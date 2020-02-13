Smoked out
Wait, what? If the air quality on P.G.’s streets is bad, it has nothing to do with people smoking (“It’s harder to smoke ’em if you got ’em in Pacific Grove, vaping included,” posted Feb. 7). This new ordinance isn’t about clean air and is everything about giving police permission to target and harass people. Stephanie Irene | via Facebook
Pacific Grove has a lot of laws that are outdated and make zero sense to enforce, such as this one. Who is going to enforce it? Signs posted everywhere? Cops waiting to give out warnings on the bike trail and on Lighthouse Avenue? It’s ridiculous. Katt Myres Zeliff | via Facebook
Try and stop me. Hell, I got friends who live in Pacific Grove and I go over for the sole purpose of smoking. Good luck, P.G.! Daniel Torres | via Facebook
I live in Tokyo and most parts of the city have no-smoking-on-the-street ordinances in place. It’s great. Gail Nakada | via Facebook
Terminal
The proposed airport expansion once again shows bigger is not necessarily better (“Monterey Regional Airport sets a course for transformation by the year 2035. Expect some turbulence along the way,” Jan. 30-Feb. 5). Why did the article not even mention the increased fossil fuel emissions from this outsized development? Growing the airport’s commercial business will mean many more small airplanes. The proposed northside road is meant to facilitate commercial development and increase revenue. The nearby residences in Del Rey Oaks will bear the brunt of increased traffic, construction, increased small aircraft use and all the associated air and noise pollution.
The district is financially well off and can fix its safety issues without all this new development. The existing airport is sufficient. Do we really need more flights, more emissions and more tourists? Beverly Bean | Corral de Tierra
At the very least, if this road is approved, the airport must institute mandatory noise restrictions (not “voluntary”) for private jets that accord with the FAA’s commercial restrictions. It’s the 3am gotta-get-out-of-town-now racing jet engines that wake me up that I object to. The daily noise of an airport is to be expected. Anne Canright | Del Rey Oaks
It is time to abandon airport expansions to limit carbon emissions. Spend the money on actual wages doing public works, and needed services. There is no need to line the pockets of the rich while county needs go unmet. With economies, as with children, there is a difference between growing, and growing up. Evan Hauge | via Facebook
The airport needs to be moved to Marina or Fort Ord. Expansion of the current Monterey site is short-sighted and will be a massive waste of federal and local funds when they wake up in the future to this misguided expansion. I found it interesting that the Weekly reporter said no one was suggesting the airport site be relocated… really? That’s all I hear from Peninsula residents!Kala Fossum | via Facebook
Moving the airport isn’t an option and it’s a ridiculous idea. It would cost more time and money than this desperately needed upgrade.
If you don’t like the noises, you have two immediate options: move or shut up and deal with it. The planes aren’t going anywhere and neither is the noise. We aren’t lining pockets of the rich by adding a few more routes. Larger planes with more people pay more into local businesses than a private jet carrying five individuals here for a three-day event (like the AT&T Pro-Am). On weekends like this, Monterey airport becomes a lot for the ultra-rich to park the private jet or helicopter. No no one wants more traffic diverted through their neighborhood, however we all have to learn how to adjust to changing conditions.
As someone who holds an access badge for Monterey airport and regularly sees how run-down it is, and how much the airport desperately needs renovation, I strongly support the project.Daniel Torres | via Facebook
Blown Up
Sad they couldn’t clean it up with $89 million (“Washington cuts funding for Fort Ord munitions cleanup, meaning more years of delay,” Feb. 6-11). Kathleen Burke | via Instagram
The environment doesn’t seem to matter in America at the moment. Andrew Gosling | via Instagram
Curtain Call
Years of promises from Sunset Center Inc. have gone unfulfilled (“Performing arts groups ask Carmel to play mediator with their landlord, Sunset Center,” Feb. 6-12). Both the Forest Theater and Sunset Center were successfully-run city properties for decades. Carmel loses transparency and accountability with this agreement. Fingers crossed the city can step up and lead in the responsible fashion that provided these cultural gifts to us in the first place. Doug Mueller | Seaside
I stand with the Forest Theater Guild! I support Monterey Symphony! I support the historic presenting partners! I support fair labor practices! I support job safety and security! Morgan Miller | Santa Cruz
We stand with the Forest Theater Guild! We support Monterey Symphony! We support the historic presenting partners! PJ Diaz | Freedom
Correction
A story about birding (“It takes a lot of physical effort – and love of nature – to keep the Carr Lake dream alive,” Feb. 6-11) incorrectly identified one of the group leaders. He is Mike Stake of Ventana Wildlife Society, not Mike Splain of Ventana Wilderness Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.