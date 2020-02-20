Election Daze
It was really positive to see your endorsement of Congressman Jimmy Panetta (“The future of democracy is at stake as the March 3 primary approaches. The Weekly endorses the best candidates,” Feb. 13-19). I was, however, astonished with your criticism of Jimmy’s efforts on bipartisan legislation. Jimmy has sponsored or co-sponsored more than 25 pieces of legislation that deal with climate change, green energy and prohibiting offshore oil development. Some are bipartisan and some are not. Specifically on climate change, the House adopted Jimmy’s amendment to HR 9 which prohibits federal funds from being used to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris climate agreement.
Jimmy is a strong supporter of the Congressional Select Committee (bipartisan) on Climate Crisis, tasked with addressing the dangerous cost of reversing environmental policies. In reality, progress happens when we do our best to be inclusive. Marc Kelley | Monterey
As president of Protect Monterey County, the organization that led Measure Z to ban fracking, I was disappointed to see your endorsement of Jimmy Panetta. Climate change and the inability of working families to find housing in our region are my top concerns. Over his past two terms Jimmy has failed to show the leadership we need to solve a worsening climate crisis. We need bold action now and that is why I’m strongly supporting Adam Bolaños Scow for Congress.
Adam has been a leader in our district to ban fracking and for water justice. That’s why Adam is supported by the Sunrise Movement – Salinas and Public Water Now. It is time to elect candidates who aren’t funded by corporate interests. We won’t need to wait for Adam to take real action. Dr. Laura Solorio | Salinas
I’ve worked first-hand with Steve McShane for years and strongly support Steve in his campaign for Monterey County supervisor. McShane gets things done. Lazy, political labels just don’t work when it comes to Steve McShane.
McShane stands up when he needs to. He stood up to PG&E and led the effort to create Monterey Bay Community Power, giving Monterey County residents a less-expensive, more sustainable source of energy. Steve played a key role in acting regionally when Salinas put in place an agreement to recycle Salinas Valley industrial wastewater for Peninsula use.
McShane is an innovator. His company, Converted Organics, is a leader in the sustainable farming industry. McShane gets things done on the issues those of us living in Monterey County care about most.
As a city councilman, McShane approved millions of dollars for affordable and workforce housing, including Moon Gate Plaza (88 affordable units of permanent supportive housing) and Hikari (49 affordable units of family housing). A new permanent homeless shelter will open soon as part of a city-county partnership.
If voters are looking for a candidate who is hard-working and has a proven track record, they will join me in supporting Steve McShane for supervisor. Anna Caballero | Salinas
Editor’s note: Caballero is a Democratic state senator.
I thank the Weekly for its endorsement of my uncontested campaign for county supervisor. But there’s no love for the two unfounded cheap shots it couldn’t help but throw into the mix. The editorial board stated two misleading and factually incorrect criticisms.
My lengthy explanation on SCRAMP was much more complex and detailed. There was a fair, though expedited process, for anyone to apply for the new management contract. The Weeklycan disagree with my vote, but shouldn’t mischaracterize my thorough explanation.
Lastly, the Weekly ended their endorsement with a cheap shot about “rubber stamping development.” But there is no factual basis for this. There haven’t been any big development projects that have come before the supervisors during my last three years. But even on smaller projects, I have voted against projects that didn’t make sense. Among those, voting down a project that placed the affordable units on the worst portion of the property; I voted to protect a conservation easement from development that honors a Vietnam veteran; and I voted to protect prime ag land along Highway 68 and Blanco Road in Salinas.
The editorial board are people too with their own opinions and biases, but I want them to get the facts right when they decide to throw mud on the record. Luis Alejo | Salinas
Your editorial board should be ashamed! Michael Bloomberg is a racist who terrorized young black and brown men in New York for years. What are you thinking? Did he donate enough to make you forget your obligation to our community? Marilyn Ross | Big Sur
The Monterey County Weekly has tipped their hand. May I suggest that if anyone hasn’t taken the time to investigate on their own, just “do the opposite,” of all their recommendations! Consider to never take the advice of a one-sided, heavily advertised, newspaper. Vincent Tuminello | via Facebook
Fair Share
I’m grateful my job has inclusive insurance (“A public insurance group bans transgender coverage. A Seaside teen is fighting back,” Feb. 13-19). Jennifer Elisee Gobbell | via Facebook
Be true to you. Laura Morales | via Instagram
Water Win
Yay for poop water!! Seriously though, this is awesome (“The era of wastewater recycling on the Monterey Peninsula has officially begun,” posted Feb. 10). Greg Hamer | via Facebook
WTF, disgusting. Ocean water seems light years cleaner. Why not desalination? Ashley Marie Hernandez | via Facebook
