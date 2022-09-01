Open Doors
Thank you very much for your article (“A local Russian couple welcomes nine Ukrainian refugees to Marina,” Aug. 25-31). Reading stories like this is very heartwarming, to say the very least. Bill and Claudia Saunders | Salinas
Flight Plan
Just curious if anyone can explain why this is news? (“Flying car company Joby Aviation is hit with a class action lawsuit alleging labor violations,” Aug. 25-31.) Asking because I genuinely want to get other people’s perspective that might disagree with mine. How many companies in Monterey County get hit with these types of lawsuits? Has a court even certified the class? Brian McCarthy | Marina
I am wondering the same thing. Sounds like it’s just another PAGA lawsuit [Private Attorneys General Act]. So many businesses in California get hit with these lawsuits. PAGA is a deeply flawed law that trial attorneys greatly benefit from. Locally, even the Aquarium and UFW got hit with similar lawsuits a few years back. Jazmin López | Greenfield
Joby is approved by the FAA, one of many hurdles, and now the sharks are circling wanting a piece. David Slater | via social media
Off Trail
Thank you for your article (“A cross-country route in Palo Corona Regional Park sparks tension,” Aug. 25-31). We saw this as a unique opportunity for not only young runners and future taxpayers to experience the beauty and splendor of Palo Corona, but the community at large. A senior hiking group, ages 85-92 from Carmel Valley, hikes the trail. We anticipate it will be open to the community 98 percent of the time.
I appreciate that an extensive effort was made to plant trees; the fact remains that no irrigation system was put in place and no watering schedule implemented.
We are very, very proud that we have made a contribution to the health and welfare of our community. The Big Sur Marathon Foundation not only raised the funds for the project, it committed to its maintenance at no expense to the Monterey Peninsula Regional Park District.
The volunteers who made the trail possible would never have agreed to build the trail in unspoiled, undisturbed parkland. This is a former golf course with old asphalt golf paths. Hugo Ferlito | Carmel
Note: Ferlito serves on the board of the Big Sur Marathon Foundation.
~ ~ ~
This reporting came about only because one credible environmental voice, that of Scott Hennessy, was raised to warn us. Had he not done this the damage would continue.
The problem lies in the MPRPD board’s priorities. They believe access is more important than habitat. This is not a covert action on their part; they have uniformly stated that access is their priority.
For this reason I am running for a seat on the board, to be a voice for habitat, so at least one person on that board will speak for the plants and animals, and for the benefit of all of us. Don Gruber | Del Rey Oaks
Note: Gruber is a candidate for MPRPD Ward 3 in the Nov. 8 election.
~ ~ ~
I am very disappointed the track took precedence over the wildlife. One other concern since I walk (bird) there frequently: What will be the cost of upkeep? Rodents have already made big holes in the track. So does it have to be leveled before every meet? Carol Greenstreet | via email
Fire Watch
Many thanks to the volunteer fire wardens that patrol the Big Sur (“Limited enforcement leaves Big Sur residents to sniff out illegal campfires,” Aug. 18-24). I am not ungrateful for their efforts. Excuse me if I think that is a job that should be done by official representatives of our governments, for the common good and the general welfare. But like most of our federal government, the U.S. Forest Service is woefully underfunded.
We have allowed so-called conservatives to bamboozle us into thinking we don’t have enough money to solve problems. But truly conservative people would not allow our natural areas to be degraded and destroyed, they would want to conserve them. Similarly, true conservatives would know the words “taxes” and “welfare” are not only in the Constitution, they are the primary means and the true goal of our government.
We are, by any measure, the richest country in the history of the world, yet we still have homelessness, hunger, suffering due to a lack of medical care. There is one root cause of these ills: selfishness, the root of all evil. Bruce Merchant | Carmel
Lights Out
Your column didn’t mention that the stadium lights proposed at Carmel High would be on 80-foot-tall standards and impact residents and visitors for miles (“Free Speech,” Aug. 25-31).
You did mention that the lights are going through, “a contentious environmental process.” You think?!
Carmel has always resisted installing street lights for good reason. Light pollution makes it impossible to enjoy moonlight and starlight.
The superintendent complains that the district is spending tens of thousands a month to force the approval of these lights. They should drop the project and allow the Carmel area to remain as it has always been: quiet and not illuminated to an excessive degree. For more, go to savecarmel.org. Marilyn Ross | Carmel
Beat It
Stop venerating immoral deadbeats (“Jack Kerouac’s Big Sur retreat is celebrated in a centennial event at Henry Miller Memorial Library,” Aug. 25-31). Laura Stollorz Schroeder | via social media
Why are we celebrating this man? The way he chose to write about women was terrifying. He was the man that women fear when they leave the house. Is this really the writer that a generation wants to choose as their voice? If yes, you’ve explained why our culture is the way it is now.
To the Weekly, shame on you for venerating these events. I would expect this from corporate news. Not free press. Joyce Ortega | via social media
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.