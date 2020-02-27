Run to Win
As a 42-year registered Republican, or should I say a “McCain Republican,” I can’t express how proud I am of Congressman Jimmy Panetta (“The future of democracy is at stake as the March 3 primary approaches. The Weekly endorses the best candidates,” Feb. 13-19). First, for the incredible amount of time and effort in authoring or supporting legislation on opposing everything from robo-calls to offshore drilling, wildlife trafficking, animal cruelty, homelessness and domestic abuse to supporting veterans, Dreamers and many other matters critical to our local economy, the list goes on. But most of all I support Panetta for his recent vote and rationale for holding the current occupant of the White House accountable for trying to corrupt our Democratic protections against using our nation’s resources for his personal gain in order to cheat in the coming election. Panetta’s recent vote was based on facts, not emotion. The personal values and high moral standards of Congressman Panetta’s are exactly what this nation needs at this critical time of endless tweets and childish name-calling. J. Eric Tynan | Castroville
I agree with your endorsement of Rep. Panetta! But I don’t see a need for him to “unleash the feisty Panetta spirit.” That is happening – recall his endorsement of the Green New Deal.
You also say his hope for bipartisan legislation is misplaced. I disagree – look at the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, which passed the House in December with the support of 34 Republicans. This bill is receiving serious consideration in the Senate and if passed will be the first immigration legislation passed since 1986. This bipartisan legislation will benefit farm workers and employers in Monterey County. Jim Copeland | via email
You were right to endorse Jimmy Panetta for Congress. Undoubtedly, Congress is broken and Washington is as dysfunctional as it’s ever been. That is exactly why Panetta’s fierce pragmatism is so important at this time and why we are lucky to have people like him in Congress. When one party has abandoned civility and constitutional governance, then the antidote cannot be that the other joins the fray. Panetta’s fierce pragmatism has meant holding law breakers – like the president – accountable by voting for his impeachment, but also advancing bipartisan legislation on behalf of farm workers and veterans, among many others on the Central Coast. Having seen his work up-close, I know it is bridge-builders like him who can help lead us out of this national nightmare. Vinz Koller | Carmel
Editor’s note: Koller is a member of the Monterey County Central Democratic Committee.
I was surprised to see the Weekly endorse [Michael Bloomberg], a former Republican mayor with a history of racial and sexual harassment issues to represent the Democratic party. Bernie Sanders has millions of dedicated volunteers and small dollar donors to compete against Trump. Sanders is best able to beat Trump because of the energy and breadth of his campaign: young voters, people of color, independents and working class. He has put together this diverse coalition because his policies speak to the needs of regular Americans for quality education from pre-K through university, for universal and free health care, for at least $15/hour minimum wage and stronger union protections, and for comprehensive immigration and civil rights reform. Alan Haffa | Monterey
Editor’s note: Haffa is a member of the Monterey County Central Democratic Committee.
Don’t think that your exclusion of Tulsi Gabbard from your cover of Democratic candidates didn’t go unnoticed. I would expect better from an alternative weekly, as opposed to a corporate daily rag. Be better, or don’t bother. Rex Ricks | Greenfield
Going to Town
So much opportunity (“Seaside City Council to consider the $500 million Campus Town project,” Feb. 20-26). Pablo Chavarria | via Instagram
This sounds fantastic. What a much-needed boost for the entire Peninsula! Margaret Carey Lang | via Facebook
Leave this housing to people who have resided on the Monterey Peninsula for 10 years minimum. That way big Silicon Valley doesn’t take over. Ashley Marie Hernandez | via Facebook
Anything is better than the old toxic abandoned Army buildings… so tired of seeing the blight there. Chris Sierra | via Facebook
Juicing Grapes
Air quality in South County can get pretty bad. Air quality regulations are necessary to prevent the situation from getting worse (“South County wine industry wants air quality regulations relaxed to allow more growth,” Feb. 13-19). South County wine growers are already being investigated for damage being caused to the wells of non-grower neighbors due to overuse of existing water supplies. Unregulated growth of the wine industry in this area is a really bad idea. Stef Helbock Pummell | via Facebook
We have stringent controls on [volatile organic compounds] in the construction industry statewide. I was surprised fermentation produces massive quantities of VOCs. If the entire state is pursuing carbon footprint reduction, then the wine industry needs to do its part too. Scott Cunningham | via Facebook
Correction
A story incorrectly stated that a new city ordinance limits contributions to Marina residents (“Marina’s effort at campaign finance reform backfires before it takes effect,” Feb. 20-26). Donors must be individuals, not PACs, and can give no more than $200, but can give from anywhere.
