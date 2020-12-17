Under Orders
Thank you for the all-inclusive article about the new stay-at-home order (“Staycation Holiday: What you can and cannot do under the temporary stay-at-home order that takes effect Dec. 13,” posted Dec. 10). This order is essentially discriminating against those who do not have money.
If you have the money to spend to sign up for a gym class with friends or go golfing, great… you get to see people not in your household.
But for those who cannot afford these things, they no longer can take their dogs walking with a friend, neighbor or non-household family member, or sit on their decks (masked and distanced).
This order is catering to the wealthy. What about those who live alone and on a fixed income or maybe do not drive?
I am deeply disturbed, discouraged and saddened by this order and what it represents. I hope other Monterey County residents will speak out on this, as well. Margaret Slaby | Monterey
Wait so you can’t hang out on the patio outside or yard with your family and friends but you can go to a yoga class or on a whale watching tour with them? WTF am I missing? Makes no damn sense! Michelle Crowder Simpson | Pacific Grove
Please let the restaurants, hair salons and nail shops stay open until you have actual data that proves they are a super spreader. These businesses have worked beyond hard to keep their staff and customers safe. It’s others who are spreading this and we all know who they are who continue to gather privately and try to beat fate. Marta Martinez Fife | via social media
I’m very upset that our restaurants can no longer serve meals outside. I’m 78 and in revolt. Make me pay huge fines but prove to me that Covid has been transmitted under these circumstances. By the way, what about our poor small restaurants and their employees? Under these conditions, so many restaurant workers plus owners will lose their jobs and restaurant owners will have to close. Julia Batchev | Carmel Valley
Nothing about a pandemic is fair. Please cut our leaders a little slack. They’ve had some very difficult decisions to make. I sure would not want to be in their shoes. Take care and be safe everyone! Donna Balena Doss | via social media
Twelve deaths in two days and people are complaining about not being able to get their nails done? I don’t understand. Jessi May Turner | via social media
It’s not that people don’t care. But some of us have been careful the entire time. It hasn’t changed a damn thing. And without 100-percent compliance it’s not going to, so this is all just destroying the economy for nothing. Christy Alanne | via social media
I’m immunocompromised. I have only been out since March to get prescriptions, food and chemo. I don’t expect the world to revolve around me, which is why I’m self-quarantining. However, I would really like to start going out again and I won’t be able to unless we slow the spread. I appreciate anyone who is thoughtful of people like me and stays home for just a little while to help get this under control. The more people who don’t do it, the longer I’m stuck at home alone. Helen Kelly | via social media
Courting disaster
Apparently, the court’s policies don’t require basic human decency. I’m glad Judge Andrew Liu decided to go beyond what was required and inform people that they may have been exposed to a potentially fatal virus that they could now inadvertently spread to their loved ones. Doing your civic duty by serving on a jury shouldn’t require you to risk your life (“What happens when Covid comes to Monterey County Superior Court?” Dec. 10-16). Phil Crawford | Monterey
This is ridiculous. Beyond the immediate health impacts (including potential further community spread) of that exposure are the economic ones for a juror and their household members – the possible need to isolate and miss further work (if they’re lucky enough to still be employed), after the juror has likely already taken an economic hit from missing any employment for jury duty at a whopping $15/day.
Jury duty is a civic duty, but the body requiring that duty should also have a reciprocal civic duty to protect their pool of candidates and jurors, and alert them to known risks. This goes against basic public health principles for contact tracing and is certainly not going to contribute to getting our numbers under control so the economy can reopen and recover. Nona Childress | Salinas
Kitchen is Closed
Such a bummer (“Stone Creek Kitchen to permanently close come February 2021,” posted Dec. 11). I loved their cooking lessons. Their shelves are full of so many of my favorite things. Wishing Linda and Kristina all the best – a job well done. Jackie Petro Hamilton | via social media
I really will miss Stone Creek. It is sad that a community business has to close because our government officials won’t support small businesses to stay open with different and cleaner protocols. Bless these two ladies for their future endeavors and their employees. Marilyn Galli | Carmel
As a Ryan Ranch worker bee, I’m crushed by this news! There is nothing better than a trip to Stone Creek on a stressful day for a slice of their amazing carrot cake! Stef Helbock Pummell | Monterey
I can’t say how many of my favorite stores have gone out of business. So sad. Boycott Amazon. And support these kinds of stores. Elizabeth Murdock | via social media
So sad and unnecessary. The Monterey Peninsula has always prided itself on small businesses and kept the big box stores out, which is amazing! Now the rules are making the big box stores stay rich. My heart breaks for this beautiful business; this should not be happening. Hannah Millsy | via social media
