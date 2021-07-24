Shots Fired
He was 19 years old. A kid (“Salinas Police shot and killed a teenager Friday night, after he brandished what appeared to be a handgun at them,” posted July 19). Karen Ladner Gunby | Pacific Grove
At 18 one is eligible to serve in military and considered an adult by the law. If an 18-year-old can use weapons of war on behalf of the country, he is an adult. Scott Cunningham | Carmel Valley
Horrible for everyone. Why is he here, drunk and with a gun. He can’t understand anything anyone is saying to him. Then he points a gun at police. Maureen Wruck | Salinas
Pups and Parks
Can’t wait to see this come to fruition (“The Dog Park Four get close to realizing the dream of an off-leash park at Palo Corona,” July 15-21). Chris Sierra | via social media
So excited for this. Jackie Donangelo Garza | via social media
Parks and Dollars
It has been a couple of years since I was on the periphery of Salinas Parks maintenance, but things have not changed much. Celia Jiménez says it all in the photo caption: There are seven maintenance workers to care for 48 parks (“A disparity between two Salinas parks’ maintenance brings attention to the city’s infrastructure budget,” July 15-21).
The total acreage of parks in Salinas to be maintained is about 450 acres. The municipal benchmark for adequate park landscape maintenance is approximately 10-15 acres per employee. At present staffing levels, Salinas requires their workers to care for four times the acreage than would be required for “adequate” care. This is mitigated somewhat by contracting turf mowing and tree trimming.
This situation could be remedied in a number of ways. The easiest, perhaps, is for the park users to not leave a mess for someone else to clean up. If this is an issue that is important to enough residents, a more difficult way to solve this problem is to fund park maintenance to a level that exhibits your pride in the appearance of your park. Or, you can keep complaining and hope someone will do something. Larry Oda | Monterey
Critical of CRT
I applaud the efforts of Kelly Schenkoske and many other concerned parents and citizens for calling out the so-called “ethnic studies” curriculum in our public schools (“Local Spin: Opponents of critical race theory bring their fight to Salinas Union,” July 15-21). Since when does education take a back seat to Marxist indoctrination from Black Lives Matter? Bring back excellence in public education. Then, perhaps, our dismal record regarding reading, math and science proficiency in California will begin to improve. Debbie Jones | Pacific Grove
For decades, teachers, school administrators and school boards have decried the lack of interest and participation of parents in the education of their children. Board meetings are scarcely attended. Now these same parties are upset that parents flock to board meetings to protest against a curriculum they see as harmful to their children. And Mary Duan immediately labels them as “far right wing?”
The district should encourage more parental participation, not belittle or demean those who do. Jim Catalano | Salinas
As someone with a school-aged child in Salinas, I find it rich that someone from Pacific Grove feels the need to give their opinion in regard to Critical Race Theory in SUHSD because of a single ethnic studies class being required. If you don’t like ethnic studies, talk to your school district; Salinas parents can discuss what Salinas children learn just fine on our own without help from residents in a city 20 miles away.
NIMBYs are one thing, but this isn’t even your backyard. Damian Maldonado | Salinas
Eaten Up
Thank you for highlighting the challenges that this courageous woman [Gladys Parada] has been faced with (“Restaurateurs had hoped for a quick recovery, but the future is precarious as relief funds dry up,” July 15-21). I remember my first sampling of her food off the food truck at the Carmel Valley Fiesta many years ago, then at the farmers market at MPC. Her courage to open a restaurant is a testament to what’s possible in this country. The walls she had to scale in order to get there are also a sign of our times.
Thank you for your excellent coverage. And please, please, please promote the local little restaurants along Fremont Boulevard and North Fremont because they are vital parts of our local culture. Annie Auburn | Del Rey Oaks
I sympathize with her as a business owner. What I find irksome was the overall focus on restaurants during the pandemic. There are hundreds of other businesses – theaters, barbers, hair stylists, manicurists, yoga instructors, masseuses, and a host of small retailers that also lost money and their business. But all the focus and help went to the restaurants.
[Babaloo Cuban Café] looks fantastic. Go there and support them. Chris Caffrey | via social media
Everyone in Monterey County needs to know that Babaloo Cuban Café in Seaside is a terrific restaurant! The Cuban sandwich is the best I have ever had. The empanadas are delectable. The slaw is different from any I have ever had and extremely good. I have been there three times in two weeks, that’s how good it is. Don’t miss it! Added bonus: You’ll feel good about supporting a local business. Nancy McCullough | Pacific Grove
High Notes
Tim Bennett has provided a commendable service to the community during the quarantine. I’ve looked forward to his weekly videos and am sorry to see them go (“A pianist known for playing in churches switched gears during shelter-in-place, with an entertaining music game,” July 15-22). Brian Simmons | via social media
