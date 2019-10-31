Mission Control
Wow! Great reporting! It is certain to be a dilemma to figure out what to do with MILPA now. It would be a shame to “throw the baby out with the bathwater,” but how is anyone going to be able to really figure out which is which? (“How Nuestra Familia, a criminal organization, took control of MILPA, a community group in Salinas,” Oct. 24-30.) Virginia Ray | via Facebook
I’m confused. What’s the crime? Poor judgement? It would be sad to destroy an organization that seems to be doing good work for that. Gaye Freedman | Salinas
Well done. Some real journalism. Other local news organizations should take notice. Thank you.Steve and Susan Gordo | via Facebook
Great piece. It’s unfortunate this happened because the Mexican community needs groups like this. But if they are getting funding on false pretense that should be taken seriously. It’s not fair to taxpayers nor is it fair to legitimate nonprofits. Cheryl Robinson | via Facebook
Community organizations can be joined by anyone, including individuals who may turn out to be bad actors, or people who may have been on the path to recovery when they joined, but relapsed into drug addiction and with it criminal records. Research has shown that Alcoholics Anonymous has a failure rate of between 90 and 95 percent. Just because 90 percent of former AA members may turn out to be skid row bums and criminals does not justify saying that they have “taken control of” AA or that all funding of AA should therefore be cut. Why all this hate against MILPA?
MILPA was created by and for dispossessed indigenous Americans, treated by the white elite and its white middle class with utter contempt as if they were the scum of the earth, living in constant fear of their white overlords and racist militarized police, so that being part of a powerful gang appears to some youths like the only protection, the only way out of the constant deep existential fear and the sense of total powerlessness. It is only MILPA that can teach them that there is another way, by helping them connect with their own proud heritage, that they themselves are the descendants of once proud warriors and that they must reconnect with the spirits of those ancestors, their own rich, but forgotten culture and its spiritual values, so that they themselves can become proud men once again. Helga Fellay | Carmel Valley
Half of the story is all the people defending them saying it doesn’t matter and they do good work. Lots of naïveté in these statements. Noel Salas | via Facebook
Spinning Around
SCRAMP is largely staffed by volunteers instead of full-time employees (“How hackers, missing cash and other worries have plagued Laguna Seca,” Oct. 24-30). This is probably a big part of the problem. Qualified, full-time employees are expensive but needed to do the job correctly.George Leavell | via Facebook
Having overseen audits for three small special districts from three different auditing firms, I must point out that SCRAMP commissioned the audit. Yes, embarrassing, but this is how you find your shortcomings and develop “best practices.” Nothing is missing. That’s the important part. Paul J. Ingram | via Facebook
I am glad I did not accept a job in accounting there. I worked temp one day and I knew something was not right. Kathy D. Matthews | via Facebook
When I see SCRAMP in the news the subject is often about mismanagement and troubles the group is facing. How can they have held on for so long? Chad Sutter | via Facebook
Powered Down
And we here in South Monterey County are asking, “Why?” (“Thousands of Monterey County residents remain without power due to pre-emptive shutoff,” posted Oct. 27.) No high winds here, no forest here, big ag buffer on all sides. Why do the wooded parts of our county still have power and we don’t? Why can’t these shutoffs be more surgically targeted? Isn’t that why we have substations? Maury Treleven | via Facebook
PG&E owes us all answers. Chris Lopez | Greenfield
Editor’s note: Lopez is a county supervisor representing District 3, which includes South County.
Something Salty
I hope it’s denied (“Coastal Commission staff recommends denial of permit for Cal Am’s desalination plant,” posted Oct. 28). A large ugly plant right on Marina’s beautiful beaches. Sending that water to other areas that need the water, but don’t want it on their beach. There are better and much cheaper ways to provide water to those areas!! Cheryl Hunt-Capece | via Facebook
We are still overdrafting the Carmel River as new housing units and hotel rooms are approved. What’s the end game? This has been going in circles since 1990. Scott Cunningham | via Facebook
Taco Tour
Seems we need to go on a road trip (“Tacos 101: The best tacos off Highway 101 in Monterey County,” posted Oct. 28). Merriam Maida | via Facebook
Much better than In-N-Out for sure. Jamie Bundy | via Facebook
Did people pay to be on this list? These are not the top taco spots in the area. Someone needs to be fired for this review. Andrew Gogliucci | via Facebook
La Potranca de Jalisco in King City has the best tacos I’ve ever had. Maria Alejandra Osorio | via Facebook
