Fun with Funds
The Hartnell Community College District appreciates the Weekly’s interest in its construction program funded through Measure T bonds. We wish to clarify some of the points made (“Hartnell’s $167 million expansion is underway but over budget,” Dec. 5-11). Staff writer Asaf Shalev concluded that Hartnell will be unable to complete all of the projects originally proposed for the $167 million bond measure and identified an industry-wide increase in construction costs as a factor. We acknowledge these facts. Depending on future bids, the district will assess remaining funding against several smaller projects to determine project completion. Notably, the successful bid for our largest project, the Center for Nursing & Health Sciences, was $500,000 below the engineer’s estimate.
The article stated that the district uses bond funds to pay salaries of construction-management employees, and this is also correct. Having an internal construction management team saves money and enhances our capacity to deliver quality projects.
We are grateful for district taxpayers’ deserved confidence in Hartnell’s management of Measure T. This trust was recently validated with a clean audit and an AA bond rating. Measure T projects are vital to our mission. Patricia Hsieh | Salinas
Editor’s note: Hsieh is superintendent-president of Hartnell College.
No projects come in on budget. Whatever the bid is, add another 25 percent. Look at what happened to Monterey County Conference Center… way over bid, budget and a late finish. Joyce Porter | via Facebook
Doing Theatrics
Let’s not let this happen (“The Forest Theater Guild faces possible closure after losing its namesake stage for live shows,” Dec. 12-18). Patricia Domingo | via Facebook
This is very upsetting. I’ve brought my children to countless plays here and it is our favorite venue. We always know people who are performing. There’s nothing else like this locally that I know of. Gina Bianchi | via Facebook
If it’s a nonprofit for the community, why is Sunset Center so concerned about profit? Let the community have a theater that’s not run by greed. Sounds like Sunset Center is crippling the guild. Perhaps they are unaware of how beneficial theater can be for children and teens? I would much rather see the theater used for its original intended purpose. Lauren Jyoti | via Facebook
Yet another example of the incompetence of Sunset Center Inc. They are driving the arts away from Carmel and ruining their own reputation. I just wish the city would recognize how valuable both the Forest Theater and the Sunset Cultural Center are to the community of Carmel. It all started when they got rid of union labor, and the quality of their performances shows that.Corey Bellfaust | via web
Pedal Mettle
I am an avid cyclist, and see this as a colossal waste of taxpayer funds (“The people behind North Fremont Street’s new bike path take a ride on their own handiwork,” Dec. 5-11). Not only is it ugly and expensive, it tied traffic up and held commuters hostage for a year. There is an excellent bike trail a few blocks away. They could have made significant improvements to the existing sidewalks so the lady in the article can take her baby in the stroller to Safeway.Christopher Tanner | via Facebook
As someone who had my route fundamentally changed (there is no longer a yield off Casanova) for this path to nowhere, I get upset every time I drive leaving home now. It may have value but I do not see it – and I use real bike lanes on my cruiser often. Leigh Corullo | via Facebook
$9.1 million for a five-minute bike ride to nowhere and these people are patting themselves on the back? What a joke. Jacqueline Newton | via Facebook
Teacher’s Pay
It’s very sad that the profession of teaching, requiring many years of education, needs low-income housing! (“School districts eye building employee housing, but that’s only part of the solution,” Dec. 5-11.) Karen McCann | via Facebook
It’s not [school districts’] responsibility, nor ours as taxpayers. Justin Linquist | via Facebook
Barn Burner
Tear that crap heap down to the ground (“City of Salinas moves to take long-blighted Dick Bruhn building into receivership,” posted Dec. 7). Adam Jon Stafford | via Facebook
The eyesore of Oldtown. Hana Ferguson | via Facebook
Most likely the city and potential buyers will determine the economics don’t make sense for restoring it. Scott Cunningham | via Facebook
Play to Win
Finally! Our area has needed something like this ever since the Carousel closed on Cannery Row all those years back (“A mall tenant brings Japanese arcade games and youth culture to Salinas,” Dec. 5-11). Brian J. Pendley | via Facebook
It’s fun but I thought it was expensive. Valentina Rosendeau | via Facebook
A Season For Bikes
Great news! (“A dream for a regional network of bike paths finds footing as it makes an official appearance,” Dec. 12-18.) Jaqui Hope | via Facebook
People in Monterey always complaining about something!!! Just STFU and live. Michael Gonzalez | via Facebook
