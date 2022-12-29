Homing In
Another great article that concisely detailed and explained a complex issue (“Two affordable housing agencies that are inextricably linked are attempting to divorce,” Dec. 22-28). Your article perfectly illustrates why, despite the billions of dollars in money available for housing, state and local agencies are failing us. Ego and pride are getting in the way. Walter Hughes | Monterey
Search is On
My heart and prayers go out to the Mendoza familia (“For the family of a missing Salinas woman, Christmas will be lonely,” Dec. 22-28). I am so very sorry and I hope Arelie is found safe! We’ve got to hold onto faith, that’s what gives us hope. Teresa Diaz-Tufono | via social media
Seasonal Trees
I have always wondered why there were so many holly trees around here – how interesting to find out they are from one man’s hobby! (“W.R. Holman’s passion for holly was a true holiday gift to Pacific Grove,” posted Dec. 20.) And what a curious hobby to have. I don’t particularly like them, they are so poky and sharp. But to each their own. This is such an interesting tidbit to learn. Margaux Gibbons | Pacific Grove
I just wanted to say that your story was perfect for the holiday season, and very interesting. We have a holly tree and we love it. Maybe it was from Mr. Holman. Jacqueline Fobes | Pebble Beach
Holiday Tidings
The “Christmas” tree isn’t traditionally Christian (“’Tis the season when words and symbols may or may not have religious meaning,” posted Dec. 19). The decorating of a pine or other evergreen tree is pagan in origin, as is gift giving, and the jolly red fat man traces its origins to several cultures including the Norse god Odin.
I would love to see a menorah and other cultural/religious iconography displayed because that would be more equitable and representative. It would also be great to have information posted about the purpose of the tree, menorah, and other artifacts to help alleviate misconceptions and foster cultural awareness.
I look forward to the day Hanukkah, Yule, and Christmas can be equally seen as festive and culturally welcomed. As a tired pagan, I wish you luck in the continued struggle for inclusion and acceptance in a truly diverse Monterey. Rowan Austin | Monterey
Lights, Action
In addition to Squid’s gift of blinds and tickets to front-row seats for Friday Night Lights, I would like to gift neighbors of Monterey and Carmel High something they apparently do not have: a conscience (“Squid Fry: Gifts of Giving,” Dec. 22-28). Students are living through a global pandemic and had to spend a whole year doing school online. Anxiety, depression and incidents of self harm among teenagers are the highest at any point in our nation’s history.
Having lights that point on the field turned on for five nights a year is not too much to ask neighbors to deal with so that our kids can be healthy and happy. Pacific Grove High School neighbors do it without complaint, so why can’t Monterey and Carmel neighbors? It is unconscionable that people are so focused on their self interest that they can’t see the negative impact they are having on kids. Heather Robson | Monterey
~ ~ ~
The debate over adding four 80-foot-tall LED lights to Carmel High School stadium has many longtime residents concerned about the environmental impact of lights flooding the sky during evening events (“Stadium lights at Carmel High get school board approval, despite neighbor opposition,” Dec. 1-14). Carmel municipal code specifically outlaws floodlights, and the village does not have stoplights for a reason. The area has a proud tradition of leading the country’s environmental preservation movement.
CHS has operated without stadium lights for 80 years. Past leaders knew lights would negatively impact Carmel’s quality of life. When thousands of visitors are drawn to a crowded high school campus, the dearth of onsite parking will create safety and evacuation concerns, as well as hazardous ingress and egress issues. A safety route was not included in the environmental impact report, which contains flawed calculations and other incorrect data points.
“This project is likely going to create substantial pollution from the increased lights, traffic and noise in the evening, instead of during the day when most people are at work or expect it,” lawyer Tiffany Scarborough says.
Superintendent Ted Knight says the school can control when lights are utilized and night events won’t be common. The community should not believe spurious claims. CUSD boardmember Seaberry Nachbar supports the project, but admits there will be “unavoidable light pollution.”
It’s not about resisting change; it’s about facts and logic. Fortunately there’s a solution. The 62-acre Carmel Middle School, with three times more land than the high school campus, is a convenient option. Opened in 1963, CMS’ original intent was to become a high school due to its expansive space and ample parking.
While a common reply from light advocates is labeling any opposition as “NIMBY,” let’s realize that homeowners’ high housing prices enable the school district to reap the benefit of tax revenue.
A Superior Court ruling denied Monterey High School’s lights project, which remains delayed (“Judge finds flaws on Monterey High School stadium lights project; MPUSD plans to proceed,” posted Dec. 28). Residents there also seek a better EIR. Sound familiar?
Scarborough plans to represent community members and file a CEQA lawsuit. We should wish her well. A.J. Kaufman | Carmel
The Year in Photos
I love these gorgeous photos! (“Slideshow: Best ETC photos of 2022,” posted Dec. 26.) Each one is priceless and together represent some of the best of this area. Great work by the photographers! Happy New Year to all! Polly Dickinson | Durham, North Carolina
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.