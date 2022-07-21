Oh, Deer
Thank you for this beautiful story (“The story of a Pacific Grove Tibetan monk and his fawn friend,” posted July 9). While I am in tears at the outcome, it was uplifting to read of the love and compassion of Khenpo Karten toward that sweet creature.
At times like these, when the world sometimes feels overwhelmingly negative, it helps to see such a wonderful demonstration of love and kindness. Virginia Van Zandt | San Francisco
~ ~ ~
If there is a dry eye in the house they ain’t animal or human. OMG, what a blessing in more ways than one! James C. Jeffery III | Carmel Valley
Thank you for the wonderful, well written story of the fawn and mother deer. A fawn got stuck in my fence a year ago and I had a heck of a time freeing him, but managed while six adult deer, including bucks, watched from a few feet away. They stood motionless just watching me. I was not afraid of them for some reason. When the fawn was finally freed and ran off they all kept watching me not moving an inch so I began watching them. I felt they were thanking me. We were communicating at some level and it was a special moment for me.
I still wish they would stop eating my plants though! Onnette McElroy | Pacific Grove
Springs Eternal
It will never come to fruition (“The long-dormant Paraiso Springs Resort project gets an extension on construction,” June 7-13). Justin Violini | via social media
I want this to happen so badly. Nate Gomez | Seaside
The county only lets certain people do what they want! Tearing down historic buildings and only got a slap on the hand??? I call bullshit! Denise Dixon | via social media
Dying Alone
That is ridiculous the poor person went by unnoticed for so long (“Affordable senior complex residents reach a breaking point after death goes unnoticed for days,” July 14-20). Maxine Lynx | via social media
I’m a bit puzzled. It appears the woman mentioned in the story chose to be alone, and didn’t wish to associate with others. Much like many other folks, I’m a single man, living alone. Once in a while, I’ll not venture out of my home for two or three days at a time.
It’s sad that the woman died alone, yet it appears she died the way she chose to live; alone. Tom Lynch | via social media
~ ~ ~
The administration did nothing when first told. Unacceptable and irresponsible. Elizabeth Murdock | via social media
Unfortunately this is only going to get worse as housing continues to be treated as a luxury for only those that can pay exorbitant rents. Esther Malkin | Monterey
Dream Big
So proud of your achievements and super excited for what is to come (“A Stevenson high school student and award-winning poet hopes to change the world,” July 14-20). Keep dreaming big and reaching for the stars – they are guides to where we are going and you are gonna go far. Jesus Gutierrez | Cudahy, Calif.
Invisible Ink
There needs to be more awareness. Shout out to Sarah [Twiggs] and Chago [Garcia] (“An assault conviction of a local tattoo artist puts the industry on alert to improve safety,” July 14-20). Valerie Rodriguez-Ugaz | via social media
Back to the Land
This piece was terrific: an extremely informative, beautifully crafted article that presented an important issue with insight and sensitivity (“The Esselen Tribe, formerly landless, was once declared extinct. Now they’re a Big Sur property owner at the forefront of a movement,” July 7-13).
I thought your inclusion of the relations between the two Esselen groups was especially well done. [Tribal vice chair] Cari Herthel’s description of the situation was masterful, and by giving the background information on it and then simply letting Herthel’s quote speak for itself, you were able to touch on the difficult situation with great tact.
Overall, the article touched me deeply. Land Back is long overdue. I hope this tribe’s experience is the beginning of a much wider movement. Debbie Sharp | Carmel
Name Game
Renaming the Waste Management District is another public utility wasting public money (“ReGen is the new name for Monterey Regional Waste Management District,” posted July 7). Only the public relations/logo design firms benefit. Not the public. Not the users. Not the fee payers. Not to mention all of the staff, oops, I mean administrator time and salaries discussing this public waste.
Give us efficiencies, not feel-good waste. Steve Rubin | Monterey
On Vacation
Give me a break (“Squid Fry: Slow Roll,” July 14-20). The county has been working on this for almost 10 years. They sit at the dais and kick the short-term rental can down the road because they’re too afraid to come out in support of it (when they travel they use short-term rentals) since the Peninsula NIMBYs will continue to light their hair on fire over the barbarians at the gate*. *families trying to spend a nice vacation together. Justin Violini | via social media
All in the Family
I love this shop! My go-to for every gift I buy (“Four members of an artistic family join forces and create an art shop in downtown Pacific Grove,” July 7-13). Jamie Jarrard-Dolan | via social media
I have one pair of Jen’s earrings, and four of Josh’s. I wish them all great success. Cheryl Robinson | Prunedale
CORRECTION
A story (“The lineup for the 85th Carmel Bach Festival is a melodic mix of old and new,” July 14-20) misspelled the surname of one guest conductor. It is Dinis Sousa, not So
