cement sacks were always 94 pounds with some ability to mold them into your arms; you noticed those 6 pounds.
Hopefully they’ll be able to document the return of natural sands along the coastline around the bay. End of an era. Paul J. Ingram | Carmel Valley
Counting on Cannabis
So sad that Pacific Grove is living up to their stereotype (“Pacific Grove cannabis referendum falls short by three signatures; challenge audit begins Dec. 7,” posted Dec. 4). Bree Nehring | Pacific Grove
In For Landing
It could be both a potential small workforce/ag worker housing site, 36 units, or homes for Griggs Nursery workers who will care for the property and tend his retail plants (“Carmel Valley airfield property sold to local nursery owner,” posted Dec. 3). There are state tax credits for this and a special carveout for farmworker housing. The California Department of Housing and Community Development would also fall all over themselves for a project that is a win-win-win. The affordable housing would also protect the project from denial by the Planning Commission under the new Housing Accountability Act. I’m sure lots of housing advocates would work pro bono if such a project was proposed and Monterey County tried to deny it. Erwin Ordoñez | via social media
I guess I’m the “nobody” who wants housing there (““Nobody wants houses there,” Griggs says. “For once in Carmel Valley, we are going to do something that’s not controversial.”)
Looks like it would be a great infill site, flat, close to other infrastructure. Enough land to maintain a lot of it as parkland. I’m sure Carmel Valley folks will support more housing at other locations in the Valley then since this doesn’t work…
The state and Biden administration may have something to say about local governments that are not doing their fair share to address our housing crisis. Interesting how there’s water and sanitation systems in unincorporated areas for luxury homes and hospitality destinations but not for workforce housing. We need the right proposals and political will. Matt Huerta | Salinas
Covid Count, Continued
So we just play whack-a-mole until there’s an effective and reliable vaccine? (“Monterey County is not part of new Covid-19 regional stay-at-home order just yet,” posted Dec. 3.) That doesn’t seem to make any science-based sense at all. Matt Brysch | Salinas
Give it time, we’ll get there. As long as there are people treating this like “the flu” and not wearing masks or social distancing, we’re screwed. I don’t think there’s a vaccine for stupid. Gary Bolen | via social media
Teen Voices
Time will tell the toll this pandemic takes on our teens. I’m glad it is being documented (“A small museum in King City is recording the lives of teenagers during the pandemic,” Dec. 3-9). Valentina Rosendeau | via social media
Changing of the Guard
Congratulations all! Youth and representation! (“Salinas prepares for a new mayor and three new members on a remade, and younger, City Council,” Dec. 3-9.) Margaret Carey Lang | Salinas
Yessssss, Carla!! So happy to have you on the council! Devon Talavera | Salinas
Awwww, Thanks
Marielle Argueza is such a gifted writer (“Hot Picks,” Dec. 3-9). It’s a pleasure to read her “Dear Readers” column. She beautifully captures what we are experiencing, in touching prose. Thank you, Marielle. Jean Rasch | Monterey
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.