Strike Out
Your story on Jimmy Panetta’s take on Trump and Iran illustrates why I’m running to replace him in Congress (“Panetta criticizes Trump over strike against Iranian general,” posted Jan. 3).
I strongly oppose war with Iran and Panetta awaiting word from the Trump administration on what the “next steps are in this game with Iran” is disconcerting. Trump’s attack was reckless and Congress should pass legislation prohibiting any more attacks without its authorization.
More disturbing is that Panetta voted for a deal on the National Defense Authorization Act with Trump to increase the bloated military budget by another $22 billion per year. Congress left out amendments that would have prevented any strike against Iran without authorization by Congress.
As a Congress member, it will be a top priority of mine to solve the climate and affordability crises that threaten our very survival. This will not be achieved from a bipartisan deal between corporate-funded Democrats and Republicans. It will be done with leadership from a new president and a new Congress that works for the people. Adam Bolaños Scow | Watsonville
Editor’s note: Scow is a Democrat candidate for Congressional District 20.
So Jimmy Panetta thinks assassination of a top Iranian leader “is something we’re not going to lose sleep over. The fact (Soleimani) is no longer walking the Earth is a good thing.” Will Panetta still think so when Iran responds in kind against an American official? Or will he just want to follow Trump and send more troops to the Middle East?
Trump wants a war to unite the country, distract from impeachment and propel him to victory in 2020. Congress has the constitutional responsibility for declaring war. When will they stand up and stop Trump from starting another reckless war? It won’t be Jimmy Panetta.
I urge every peace-loving citizen on the Central Coast to support his opponent Adam Scow, a progressive Democrat who opposes endless war. Beverly Bean | Corral de Tierra
Gone to Pot
Wow. How incredibly sad that a lab devoted to testing of multiple agricultural products, which include cannabis, gets declared a “public nuisance” (“A lab eyeing Ryan Ranch is thwarted by Monterey’s outdated cannabis ordinance,” Jan. 2-8). Monterey, you have a serious problem in your planning department! Stef Helbock Pummell | via Facebook
Maybe they could build one on top of the cell tower in the back of a short-term rental? Justin Violini | via Facebook
In Focus
I had so many great memories in that darkroom. I’m glad they’ve found a noble purpose for it now (“Monterey High School transforms a defunct darkroom into a resource center,” Jan. 2-8).Lauren Jyoti | via Facebook
This is a great use of current facilities to meet a deep need in our community. It would be great to go even further and get creative in finding ways to meet those needs at a larger and more anonymous scale, such as offering free advertising to businesses that offer to exchange services to qualified students like laundry credits at local laundromats, school supplies from office supply stores, clothes and food. We as a community can help bridge the gap of those who are in need to those who have plenty to share Susan Rafeiro | via Facebook
Psyched at Sykes
I went to Sykes Hot Springs when I first came to California in 1983 (“Trail access to Sykes Camp could be restored this summer, but the hot tubs are gone,” Jan. 2-8). There was no one else there but the five of us. We returned several times; still very few people. I went back a few years later only to find a complete mess: people everywhere, drinking, smoking and giving little respect to the hot springs. I never returned after that. Very sad moment. Maureen Wruck | Salinas
Top Five
I’ve eaten at Villa Azteca twice (“As a year and decade come to a close, here’s what we recall of the old,” Dec. 26-Jan. 1). Both times the food was absolutely delicious and authentic. This is not just another Mexican restaurant. The menu is high-end quality with wonderful sauces. With each bite you can tell the recipes are family treasures. The staff is friendly and the service excellent.
The prices are a little higher than other Mexican restaurants, but worth every penny! Cathi Giacopuzzi Beery | via Facebook
Butter House has way too much hype for what it is. Katt Myres Zeliff | via Facebook
On the Ord
Based on the size of his retirement, he’s the winner (“Michael Houlemard: The man who has presided over Fort Ord’s civilian transformation looks back, and forward,” Dec. 26-Jan. 1).
Too bad FORA didn’t do this 25 years ago. Blight removal was one of the reasons the reuse authority was established, but was preempted by the rush to make developers rich(er). James Tarhalla | via Facebook
I was on the base only once or twice before it closed. As more trails have become accessible we ride there at least once a week. The transformation and public usage of Fort Ord may not be remarkable but it’s significant. Many considered the base a blight, supporting tattoo parlors (can you imagine) and rowdy bars. The university, Dunes shopping center, Montage and the VA clinic building have made a huge difference. East Garrison has developed into a nice community. We have 85 miles of great trails. I’m grateful the horse race track was not built. All in all, it seems to be a successful transition. Scott Cunningham | via Facebook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.