I agree the statue should be at the mission (“One-hundred years after its unveiling, the complicated story of what to do with Jo Mora’s Father Serra statue continues,” posted July 27). We can’t erase the damage done by Serra and his cohorts. The mission is there, so keep the perpetrator there too. [I was] raised Catholic and ashamed of the things that organization is responsible for.
St. Francis would be a good stand-in. His life was one of humility and grace. The peace prayer is an example of moral living with love and kindness. Pamela Takigawa | Carmel Valley
I am amazed that the Junipero Serra statue was around for as long as it was. The purpose of the Catholic missions was to colonize the indigenous people and for many, their work was slave labor.
You are probably aware of a similar statue on Highway 280. This was in a petition published in a paper near Woodside: “It is far past time to remove the Statue of Father Junipero Serra on Interstate 280… as we hold ourselves accountable of this country’s long history of racist violence, we must also hold ourselves accountable to the violences against native peoples and end the glorification of their murderers. The statue glorifying Junipero Serra is a disgrace, and continues a legacy of violence and brutality… The statue must be removed.”
We could quibble as to whether Father Serra was a direct perpetrator of the injustices, but the mission system was definitely at the center. Couldn’t the statue, and all those other statues of saints, easily find a home on property owned by the Diocese of Monterey? R. Lewis | Salinas
Monterey continues to let down its population, forcing many to leave because rents are far outpacing salaries (“The housing crisis – and a look at ideas for how to solve it,” July 28-Aug. 3). It is a national issue as well but the worst is how many second, third and fourth homes people have here. Combined with refusal to build, it leaves many young people out. Justin Connor | via social media
Hell yes (“Could taxing empty homes be a tool in creating more affordable rentals?” July 28-Aug. 4). If you can afford multiple homes, you can afford a vacancy fee that supports local programs. Jacky Estrada | via social media
They pay property taxes. That should be enough. All these people who aren’t lifelong residents being on [Carmel] City Council is the worst thing for that town. Donald Meloney | via social media
Eliminate property taxes completely for all homes that are owner occupied, and triple them for all homes owned beyond the first. Consequence: Supply will be freed up and prices lowered for renters to become owners. Consequence: Wealth inequality gap significantly closed, unhoused population significantly reduced, and culturally dead, empty, quiet, gentrified and tourist catering regions that were once home to families can once again be populated by working-class families who can pass on their homes to their children and build generational communal bonds. Andrew Webb | via social media
The calculus is far more complicated than this narrow story portrays (“As local workers struggle to find a place to live, federal subsidies might be making it even tougher,” July 28-Aug. 4). Local schools get federal subsidies based on the number of military kids. The military members spend their disposable income in local restaurants and shops. The military installations contract with local businesses. There are as many permanent residents on the Peninsula working on those bases. There are strategic partnerships that transcend things from the various universities to fire protection to internet services. Don’t throw the babies out with the bath water. Phil Candreva | via social media
I don’t think land has ever been the problem. It’s water and red tape. (“A new movement is growing to build affordable housing on church properties,” July 28-Aug. 4). William Sterling | Monterey
I could see Jesus getting behind this sort of thing.
Miran Mehic | via social media
So the marijuana capitalists are demanding a free pass on taxes (“Cannabis growers tell the county they need a tax freeze for the industry to survive,” July 21-27). I think not. Marijuana legalization was billed as something that would bring tax revenue to California communities. Now, they demand they be exempt from paying said taxes. What one must conclude from this is that the marijuana capitalists never cared at all about contributing to communities, only making profit. If the price of their commodity has fallen due to surplus, it is the cannabis traders’ and growers’ own fault for creating this surplus of supply by flooding the market with far too many dispensaries selling far too many strains. CJ Hunt | Seaside
I read your commentary with a bit of skepticism at first, but it dawned on me that you are right (“Concert hall decorum can feel like it sucks the life out of the art – but it hasn’t always been this way,” posted July 22).
I have been attending classical music performances for over 40 years and fall into the typical audience member – I stay quiet between movements. The reason behind the lack of applause was (I thought) that we didn’t want to interrupt the conductor and the musicians.
Your article has changed my mind and, hopefully, my level of applause when at the next classical concert. Rick Pizzo | Broken Arrow, Oklahoma
Great article (“An ode to meatloaf, a dish that deserves more love, and is uniquely capable of delivering it,” July 28-Aug. 3). I’m going to try your mom’s recipe! Beverlee Richter | Lancaster, New Hampshire
