Room for Renters
How many properties are sitting vacant? There’s actually plenty of affordable housing being held as an investment that are vacant and artificially inflating property values and available rental properties (“Local electeds attempt to protect renters as statewide rent control approaches on Jan. 1,” Nov. 21-27). Kelly Shaddox | via Facebook
Your Sacramento Democrats at work, screwing up operations of private markets. Carol A. Stollorz | via Facebook
Our Sacramento Democrats at work, protecting working Californians who can’t afford $2,000 a month for a two-bedroom one-bath apartment. Jessi May Turner | via Facebook
I have learned that whenever rents are held to a yearly minimum, the actual rent that ends up being paid is more, because landlords are taking advantage of not falling behind in making the incremental raise that is allowed. So besides the market forces that justify raising rents (supply and demand), there is the future marketability of their property.
If they have a good tenant, why create the havoc of having to find another good tenant? That should be an incentive to keeping the rents fair. There needs to be a much more balanced approach. I believe licensing the property owner may be the key. Then the property owner has responsibilities to the tenant and vice versa. Property management companies have only one goal, and that is to continue to earn more for their management, not for the service to the tenant. Carol A. Stollorz | via Facebook
Salad Tossed
I will continue to eat my well rinsed romaine and greens. I think there’s a lot more to this than tainted lettuce (“Federal health officials advise people to stop eating Salinas Valley-grown lettuce amid E. coli outbreak,” posted Nov. 22.) Cindi Grisham | via Facebook
The most important fact is being omitted from the fear mongering headlines. The expiration date on affected packages is Nov. 1. So if your lettuce is that old, you have another problem.Luana Conley | via Facebook
Whose Home
Wait, so for kids who are living in Pacific Grove or Carmel, they can’t get enrolled or re-enrolled and must make super-long commutes to MPUSD schools? This doesn’t seem right, especially given that P.G. and Carmel schools are much better funded (“Federal law guarantees every child, including the homeless, the right to a free public education. The first step is counting kids, and it isn’t easy,” Nov. 21-27). P.G. even admits to creating long commutes for kids: “The way [they] interpret the McKinney-Vento Act is to minimize moving a student from school to school. Their main concern is making sure the student’s environment is as consistent as possible – even if that might mean a long commute, and isn’t what the parents want.”
What good is consistency if the child is commuting an hour or two each way, and stressed out if they miss the public bus? I’m sorry, kids shouldn’t have to ride the public bus to school from P.G. to Marina if they’re living in P.G. Lisa Newton | via Facebook
Wholeheartedly agree! I would love for the mother of these children to reach out for help. I would love to advocate for her and her children personally. Esthela Rocha | via Facebook
I think this attitude towards the homeless – tolerance for it – does not work and isn’t fair to the citizens who live nearby (“Faced with citations and sweeps, Salinas’ homeless community puts pressure on leaders,” Nov. 21-27). The attitude now needs to be individual help for them, not letting them be. They need to have their needs assessed and taken care of. Moving them around doesn’t help, it just annoys the next group of neighbors. Jane Flury | via Facebook
Drip, Drop
Cal Am may not be good at water supply solutions, but they’re good at sowing doubt (“Now that a public buyout of Cal Am has been declared feasible, is it doable?” Nov. 14-20). Keep telling everyone that the Pure Water Monterey expansion does not provide enough water to replace desal, that it’s not drought-proof and it’s taking water that belongs to ag and they’re bound to believe it eventually.
Pure Water Monterey is not an interruptible water supply and it’s not taking water that belongs to agriculture. Recycled water is drought resilient because it relies on indoor water use. People keep flushing and bathing in a drought.
Why should we pay $1.2 billion for an energy-guzzling desal plant when we can have all the water we need for growth from recycled water for $190 million? Melodie Chrislock | Carmel
Editor’s note: Chrislock is managing director of Public Water Now.
I wonder what will happen once Cal Am begins delivery of the Pure Water Monterey recycled toxic agriculture return wastewater (pesticides, fertilizers, fungicides) mixed with human sewage. Human sewage has been and is successfully treated and recycled for potable reuse. There is no project in the world that recycles agriculture wastewater for potable use. The permit for Pure Water Monterey stands because no citizen or group has filed a lawsuit to have it declared illegal.
By the way, the Orange County Water District, the gold standard for recycled water projects, recycles municipal wastewater and excludes industrial sources. John Moore | via Facebook
Water today, power tomorrow. PG&E is also ripe for a state takeover, or for it to be split up in to regional power, also owned by the local communities. Cheaper, cleaner, more reliable. Fred Dodsworth | via web
