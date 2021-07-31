Speak Up
Good for you girls for standing up and not just putting up with it. United you can do many things (“An Everett Alvarez High School coach resigns after players speak at a public meeting about his behavior,” July 22-28). —Cristina Galindo Polanco | via social media
It’s called tough skin… not all coaches baby their players. Some coaches don’t care about the players and let them be. I’m glad coach Jackson was hard on them and led them to [be] an amazing team and never slacked as a coach. —Daniella Ramos | via social media
Parents raise soft kids these days. Coaches aren’t supposed to be your friends, they’re COACHES. They should be hard on you every now and then. Stop normalizing these soft feelings in kids. —Eric Abraham Castillo | Salinas
The days of abusive coaching should be abolished. Everett Alvarez should require all their coaching staff to be certified by the Positive Coaching Alliance.
Yelling and insulting your athletes gets you worse performance. There’s tons and tons of data to support that. —Julian E Torres | via social media
As a teacher in this district, if I were to use that type of language in the classroom, the principal, if not HR, would be having a serious chat with me. We are professionals and must act accordingly. Just because it involves sports does not mean it creates a double standard for conduct. It is still under the purview and budget of the district. If parents are OK with their kids getting barked at by adults, there are alternatively funded leagues not to mention the military. —Robert Gomez | via social media
Wow, amazing brave girls! It’s hard saying a person in authority makes you uncomfortable or feel less than. —Frankie Whitton | via social media
Tree Rings
Every time I read about people joyously eradicating eucalyptus trees my blood boils (“The Australian tree has made an unwelcome home in Monterey County,” July 22-28). I am a native Californian and eucalyptus trees are part of my culture.
People moan that they are dirty but say nothing when oak trees turn everything green or when pine trees shed needles a foot deep.
They weep and wail about eucalyptus trees being flammable. Show me one tree that wouldn’t burn in a forest fire.
I wish people who complain about eucalyptus trees would go back to wherever they came from. —Carole Hayter | Monterey
Water Wars
The New Abnormal (As drought again sweeps the state, we are woefully unprepared. The simple fact: There isn’t enough water,” July 22-28). The impact of global warming is going to be like a war, a world war. It is going to overwhelm all other considerations. All of the things you are worried about right now – Black Lives Matter, election integrity, environmental concerns, resource concerns, energy, transportation, infrastructure, immigration, health, crime, international relations – all of these concerns are going to be overwhelmed by the need to respond to the impact of climate change.
Most of them will be made worse, made more immediate, by the effects of climate change. International relations, immigration, refugees, wars over water, wars over food – all of these and more will be increased by the effects of climate change. —Bruce Merchant | Big Sur
Good story on the complexities of our drought conditions, but one very important fact wasn’t even mentioned: Voters approved Prop. 1 in 2014 that provided funding to build additional water storage facilities. To date, there has been no project approved due to the quagmire of public policy dyslexia from multiple state agencies and the daunting permitting process.
If Californians are indeed serious about climate change, then we need to store more water when it’s available to capture, as our snowpack won’t be doing it for us anymore. —Norm Groot | Pacific Grove
Note: Groot is executive director of the Monterey County Farm Bureau.
Imagine: healthy Salinas and Pajaro rivers with swimmers, kayakers and SUPs!
We all deserve enjoying a clean river with fruit trees lining the side of the river bank! The river also has rights! Agriculture has taken and now it’s time to give. —Steve Scarlett | Jamesburg
Bus Blues
I don’t think this will get anyone out of their cars, which is the purpose (“A lawsuit aims to halt a new Monterey-Salinas Transit project,” July 22-28). The route would just take people from Marina to the Transit Plaza in Sand City (kind of the middle of nowhere, commute-wise). Public transportation is great if you have the time, but it takes much, much longer than driving.
If you have ever been in that week-day commute backup between Marina and Seaside, you know it only holds you up 10-15 minutes. The weekend tourist backup lasts longer, but the tourists certainly won’t be using that bus line.
“The proposed bus route would pave 22 acres of dunes, adversely impact views, harm existing recreational and commuter uses along the Rec Trail and harm biological resources as well.” That all sounds really bad to me. I believe the project will not reduce car use at all, will not increase MST ridership, and will not impact the morning commute traffic. It will degrade the Rec Trail, will be a waste of money, and will be a blight on our coastline. —Alex Stewart | via social media
Correction
A story about Monterey County’s annual crop report (“Monterey County’s agriculture industry faced a $500 million decrease in revenue in 2020,” July 22-28) misstated the increase in value of cannabis revenue for 2020. It grew by $34.4 million over 2019, to a total of $484.1 million; it was incorrectly reported that the 2020 total value was $34.4 million.
